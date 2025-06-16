通貨 / NEWT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NEWT: NewtekOne Inc
12.53 USD 0.50 (4.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEWTの今日の為替レートは、4.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.00の安値と12.54の高値で取引されました。
NewtekOne Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEWT News
- NewtekOne、授権株式から優先株式Aシリーズを削除
- NewtekOne eliminates Series A preferred stock from authorized shares
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Perceived Risk Vs. Real Risk: Why NewtekOne's 2029 Notes Deserve A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:NEWTH)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, NewtekOne (NEWT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- NEWTP: 8.50% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From NewtekOne
- NewtekOne establishes new Series B preferred stock and completes depositary share offering
- NewtekOne announces $50 million preferred stock offering through depositary shares
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NewtekOne director salute buys $23,610 in shares
- NewtekOne expands Capital One credit facility to $100 million for ALP loans
- Earnings call transcript: Newtek Q2 2025 revenue misses, stock stable
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- NewtekOne EPS Jumps 21 Percent in Q2
- Newtek earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- NewtekOne Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 21%, maintains full-year guidance
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- HFRO: Forget The Common, Get 8% Yield From The Preferreds (NYSE:HFRO)
- NewtekOne, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 per Share
- NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Warehouse Facility to Support Growth of ALP Business
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- NewtekOne shareholders approve board members and auditors
- NewtekOne: Elevated Risk Profile Implies Cheap Valuation (NASDAQ:NEWT)
1日のレンジ
12.00 12.54
1年のレンジ
9.12 15.49
- 以前の終値
- 12.03
- 始値
- 12.03
- 買値
- 12.53
- 買値
- 12.83
- 安値
- 12.00
- 高値
- 12.54
- 出来高
- 1.108 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.29%
- 1年の変化
- 1.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K