통화 / DENN
DENN: Denny's Corporation
5.02 USD 0.18 (3.46%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DENN 환율이 오늘 -3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.99이고 고가는 5.26이었습니다.
Denny's Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.99 5.26
년간 변동
2.85 7.68
- 이전 종가
- 5.20
- 시가
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.02
- Ask
- 5.32
- 저가
- 4.99
- 고가
- 5.26
- 볼륨
- 976
- 일일 변동
- -3.46%
- 월 변동
- 11.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.53%
20 9월, 토요일