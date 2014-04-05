Trend Eye MT5

Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading

Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface.

The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway) are clearly shown, helping traders make faster and more accurate trading decisions.

Smart Stochastic RSI signals, non-repainting (optional closed candle confirmation)

EMA-based color candles for instant trend recognition

Real-time trend direction and trend strength display

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using ATR

Trade history visualization with SL/TP levels and profit/loss shown directly on the chart

Multi-channel alerts: popup, email, and push notifications

Smooth performance across multiple timeframes and multiple charts

ADX Trend Filter: trades only when market trend strength is confirmed, filtering out sideways conditions and reducing false signals.



Key Features:

Trend Eye is not just a signal indicator — it is a complete trading system that simplifies analysis, improves risk control, and allows traders to evaluate performance directly from a single chart.

Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading on MT5.