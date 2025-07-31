クォートセクション
通貨 / BHC
BHC: Bausch Health Companies Inc

6.89 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BHCの今日の為替レートは、1.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.82の安値と6.95の高値で取引されました。

Bausch Health Companies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.82 6.95
1年のレンジ
4.25 9.85
以前の終値
6.82
始値
6.91
買値
6.89
買値
7.19
安値
6.82
高値
6.95
出来高
2.686 K
1日の変化
1.03%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.26%
6ヶ月の変化
7.82%
1年の変化
-15.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K