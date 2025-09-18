通貨 / AMZN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
231.23 USD 0.39 (0.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMZNの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり228.79の安値と233.48の高値で取引されました。
Amazon.com Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMZN News
- Meta Stock Gains After Unveiling New Ray-Bans. Wall Street Sees Bright Future For AI Glasses.
- Wall Street Sees Oracle Taking Run At Cloud's 'Big Three' With AI Growth Targets
- Top Funds Connect With This Tesla, Google, And Amazon Supplier — Big Time
- This satellite stock could benefit from a booming $200 billion opportunity
- Amazon Shares Still Have Room To Grow On Supply Chain Improvements (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- If The Economy Is So Good....
- 3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Fed Pivots: What The Rate Cut Means For Bonds, Gold, And AI Stocks
- Will Oracle's Expanding Cloud Partnerships Fuel Long-Term Upside?
- Alibaba's AIDC Growth Nears Breakeven: A Path to Stronger Profits?
- You Can Beat The Market - By Breaking Some Rules
- 3 Reasons to Avoid Netflix Stock Despite Its 28% Surge in 6 Months
- Will Live Sports Be the Next Revenue Driver for TTD's CTV Business?
- Amazon Prime users score unexpected break
- Should You Invest $1,000 in Media Giant Paramount Right Now?
- Company News for Sep 18, 2025
- Amazon expands logistics network to fulfill Walmart, Shopify orders
- Turkey fines streaming giants over content violating ’moral values’
- Amazon: It's Never Too Late To Buy (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Metaの株価上昇、Stifelが新AIグラスラインナップを受けて買い推奨を再確認
- Meta stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on new AI glasses lineup
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Is Making a $1.3 Billion Bet on Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock He Thinks Is Undervalued
AMZNの取引アプリ
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
1日のレンジ
228.79 233.48
1年のレンジ
161.38 242.52
- 以前の終値
- 231.62
- 始値
- 232.47
- 買値
- 231.23
- 買値
- 231.53
- 安値
- 228.79
- 高値
- 233.48
- 出来高
- 80.560 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.09%
- 1年の変化
- 25.06%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B