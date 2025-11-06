Smaf

Smaf (Smooth AF)

Ride the market trend without the hassle of analyzing the chart.

Simply attach Smaf on the symbol you want to trade and let it do it's thing.

Works well on volatile and trending markets.
Auto calculate lot sizes base on risk percent and risk distance

Trailing stops implemented base on current volatility

Auto closes positions if risky (buy and sell managed)

Risk:Reward Ratio 1:3 ensures that profit and recovery factors are healthy

Healthy metrics backtest all you want.


*Thank you for all your support. Will be closing the free promo for Smaf hoping you could spread the good news and help this creator out.


Happy trades!

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
필터:
리뷰 답변