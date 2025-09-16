Валюты / AMZN
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
234.05 USD 2.62 (1.13%)
Сектор: Потребление циклического спроса Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс AMZN за сегодня изменился на 1.13%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 232.23, а максимальная — 235.90.
Следите за динамикой Amazon.com Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Торговые приложения для AMZN
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro – автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для американского фондового рынка. Основываясь на авторской торговой стратегии и наблюдении за тем, что фондовый рынок, как спотовый рынок, со временем имеет тенденцию к росту, система настроена на открытие исключительно длинных позиций. Она пытается определить рыночные просадки, торгуя волнами, и отслеживает несколько таймфреймов для выявления оптимальных точек входа во время временных снижений цен. Stock Trader Pro Live Sig
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Дневной диапазон
232.23 235.90
Годовой диапазон
161.38 242.52
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 231.43
- Open
- 232.94
- Bid
- 234.05
- Ask
- 234.35
- Low
- 232.23
- High
- 235.90
- Объем
- 79.162 K
- Дневное изменение
- 1.13%
- Месячное изменение
- 4.66%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 24.59%
- Годовое изменение
- 26.58%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.