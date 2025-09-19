QuotazioniSezioni
AMZN
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc

231.48 USD 0.25 (0.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMZN ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 230.54 e ad un massimo di 234.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Amazon.com Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
230.54 234.16
Intervallo Annuale
161.38 242.52
Chiusura Precedente
231.23
Apertura
232.38
Bid
231.48
Ask
231.78
Minimo
230.54
Massimo
234.16
Volume
87.961 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.11%
Variazione Mensile
3.51%
Variazione Semestrale
23.22%
Variazione Annuale
25.19%
20 settembre, sabato