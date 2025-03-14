クォートセクション
通貨 / AGRO
AGRO: Adecoagro S.A

8.04 USD 0.12 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AGROの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.03の安値と8.29の高値で取引されました。

Adecoagro S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.03 8.29
1年のレンジ
7.89 11.87
以前の終値
8.16
始値
8.29
買値
8.04
買値
8.34
安値
8.03
高値
8.29
出来高
328
1日の変化
-1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-27.96%
1年の変化
-27.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K