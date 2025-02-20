クォートセクション
CRESY: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre

8.73 USD 0.41 (4.49%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CRESYの今日の為替レートは、-4.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.66の安値と9.25の高値で取引されました。

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repreダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
8.66 9.25
1年のレンジ
8.39 14.23
以前の終値
9.14
始値
9.13
買値
8.73
買値
9.03
安値
8.66
高値
9.25
出来高
1.805 K
1日の変化
-4.49%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.35%
6ヶ月の変化
-21.49%
1年の変化
0.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K