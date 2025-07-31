通貨 / BHC
BHC: Bausch Health Companies Inc
6.89 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BHCの今日の為替レートは、1.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.82の安値と6.95の高値で取引されました。
Bausch Health Companies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.82 6.95
1年のレンジ
4.25 9.85
- 以前の終値
- 6.82
- 始値
- 6.91
- 買値
- 6.89
- 買値
- 7.19
- 安値
- 6.82
- 高値
- 6.95
- 出来高
- 2.686 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.82%
- 1年の変化
- -15.15%
