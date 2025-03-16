クォートセクション
通貨 / DENN
DENN: Denny's Corporation

5.20 USD 0.05 (0.97%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DENNの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.97の安値と5.28の高値で取引されました。

Denny's Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.97 5.28
1年のレンジ
2.85 7.68
以前の終値
5.15
始値
5.14
買値
5.20
買値
5.50
安値
4.97
高値
5.28
出来高
1.642 K
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
15.30%
6ヶ月の変化
42.86%
1年の変化
-19.75%
