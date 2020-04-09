Smart Levels Spikes

1. Position Sizing & Risk Management

Intelligent Capital Allocation System

  • Flexible Lot Options: Choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic auto-sizing

  • Auto-Lot Configuration: Calculate position size based on account equity or balance

  • Risk Multiplier: Fine-tune exposure with percentage-based risk adjustment

  • Trade Direction Control: Enable/disable buy and sell signals independently

Professional traders will appreciate the granular control over position sizing while beginners benefit from automated risk calculations.

2. Advanced Order Distance Management

Precision Order Placement Technology

  • Buy Stop Distance Control: Set minimum spacing between buy stop orders

  • Sell Stop Distance Control: Define separation between sell stop orders

  • Buy-Sell Distance Management: Control minimum distance between opposing orders

  • Multi-Layer Distance Checking: Prevents order clustering and optimizes entries

This unique feature prevents overtrading and ensures optimal order distribution across price levels.

3. Trading Parameters & Strategy Settings

Core Strategy Configuration

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set precise risk-reward ratios in points

  • Trailing Stop System: Protect profits with adjustable trailing parameters

  • Timeframe Flexibility: Works on any timeframe including current chart period

  • Bars Analysis: Customizable lookback period for level identification

  • Order Expiration: Automatic order cancellation after specified hours

Customizable parameters allow adaptation to any market condition and trading style.

4. Smart Cooldown System

Intelligent Market Cycle Management

  • Post-Trade Cooldown: Prevent immediate re-entry after position closure

  • Candle-Based Waiting Period: Measures time in completed bars, not minutes

  • Adjustable Duration: Set cooldown length from 0 (disabled) to any number of candles

  • Cycle Awareness: Respects market rhythms and prevents overtrading

This innovative feature helps avoid whipsaws and reduces emotional trading decisions.

5. Signal Generation & Filtering

Sophisticated Market Analysis

  • Range Detection: Automatically identifies recent high/low levels

  • Breakout Direction: Toggle between breakout or bounce strategies

  • Signal Reversal: Option to reverse trading signals for counter-trend strategies

  • Position Validation: Checks existing positions before placing new orders

Combines technical analysis with practical trading logic for reliable signal generation.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Level Detection

  • Dynamic Range Calculation: Continuously updates support/resistance levels

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works across all timeframes for flexibility

  • Adaptive Strategy: Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions

Advanced Order Management

  • Maximum Order Limit: Prevents over-trading with configurable limits

  • Distance Enforcement: Ensures optimal order spacing for better risk distribution

  • Automatic Cleanup: Expired orders are automatically removed

  • Magic Number Isolation: Easy identification and management of EA trades

Sophisticated Risk Control

  • Trailing Stop Protection: Locks in profits while giving trades room to breathe

  • Stop Level Compliance: Automatically adjusts orders to meet broker requirements

  • Multi-Position Safety: Prevents simultaneous same-direction entries

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers' requirements

Market Cycle Awareness

  • Cooldown Intelligence: Recognizes when to stay out of the market

  • Position Tracking: Monitors all EA-managed positions in real-time

  • Performance Optimization: Reduces drawdown through strategic waiting periods

Professional Execution

  • CTrade Integration: Utilizes MQL5's native trading class for reliable execution

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging

  • Price Normalization: Ensures all orders meet broker precision requirements

  • Real-Time Updates: Continuous market monitoring and adjustment

Technical Excellence

Robust Architecture

  • Efficient Memory Management: Minimal resource consumption

  • Stable Performance: Designed for 24/7 operation without slowdowns

  • Clean Code Structure: Well-organized, commented, and maintainable

  • MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications

Smart Algorithm Design

  • Multi-Distance Algorithm: Unique approach to order placement

  • Dynamic Level Calculation: Adapts to changing market volatility

  • Intelligent Filtering: Multiple validation layers for reliable signals

  • Real-Time Adjustment: Continuous parameter optimization

User Experience

  • Easy Configuration: Straightforward input parameters

  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed print statements for debugging

  • Visual Feedback: Clear terminal output for monitoring

  • Minimal Maintenance: Set-and-forget operation once configured

Trading Strategy Explained

How It Works

  1. Level Identification: The EA analyzes the specified number of bars to find recent highs and lows

  2. Order Placement: Places pending orders (stop or limit) at detected levels

  3. Distance Management: Ensures proper spacing between all orders

  4. Breakout Capture: Waits for price to trigger orders and capture momentum

  5. Profit Management: Applies trailing stops to maximize winning trades

Market Conditions

  • Ranging Markets: Excellent performance during consolidation phases

  • Trending Markets: Captures breakouts from consolidation ranges

  • Volatile Markets: Adjustable parameters accommodate different volatility levels

  • All Timeframes: Scalable from scalping to swing trading timeframes

Why Choose Smart Levels Breakouts EA?

