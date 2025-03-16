Moedas / DENN
DENN: Denny's Corporation
5.25 USD 0.10 (1.94%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DENN para hoje mudou para 1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.97 e o mais alto foi 5.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Denny's Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.97 5.28
Faixa anual
2.85 7.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.15
- Open
- 5.14
- Bid
- 5.25
- Ask
- 5.55
- Low
- 4.97
- High
- 5.28
- Volume
- 1.291 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.23%
- Mudança anual
- -18.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh