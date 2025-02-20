Währungen / CRESY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CRESY: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre
8.73 USD 0.41 (4.49%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CRESY hat sich für heute um -4.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - American Depositary Shares, each repre-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRESY News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Cresud Is Not Attractive Unless You Consider Farmland Is Very Undervalued (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria WT EXP 030926 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRESW)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Cresud issues $31.3 million in Series XLIX notes with 7.25% interest rate
- Cresud: Excellent Real Estate Business And A Positive Outlook (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Cresud announces $43.7 million note issuance in Argentine local market
- Cresud Has Plenty Of Assets, But Fair Results (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Cresud reports increased share capital after warrant exercise
- Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRESY)
- Adecoagro – Good Operations Squeezed By Uncontrollable Issues
- Cresud's Standalone Operations Are Unprofitable, Not An Opportunity
Tagesspanne
8.66 9.25
Jahresspanne
8.39 14.23
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.14
- Eröffnung
- 9.13
- Bid
- 8.73
- Ask
- 9.03
- Tief
- 8.66
- Hoch
- 9.25
- Volumen
- 1.805 K
- Tagesänderung
- -4.49%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -21.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K