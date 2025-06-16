Valute / NEWT
NEWT: NewtekOne Inc
12.30 USD 0.23 (1.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEWT ha avuto una variazione del -1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.18 e ad un massimo di 12.52.
Segui le dinamiche di NewtekOne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NEWT News
- NewtekOne elimina le azioni privilegiate di Serie A dalle azioni autorizzate
- NewtekOne eliminates Series A preferred stock from authorized shares
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Perceived Risk Vs. Real Risk: Why NewtekOne's 2029 Notes Deserve A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:NEWTH)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, NewtekOne (NEWT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- NEWTP: 8.50% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From NewtekOne
- NewtekOne establishes new Series B preferred stock and completes depositary share offering
- NewtekOne announces $50 million preferred stock offering through depositary shares
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NewtekOne director salute buys $23,610 in shares
- NewtekOne expands Capital One credit facility to $100 million for ALP loans
- Earnings call transcript: Newtek Q2 2025 revenue misses, stock stable
- NewtekOne (NEWT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- NewtekOne EPS Jumps 21 Percent in Q2
- Newtek earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- NewtekOne Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 21%, maintains full-year guidance
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- HFRO: Forget The Common, Get 8% Yield From The Preferreds (NYSE:HFRO)
- NewtekOne, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 per Share
- NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Warehouse Facility to Support Growth of ALP Business
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- NewtekOne shareholders approve board members and auditors
- NewtekOne: Elevated Risk Profile Implies Cheap Valuation (NASDAQ:NEWT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.18 12.52
Intervallo Annuale
9.12 15.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.53
- Apertura
- 12.49
- Bid
- 12.30
- Ask
- 12.60
- Minimo
- 12.18
- Massimo
- 12.52
- Volume
- 668
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.81%
