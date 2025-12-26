DAQ Capital Visual Trading Position Tool

DAQ Capital - Visual Position Tool

Stop guessing your lot sizes. Start planning trades like a professional with the visual precision of TradingView, now inside MetaTrader 5.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💎 Get this tool for FREE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Unlock lifetime access to this tool (and much more) by joining the DAQ Capital community!

👉 Join here: https://daqcapital.pro/
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Designed by DAQ Capital, this utility solves the biggest problem for traders: calculating the correct lot size for a specific risk amount while trying to act fast.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✅ Drag-and-Drop Levels
Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on your chart. The tool handles the math instantly.

✅ Smart Lot Calculation
Input your Dollar Risk (e.g., $100), and the tool automatically calculates the exact lot size needed. No more manual calculators.

✅ Visual Risk/Reward (R:R)
See your Risk-to-Reward ratio update in real-time as you move your Profit Target. Ensure every trade meets your criteria before you enter.

✅ Professional Dashboard
A clean, dark-mode panel that blends perfectly with modern trading setups.
- One-click Long/Short setup
- "Hide" mode to clear chart clutter
- Real-time P/L projection

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🛠 HOW IT WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. Enter your Risk Amount in the panel.
2. Click "Long" or "Short".
3. Move the SL/TP lines to your technical levels.
4. Read the correct Lot Size from the panel and place your trade.

[ Category: Utility | Risk Management ]
