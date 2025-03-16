QuotazioniSezioni
DENN: Denny's Corporation

5.02 USD 0.18 (3.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DENN ha avuto una variazione del -3.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.99 e ad un massimo di 5.26.

Segui le dinamiche di Denny's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.99 5.26
Intervallo Annuale
2.85 7.68
Chiusura Precedente
5.20
Apertura
5.20
Bid
5.02
Ask
5.32
Minimo
4.99
Massimo
5.26
Volume
976
Variazione giornaliera
-3.46%
Variazione Mensile
11.31%
Variazione Semestrale
37.91%
Variazione Annuale
-22.53%
