CRESY: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre

8.73 USD 0.41 (4.49%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CRESY hat sich für heute um -4.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
8.66 9.25
Jahresspanne
8.39 14.23
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.14
Eröffnung
9.13
Bid
8.73
Ask
9.03
Tief
8.66
Hoch
9.25
Volumen
1.805 K
Tagesänderung
-4.49%
Monatsänderung
-12.35%
6-Monatsänderung
-21.49%
Jahresänderung
0.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K