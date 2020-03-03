Super Gold Trend

  • Experts
  • Sugianto
  • 버전: 1.10
  • 업데이트됨: 24 4월 2025
  • 활성화: 20

Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA)
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend, a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD). Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders, this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability.

Signal | Setfile

Launch promo!
  • Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price!
  • Next Price 1999$
  • Final price 30,000$
  • Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now!

🔑 Key Features

  • Real Market Strategy: Super Gold Trend adapts to real-time market dynamics, delivering a reliable and authentic trading experience.

  • Market Liquidity incorporated to filter out false break out.

  • Precision with Pending Orders: Executes trades using pending orders to capture optimal entry points and reduce slippage.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Every trade includes a stop-loss to safeguard your capital and control potential drawdowns.

  • Integrated News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact news events by utilizing MT5's built-in economic calendar, reducing exposure to sudden volatility.

⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: H1 ( 1 hour chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Compatibility: Auto-detects and adjusts to both 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers

🧠 Technical Requirements & Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted, stable operation of the EA.

  • News Filter: Seamlessly uses MT5’s native calendar—no manual URL or GMT configuration required.

  • Setfile: For best performance, apply the optimized setfile provided.

📈 Backtest Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)

  • Testing Period: 2024–2025

  • Backtest Model: “Every Tick based on Real Ticks” (recommended for maximum accuracy)

  • Starting Balance: As low as $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

