VM Trend Candles

VM Trend Candles Indicator - Complete Trend Trading Solution

Trend Candles Indicator is a professional, intuitive, and easy-to-use Forex trading system designed to transform complex trend analysis into clear, high-probability trading signals. Based on proven trend-following principles and enhanced with intelligent market filtering, the indicator provides accurate BUY/SELL signals together with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to market volatility. The system supports sound alerts and real-time PUSH notifications on all devices.

After purchase, users can contact me via the MQL5 platform to receive trade management tools that enhance trading efficiency, advanced strategy support, and personalized configuration assistance.

Developed and refined over many years, Trend Candles Indicator addresses the core challenges of trend trading, including accurate trend change detection, reducing false signals during ranging markets, and identifying effective exit points. By combining trend recognition, volatility analysis, and risk management into a single system, the indicator delivers practical and reliable trading decisions.

Key features:

  • Automatic candle coloring: green for bullish trends, red for bearish trends; no coloring during ranging markets to help avoid low-quality trades

  • Smart signal logic: signals are generated only when a trend is clearly confirmed, ensuring entries align with true market momentum

  • Built-in risk management: ATR-based Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets with Risk:Reward ratios of 1:1.5, 1:3, and 1:6, fully customizable

  • Integrated information panels: display signal details, current market state and trend strength, along with complete SL/TP trade information directly on the chart

Simply attach the indicator to your chart and it will automatically analyze the market, filter out noise, and wait for high probability trading opportunities. All complex calculations, including trend filtering, volatility adjustment, trend strength measurement, and trade management, are handled automatically. This makes the indicator suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Trend Candles Indicator not only shows you where to enter a trade, but also helps you understand when to trade, how to manage risk, and how to exit trades effectively. It provides a complete and reliable solution for trend based trading.