For Systematic Traders

  • Rule-Based Approach: Eliminates emotional decision making

  • Consistent Execution: Same logic applied to every trade

  • Backtestable Strategy: Clear, logical rules suitable for optimization

  • Risk Management First: Capital preservation is built into the design

For Busy Professionals

  • 24/7 Operation: Never misses trading opportunities

  • Minimal Monitoring Required: Automated management of all positions

  • Detailed Reporting: Comprehensive logs for performance review

  • Reliable Execution: Professional-grade order management

For All Experience Levels

  • Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup with sensible defaults

  • Advanced Customization: Extensive parameters for experienced traders

  • Educational Value: Learn about breakout strategies through observation

  • Risk-Aware Design: Built-in protections for capital preservation

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account: Any MT5 account (Supports both demo and live trading)

  • Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on position sizing settings

  • Symbols: Best performance on major Forex pairs, works with all symbols

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation (but not required)

Support & Updates

  • Complete Documentation: Detailed setup and configuration guide included

  • Regular Updates: Continuous improvement based on user feedback

  • Market Support: Direct support through MQL5 market system

  • Community Access: Join other users for strategy discussion and optimization

Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices

  • Start with Demo: Always test thoroughly in demo before live trading

  • Proper Capitalization: Ensure sufficient account balance for selected risk settings