💬 Support & Assistance

  • Have questions or need help setting up? Reach out via private message. We’re here to ensure your experience with Super Gold Trend is smooth and successful.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • Trading involves risk. Ensure you fully understand the risks before using this product. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
추천 제품
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Experts
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Reversal Catcher
Nickolay Ustyantsev
Experts
Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
Real Miner MT5
M Ardiansyah
5 (2)
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap은 기본 원칙에 기반합니다: 각 통화쌍은 고유한 "개성", 변동성 패턴 및 최적의 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. Full Snap은 모든 시장에 일반적인 전략을 적용하는 대신, 목표 통화쌍의 효율성을 극대화하도록 각각 특별히 조정된 8가지 개별 알고리즘 전략을 사용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA)은 완벽하게 맞춤화된 전략에 집중하며, 각 알고리즘은 통화쌍의 고유한 특성을 활용하여 다양한 시장 조건에서 수익을 창출합니다. 최상의 결과를 위해 EURUSD H1에서 Full Snap의 백테스트와 실시간 테스트를 반드시 수행하십시오. 통화쌍별 맞춤 전략 구조 EURUSD - 기관 자금 흐름 추적기 전략  유동성 돌파 감지: EURUSD는 전 세계에서 가장 높은 기관 자금 흐름을 가지고 있습니다. Full Snap의 EURUSD 알고리즘은 가격과 거래량 분석을 통해 기관 누적 구간을 식별하고, 소매 매수/매도 손절이 발동될 때와 기관 자금이 유입될 때 진입합니다. 시스템은 유
MultiTimeFrameMACD
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
Experts
1. Core Concept This Expert Advisor is designed as a Multi Time Frame Trend Following strategy . It uses the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to identify market trends and trade only in the direction of confirmed momentum. The main objective of the EA is to reduce false signals by entering trades only when multiple timeframes agree on the same trend direction , combined with strict risk and money management rules. 2. Multi Time Frame Trend Analysis The EA analyzes MACD valu
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Gold Crown Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
3 (1)
Experts
Gold Crown Pro — Adaptive Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1) Product Overview Gold Crown Pro is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines an adaptive hedging mechanism, volatility‑sensitive order execution and predefined risk‑management rules. The system works fully automatically and does not use martingale or grid position scaling. The EA provides three operating profiles so that users can select the risk behaviour that best matches their o
RsiEma Crossover EA
Patrick Woolverton
Experts
RSI EMA Crossover EA This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is intended for traders who want to automate a structured approach to trend trading. How It Works A buy trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA and the RSI is above a defined threshold. A sell trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA and the RSI is below a defined threshold. The EA checks all cond
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Scalper Master AI USDJPY 정밀 스캘핑 엔진 | H1 Scalper Master AI는 USDJPY 통화쌍을 위해 설계된 최첨단 AI 기반 스캘핑 시스템으로, 고빈도 매매의 최첨단 기법을 활용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA) 시스템은 최첨단 인공지능과 독점적인 스캘핑 방법론을 결합하여 빠르게 움직이는 시장에서 최고의 정밀성과 성능을 제공합니다. 일관되고 높은 확률의 진입을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 Scalper Master AI는 저지연 체결 및 역동적인 위험 관리에 최적화되어 있어 독점 트레이딩 회사의 엄격한 기준을 준수합니다. 시스템 개요 Scalper Master AI는 실시간 시장 데이터를 처리하여 USDJPY의 미시적 기회를 포착하는 독점적인 AI 프레임워크인 정교한 양자 스캘핑 매트릭스를 기반으로 합니다. 이 시스템은 고급 머신러닝을 활용하여 유동성 변화, 변동성 급등, 가격 변동 이상 현상에 적응하여 변동성이 큰 외환 시장에서도 강력한 성능을
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX - EURUSD M1 하이브리드 브레이크아웃 EA 한 번에 하나의 거래. 낮은 드로우다운. 프로펌 및 개인 트레이더를 위해 설계됨. EURUSD M1 기준으로 실제 틱 데이터를 사용하여 (2015–2025 또는 최신) 25개 이상의 브로커 및 프로펌에서 테스트됨. $100 계좌에서도 정밀도, 일관성, 초저 드로우다운을 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 모든 테스트는 $100 잔액, 1:1000 레버리지, 고정 SL/TP로 수행되었습니다. 전체 투명성을 위해 스크린샷이 첨부되어 있습니다. 지원 브로커 OctaFX, IC Markets, HF Markets, Exness, XM Global, Tickmill, RoboForex, ActivTrades, FXPro, FXTM, Eightcap, FP Markets 지원 프로펌 FTMO, E8 Markets, The Funded Trader, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, SurgeTrader, Finotive Fund
Synrhythmic points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
SynRhythmic Points Robot is an innovative trading strategy based on the combination of two analytical approaches, one focusing on short-term price changes and the other on identifying stable trends and dependencies. This synergy allows for obtaining excellent signals for entering the market while minimizing the influence of random fluctuations and reducing false signals. Additionally, the EA can easily adapt to various market conditions and be automated, making it convenient for both experience
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.34 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA는 강력한 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP 등 상관 관계가 높은 통화쌍을 거래하여 큰 방향성 움직임 후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아가는 점을 활용합니다. 구매 후 전체 설정 안내를 받으시려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭 현재 가격 — 다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1337. FastWay EA는 복잡한 설정 없이도 높은 유연성의 자금 관리와 리스크 제어를 원하는 분께 적합합니다. “설정 후 방치” 철학으로 설계되어 수년간 안정적으로 운용될 수 있습니다. 단독 사용 또는 포트폴리오 보강용으로 활용 가능합니다. 차트에 부착만 하면 나머지는 EA가 처리합니다. FastWay EA 주요 특징: 통화쌍 시세뿐 아니라 다음 요소를 고려: 글로벌 주식 시장 변동성 기준 통화 금리 선물 변동성 해당 통화쌍 옵션 시장 신호 그리드 시스템 사용, 마
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – 거래 전략 4개월 실시간 운영 구매 후 모든 제품 영구 무료 제공 설정 파일 다운로드 골드 1분 | ECN 계좌: 모든 브로커 호환 Jackal EA는 다중 계층과 지능형 돌파 전략에 기반하며, 고급 위험 및 이익 관리를 결합하여 시장의 동적 환경에 적응합니다. 1. 돌파 트랩 전략 시장 조건이 확인되면, EA는 반대 방향으로 두 개의 보류 주문을 동시에 설정합니다: Buy Stop – 현재 가격 위에 Sell Stop – 현재 가격 아래에 강력한 방향성 움직임이 발생하면 미리 예측하지 않고 즉시 시장에 진입합니다. 2. 스마트 거래 관리 초기 손절매 (SL): 손실을 제한하기 위해 고정된 손절매를 설정합니다. 트레일링 스톱: 거래가 이익 구간에 들어서면, SL이 자동으로 가격을 따라가며 이익을 확보합니다. 무위험 모드: 거래가 설정된 이익 임계값에 도달하면 SL이 진입가 위로 이동되어 최악의 경우에도 순이익으로 종료됩니다.
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |  Setfile | Prop firm Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Strategy:  The
Major Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (3)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cy
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile  | Signal   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. SET UP Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변