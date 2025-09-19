통화 / AMZN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
232.19 USD 0.96 (0.42%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMZN 환율이 오늘 0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 231.81이고 고가는 234.16이었습니다.
Amazon.com Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMZN News
- Amazon Adds New Partner In Grocery Push. Instacart Stock Falls.
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Flex Ltd, 주가 58.62 USD로 사상 최고치 경신
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- Why Big-Tech’s Bubble Has More Room to Run, According to BofA - TipRanks.com
- Broadcom and Oracle Just Catapulted the "Ten Titans" to 39% of the S&P 500. Here's What It Means for Your Investment Portfolio
- ELD Asset Management: Oracle’s AI Surge Boosts Stock
- Price Hikes Lift Netflix in UCAN: Growth Opportunity or Pitfall?
- Microsoft's Datacenter Boom: The Next Big Growth Driver for the Stock?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Heavily Search Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Here is What You Need to Know
- FedEx stock price target maintained at $275 by Truist Securities
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Apple
- 3 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BMO, UPS 다운그레이드... B2B 회복 여전히 불투명
- JP모건, FedEx 목표가 하향…관세 역풍 고려
- Top Wide-Moat Stocks Worth a Look for Sustainable Growth
- 2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- The Rise of Amazon Ads: Who the Winners and Losers Are
- Paris DVD rental store in last stand against streaming giants
- The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Nvidia Scoops Up Enfabrica In $900 Million Deal
AMZN을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
일일 변동 비율
231.81 234.16
년간 변동
161.38 242.52
- 이전 종가
- 231.23
- 시가
- 232.38
- Bid
- 232.19
- Ask
- 232.49
- 저가
- 231.81
- 고가
- 234.16
- 볼륨
- 59.991 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.42%
- 월 변동
- 3.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.58%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K