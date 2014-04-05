Trend Eye MT5
- 지표
- Van Minh Nguyen
- 버전: 5.6
- 업데이트됨: 6 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading
Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface.
The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway) are clearly shown, helping traders make faster and more accurate trading decisions.Key Features:
-
Smart Stochastic RSI signals, non-repainting (optional closed candle confirmation)
-
EMA-based color candles for instant trend recognition
-
Real-time trend direction and trend strength display
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using ATR
-
Trade history visualization with SL/TP levels and profit/loss shown directly on the chart
-
Multi-channel alerts: popup, email, and push notifications
-
Smooth performance across multiple timeframes and multiple charts
-
ADX Trend Filter: trades only when market trend strength is confirmed, filtering out sideways conditions and reducing false signals.
Trend Eye is not just a signal indicator — it is a complete trading system that simplifies analysis, improves risk control, and allows traders to evaluate performance directly from a single chart.
Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading on MT5.
After purchasing, please contact me directly via the MQL5 platform to receive detailed usage guidance and personalized trading strategy consultation for using the Trend Eye indicator effectively.