DENN: Denny's Corporation
5.20 USD 0.05 (0.97%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DENNの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.97の安値と5.28の高値で取引されました。
Denny's Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.97 5.28
1年のレンジ
2.85 7.68
- 以前の終値
- 5.15
- 始値
- 5.14
- 買値
- 5.20
- 買値
- 5.50
- 安値
- 4.97
- 高値
- 5.28
- 出来高
- 1.642 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.86%
- 1年の変化
- -19.75%
