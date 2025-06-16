クォートセクション
通貨 / NEWT
NEWT: NewtekOne Inc

12.53 USD 0.50 (4.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NEWTの今日の為替レートは、4.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.00の安値と12.54の高値で取引されました。

NewtekOne Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

NEWT News

1日のレンジ
12.00 12.54
1年のレンジ
9.12 15.49
以前の終値
12.03
始値
12.03
買値
12.53
買値
12.83
安値
12.00
高値
12.54
出来高
1.108 K
1日の変化
4.16%
1ヶ月の変化
3.13%
6ヶ月の変化
5.29%
1年の変化
1.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K