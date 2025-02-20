通貨 / CRESY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CRESY: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre
8.73 USD 0.41 (4.49%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRESYの今日の為替レートは、-4.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.66の安値と9.25の高値で取引されました。
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repreダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRESY News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Cresud Is Not Attractive Unless You Consider Farmland Is Very Undervalued (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria WT EXP 030926 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRESW)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Cresud issues $31.3 million in Series XLIX notes with 7.25% interest rate
- Cresud: Excellent Real Estate Business And A Positive Outlook (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Cresud announces $43.7 million note issuance in Argentine local market
- Cresud Has Plenty Of Assets, But Fair Results (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Cresud reports increased share capital after warrant exercise
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Adecoagro – Good Operations Squeezed By Uncontrollable Issues
- Cresud's Standalone Operations Are Unprofitable, Not An Opportunity
1日のレンジ
8.66 9.25
1年のレンジ
8.39 14.23
- 以前の終値
- 9.14
- 始値
- 9.13
- 買値
- 8.73
- 買値
- 9.03
- 安値
- 8.66
- 高値
- 9.25
- 出来高
- 1.805 K
- 1日の変化
- -4.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.49%
- 1年の変化
- 0.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K