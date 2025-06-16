QuotazioniSezioni
NEWT
NEWT: NewtekOne Inc

12.30 USD 0.23 (1.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NEWT ha avuto una variazione del -1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.18 e ad un massimo di 12.52.

Segui le dinamiche di NewtekOne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.18 12.52
Intervallo Annuale
9.12 15.49
Chiusura Precedente
12.53
Apertura
12.49
Bid
12.30
Ask
12.60
Minimo
12.18
Massimo
12.52
Volume
668
Variazione giornaliera
-1.84%
Variazione Mensile
1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
3.36%
Variazione Annuale
-0.81%
