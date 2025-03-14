通貨 / AGRO
AGRO: Adecoagro S.A
8.04 USD 0.12 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AGROの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.03の安値と8.29の高値で取引されました。
Adecoagro S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AGRO News
- Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Adecoagro to acquire 50% stake in South American urea producer
- Adecoagro's Farming Year Is Bad But The Name Is More Fairly Valued Now (NYSE:AGRO)
- Adecoagro Q2 2025: Weak Earnings, No Catalysts, Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:AGRO)
- Adecoagro AGRO Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Adecoagro EBITDA Drops 60 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Adecoagro SA misses Q2 2025 revenue forecast, shares drop
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Fabrinet, Adecoagro And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Earnings call transcript: Adecoagro sees 60% EBITDA drop in Q1 2025
- BrasilAgro Stock: Tariffs Winner With Market-Leading Margins Dividend Yields (NYSE:LND)
- Adecoagro (AGRO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Mission Produce Exhibits Valuation Premium: Time to Buy Now or Wait?
- Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Adecoagro announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes
- Why Adecoagro (AGRO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Adecoagro and Tether partner to explore bitcoin mining with renewable energy
- Adecoagro S.A. and Tether to Power Bitcoin Mining With Renewable Energy in Brazil
- Iberdrola appoints chief of US business as new CEO
- Adecoagro Trades Cheap, But Lacks Near-Term Catalysts (NYSE:AGRO)
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday - Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO), Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Adecoagro Board Approves Tether's Majority Stake Bid, Eyes Long-Term Growth - Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
8.03 8.29
1年のレンジ
7.89 11.87
- 以前の終値
- 8.16
- 始値
- 8.29
- 買値
- 8.04
- 買値
- 8.34
- 安値
- 8.03
- 高値
- 8.29
- 出来高
- 328
- 1日の変化
- -1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.96%
- 1年の変化
- -27.04%
