Dövizler / AMZN
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
231.48 USD 0.25 (0.11%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AMZN fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 230.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 234.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
Amazon.com Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMZN haberleri
- Could Buying United Parcel Service Today Set You Up for Life?
- Hertz Stock Pops Following News of Amazon Deal. Time to Buy?
- Spotify, Nvidia Lead Five Stocks Right At Buy Points
- The Rise of the “New Market Aristocrats”… and How to Join Them
- Prediction: These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Could Beat the Market in the Next Decade
- Is UPS a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- India says that Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike could disrupt families
- FedEx Corp: Q1 Positives Don’t Change The Long-Term Story For Me (NYSE:FDX)
- The “Productivity Paradox” Is About to Break – Here’s How to Profit
- Forget chips: The next battleground in the U.S.-China AI race is nuclear power
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in Amazon 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Will Be the World's Most Valuable Companies in 5 Years
- New US H-1B visa fee could disrupt Indian IT operations, says industry body
- 5 Top AI Stocks Prominent Billionaires Are Buying
- Yapay Zeka, İnternetin Yarattığı Seyahat Karmaşasını Düzeltebilir mi?
- Artan veri merkezi yatırımları yapay zeka sunucu büyümesini sürdürebilir mi?
- Can surging data center capex keep AI server growth marching ahead?
- Metaverse Survey: Nearly Half Of Consumers Interested In Buying Smart Glasses
- Amazon Adds New Partner In Grocery Push. Instacart Stock Falls.
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Banks Want to Stop Trump’s Dollar “Upgrade” – But Here’s How You Can Profit
- Can AI fix the travel mess the Internet created
- Flex Ltd hissesi 58,62 dolar ile tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine ulaştı
AMZN için alım-satım uygulamaları
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
Vini MT5
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Günlük aralık
230.54 234.16
Yıllık aralık
161.38 242.52
- Önceki kapanış
- 231.23
- Açılış
- 232.38
- Satış
- 231.48
- Alış
- 231.78
- Düşük
- 230.54
- Yüksek
- 234.16
- Hacim
- 87.961 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 23.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar