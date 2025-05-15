Currencies / NEWT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEWT: NewtekOne Inc
11.85 USD 0.12 (1.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEWT exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.73 and at a high of 12.02.
Follow NewtekOne Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEWT News
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, NewtekOne (NEWT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- NEWTP: 8.50% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From NewtekOne
- NewtekOne establishes new Series B preferred stock and completes depositary share offering
- NewtekOne announces $50 million preferred stock offering through depositary shares
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NewtekOne director salute buys $23,610 in shares
- NewtekOne expands Capital One credit facility to $100 million for ALP loans
- Earnings call transcript: Newtek Q2 2025 revenue misses, stock stable
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- NewtekOne EPS Jumps 21 Percent in Q2
- Newtek earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- NewtekOne Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 21%, maintains full-year guidance
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- HFRO: Forget The Common, Get 8% Yield From The Preferreds (NYSE:HFRO)
- NewtekOne, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 per Share
- NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Warehouse Facility to Support Growth of ALP Business
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- NewtekOne shareholders approve board members and auditors
- NewtekOne: Elevated Risk Profile Implies Cheap Valuation (NASDAQ:NEWT)
- NewtekOne, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, July 28, 2025
- NewtekOne’s chairman and CEO Barry Sloane buys $112,325 in stock
- Newtekone CFO Frank DeMaria acquires $5,610 in common stock
- Newtekone president buys $5,530 in common stock
Daily Range
11.73 12.02
Year Range
9.12 15.49
- Previous Close
- 11.97
- Open
- 11.99
- Bid
- 11.85
- Ask
- 12.15
- Low
- 11.73
- High
- 12.02
- Volume
- 389
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- -2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.42%
- Year Change
- -4.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%