Valute / DENN
DENN: Denny's Corporation
5.02 USD 0.18 (3.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DENN ha avuto una variazione del -3.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.99 e ad un massimo di 5.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Denny's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DENN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.99 5.26
Intervallo Annuale
2.85 7.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.20
- Apertura
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.02
- Ask
- 5.32
- Minimo
- 4.99
- Massimo
- 5.26
- Volume
- 976
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.53%
21 settembre, domenica