  • Market Awareness: Understand that all trading involves risk of loss

  • Continuous Monitoring: Regularly review performance and adjust as needed


おすすめのプロダクト
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
ユーティリティ
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4.29 (14)
ユーティリティ
こんにちは皆さん トレーダー向けのもう一つの無料ツール。 リスクと報酬の比率: すべてのトレーダーにとって、良い取引かどうかを判断するために、利益の大きさに対する損失の大きさを計算するのは便利です。 また、損失と利益がピップとパーセンテージで表示されます。 各パーツの色を好みに設定できます。 あなたもこのパネルとトレードしてみませんか？ 以下のリンクを参照してください Trader Assistant Mini MT5 MT4のバージョンは以下のリンクから確認できます。 Risk to Reward Ratio MT4 このツールのよりプロフェッショナルなバージョンについては、私の新製品をご覧ください。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 楽しんでいただければ幸いです ;) やっと： あなたの考えやフィードバックを共有することを強くお勧めします。 トレーダーが要求すると思われる情報を提供することが重要です。 著者： 私は MQL 言語プログラマーで、3 年間さまざまなプロジェクトを行ってきました。 私は電気エンジニアで、難しい問題
FREE
FXPosition Size Calculator
Meshack M Masinda
ユーティリティ
Risk Properly with FXPosition Size Calculator which calculated the optimal Lot sSize based on your desired Risk Percentage and Stop-Loss, ensuring precise Risk Management. Enter your account balance, risk percentage, and Stop-Loss(either in points or price levels), and the calculator instantly determines the required lot size so that you don't risk too much. Protect your capital and trade with confidence with Accurate Position Sizing and Simplicity.
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
ユーティリティ
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
SmartLotEA
Nana Yaw Osei
ユーティリティ
SmartLotEA – Auto Lot Size Calculator for All Pairs SmartLotEA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to calculate trading lot sizes automatically based on account balance. It helps traders maintain consistent risk control across all trading pairs with minimal configuration. Built for precision and simplicity, SmartLotEA is fully compatible with all symbols — including forex majors, minors, exotics, and synthetic instruments — and adapts its lot sizing logic to your account
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
ユーティリティ
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
OverTrading Blocker
- Md Rashidul Hasan
ユーティリティ
Auto-Shutdown MT5 Terminal - Saves you from Over-Trading by   automatically closing MT5 Termial   when daily loss limits are breached Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ Your Automated Discipline Enforcer "I'll just make back what I lost..." "One more trade to break even..." "I can't end the day red..." Sound familiar?   These thoughts have d
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
FX Lot Size Calculator MT5
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
ユーティリティ
As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal. LIMITED TIME OFFER: 30$ FOR 10 ACTIVATION. Inputs: Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your ris
FREE
Total Risk Exposure lsforever
Lekamwasan Liyanage Lasitha Samod
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This is a simple indicator type thing to track potential total risk if all the stop losses to be hit. It gives the some of the total stop losses for a certain currency in positions and orders. These are the functions. (I will add more functions later, eg - total profits per symbol etc.) ( Add a comment if you need any feature. I will add it ) Total risk exposure - This is the total risk that can happen if all the stop losses in positions and open orders were to hit. Total positions risk - This i
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
エキスパート
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
ユーティリティ
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
インディケータ
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
ユーティリティ
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
Lot Size Calculator Panel
Italo Martins Coutinho
ユーティリティ
It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG , previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept; The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk; If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES  this FIX IT
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
One Click Close All Position Tool
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
ユーティリティ
Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
ユーティリティ
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
ユーティリティ
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Account Sentinel MT5
Antonio Carlos Wisnesky
ユーティリティ
Account Sentinel MT5 FREE – Simple Account Monitor Monitor your MT5 account basics in real-time right on your chart! See Balance, Equity, Free Margin, and Margin Level at a glance. Perfect for beginners checking risk without hassle. Key FREE Features: Clean dashboard updates every second Color alerts: Green for safe (Margin Level >80%), Yellow warning, Red danger Basic stats: Balance & Equity difference shown clearly Upgrade for More Power: FULL Version ($49): Add Used Margin, Drawdown %, Multi
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
ユーティリティ
目的: マーケットウォッチ の全シンボルを、現在の時間軸（TF）で default.tpl テンプレートを使用して自動的に開き、現在アクティブなチャート以外をすべて閉じます。手動操作不要で複数銘柄の分析に最適！ 特徴: 自動化: 数十のチャートを1クリックで開く。 安全性: 不要なチャートを閉じ、現在のチャートを維持。 柔軟性: カスタム default.tpl テンプレートを使用（事前に設定が必要！）。 現在の時間軸: アクティブなチャートのTFと同じ時間軸で開く。 インストール: OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 をMetaTrader 5の MQL5/Scripts フォルダにコピー。 ターミナルを再起動するか、スクリプトリストを更新（右クリック→ 更新 ）。 ️ 重要: default.tpl が MQL5/Profiles/Template/ にあることを確認。 現在のチャート以外はすべて閉じるため、作業に支障がないか確認。 現在のTFがサポートされていない場合、最寄りのTFで開く。
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
インディケータ
To review our products, please click the link: LINK This Classic Pivot Point Indicator accurately calculates and displays 7 essential pivot levels , including the Pivot Point , 3 Support levels (S1–S3) , and 3 Resistance levels (R1–R3) based on the standard classic pivot formula . Designed for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading , it supports multi-currency and multi-timeframe analysis in a clean, professional dashboard interface . With the built-in interactive dashboard , traders c
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
ユーティリティ
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
SignalXpert
Steve Rosenstock
ライブラリ
すべての無料商品を見るにはここをクリック SignalXpert は、 RangeXpert インジケーターを使用するトレーダーに強力な分析ツールを提供するため、私が開発しました。 RangeXpert はシステムの基盤として機能し、市場の重要領域を正確に検出し、そのデータを SignalXpert がリアルタイムで分析して、明確で実行可能なシグナルを生成します。 これにより、最大 25 種類の異なる資産を複数の時間足で同時に監視することが可能になり 、市場の主要な動きをリアルタイムで検出できます。統合されたアラート機能により、 通知はアラート・プッシュ通知・メールで送信でき 、トレードチャンスを逃すことがありません。MetaTrader VPS にインストールすることで、 SignalXpert は 24 時間稼働し、信頼性の高いシグナル監視を実現します。エントリーまたはエグジットを計画しているかどうかに関わらず、 SignalXpert は迅速かつ的確なサポートを提供し、ボラティリティが高い市場でも自信を持って取引することを可能にします。 仕様 RangeXpert とのシー
FREE
Manual Turlte Quant
Manh Viet Tien Vu
ユーティリティ
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart. There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles. It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss. Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy test
FREE
Smart Trading Board
Muhammad Akhtar
ユーティリティ
1. Trading Settings Section Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy Default Lot Size : Set your preferred trade volume with precision Magic Number : Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management Trade Comment : Customize order comments for better trade tracking Multiple Orders Control : Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions Maximum Orders Limit : Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
ユーティリティ
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader 5用Crypto Ticks – 暗号通貨のリアルタイムティックデータと板情報の統合 概要 Crypto Ticksは、主要な仮想通貨取引所からのリアルタイムティックデータとオーダーブック（板情報）をMetaTrader 5に直接ストリーミングします。スキャルピング、アルゴリズム戦略、ストラテジーテストを必要とするトレーダー向けに設計されています。 対応取引所 Binance：現物（アクティブなチャートに板情報）と先物（複数シンボル対応） KuCoin：現物と先物（チャート板サポート） Bybit：先物およびインバース先物 XT.com：現物と先物 主な機能 WebSocketによるリアルタイムティックデータ Binanceのデータストリーム対応：@trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade 取引所APIを使用したOHLCV履歴の完全更新 オーダーブックの可視化（最良の買値/売値と深さ） 自動再接続で安定性を確保 キャンドル精度向上のためのデータ置換 MT5再起動時に履歴を自動更新 ティックベースのデータを使ったStrategy
作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Flow Light
Muhammad Akhtar
ユーティリティ
Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant Core Selling Points Smart Interval Trading   - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals Visual Dashboard   - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display One-Click Operations   - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality Risk Management   - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring Key Features   Intuitive Interface   - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls   Preci
FREE
Smart Flow Pro
Muhammad Akhtar
ユーティリティ
Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard Core Features Dual Trading Modes Manual-Assisted Trading : Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading Time-Based Automation : Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment Smart Time Management Real-time GMT Clock   with adjustable timezone offset Visual Countdown Timer   showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade Automatic Daily Reset   with session management Color-coded countdown   (White > Yellow > Red as time approa
FREE
Smart Trading Board
Muhammad Akhtar
ユーティリティ
1. Trading Settings Section Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy Default Lot Size : Set your preferred trade volume with precision Magic Number : Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management Trade Comment : Customize order comments for better trade tracking Multiple Orders Control : Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions Maximum Orders Limit : Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信