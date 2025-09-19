FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / AMZN
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

AMZN: Amazon.com Inc

231.48 USD 0.25 (0.11%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AMZN fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 230.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 234.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

Amazon.com Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMZN haberleri

AMZN için alım-satım uygulamaları

Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro   Live Signal >>  Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY,  AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA  inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
Vini MT5
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Günlük aralık
230.54 234.16
Yıllık aralık
161.38 242.52
Önceki kapanış
231.23
Açılış
232.38
Satış
231.48
Alış
231.78
Düşük
230.54
Yüksek
234.16
Hacim
87.961 K
Günlük değişim
0.11%
Aylık değişim
3.51%
6 aylık değişim
23.22%
Yıllık değişim
25.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar