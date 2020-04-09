Smart Levels Spikes

1. Position Sizing & Risk Management

Intelligent Capital Allocation System

Flexible Lot Options : Choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic auto-sizing

Auto-Lot Configuration : Calculate position size based on account equity or balance

Risk Multiplier : Fine-tune exposure with percentage-based risk adjustment

Trade Direction Control: Enable/disable buy and sell signals independently

Professional traders will appreciate the granular control over position sizing while beginners benefit from automated risk calculations.

2. Advanced Order Distance Management

Precision Order Placement Technology

Buy Stop Distance Control : Set minimum spacing between buy stop orders

Sell Stop Distance Control : Define separation between sell stop orders

Buy-Sell Distance Management : Control minimum distance between opposing orders

Multi-Layer Distance Checking: Prevents order clustering and optimizes entries

This unique feature prevents overtrading and ensures optimal order distribution across price levels.

3. Trading Parameters & Strategy Settings

Core Strategy Configuration

Take Profit & Stop Loss : Set precise risk-reward ratios in points

Trailing Stop System : Protect profits with adjustable trailing parameters

Timeframe Flexibility : Works on any timeframe including current chart period

Bars Analysis : Customizable lookback period for level identification

Order Expiration: Automatic order cancellation after specified hours

Customizable parameters allow adaptation to any market condition and trading style.

4. Smart Cooldown System

Intelligent Market Cycle Management

Post-Trade Cooldown : Prevent immediate re-entry after position closure

Candle-Based Waiting Period : Measures time in completed bars, not minutes

Adjustable Duration : Set cooldown length from 0 (disabled) to any number of candles

Cycle Awareness: Respects market rhythms and prevents overtrading

This innovative feature helps avoid whipsaws and reduces emotional trading decisions.

5. Signal Generation & Filtering

Sophisticated Market Analysis

Range Detection : Automatically identifies recent high/low levels

Breakout Direction : Toggle between breakout or bounce strategies

Signal Reversal : Option to reverse trading signals for counter-trend strategies

Position Validation: Checks existing positions before placing new orders

Combines technical analysis with practical trading logic for reliable signal generation.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Level Detection

Dynamic Range Calculation : Continuously updates support/resistance levels

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Works across all timeframes for flexibility

Adaptive Strategy: Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions

Advanced Order Management

Maximum Order Limit : Prevents over-trading with configurable limits

Distance Enforcement : Ensures optimal order spacing for better risk distribution

Automatic Cleanup : Expired orders are automatically removed

Magic Number Isolation: Easy identification and management of EA trades

Sophisticated Risk Control

Trailing Stop Protection : Locks in profits while giving trades room to breathe

Stop Level Compliance : Automatically adjusts orders to meet broker requirements

Multi-Position Safety : Prevents simultaneous same-direction entries

Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers' requirements

Market Cycle Awareness

Cooldown Intelligence : Recognizes when to stay out of the market

Position Tracking : Monitors all EA-managed positions in real-time

Performance Optimization: Reduces drawdown through strategic waiting periods

Professional Execution

CTrade Integration : Utilizes MQL5's native trading class for reliable execution

Error Handling : Comprehensive error management with detailed logging

Price Normalization : Ensures all orders meet broker precision requirements

Real-Time Updates: Continuous market monitoring and adjustment

Technical Excellence

Robust Architecture

Efficient Memory Management : Minimal resource consumption

Stable Performance : Designed for 24/7 operation without slowdowns

Clean Code Structure : Well-organized, commented, and maintainable

MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications

Smart Algorithm Design

Multi-Distance Algorithm : Unique approach to order placement

Dynamic Level Calculation : Adapts to changing market volatility

Intelligent Filtering : Multiple validation layers for reliable signals

Real-Time Adjustment: Continuous parameter optimization

User Experience

Easy Configuration : Straightforward input parameters

Comprehensive Logging : Detailed print statements for debugging

Visual Feedback : Clear terminal output for monitoring

Minimal Maintenance: Set-and-forget operation once configured

Trading Strategy Explained

How It Works

Level Identification: The EA analyzes the specified number of bars to find recent highs and lows Order Placement: Places pending orders (stop or limit) at detected levels Distance Management: Ensures proper spacing between all orders Breakout Capture: Waits for price to trigger orders and capture momentum Profit Management: Applies trailing stops to maximize winning trades

Market Conditions

Ranging Markets : Excellent performance during consolidation phases

Trending Markets : Captures breakouts from consolidation ranges

Volatile Markets : Adjustable parameters accommodate different volatility levels

All Timeframes: Scalable from scalping to swing trading timeframes

Why Choose Smart Levels Breakouts EA?

For Systematic Traders

Rule-Based Approach : Eliminates emotional decision making

Consistent Execution : Same logic applied to every trade

Backtestable Strategy : Clear, logical rules suitable for optimization

Risk Management First: Capital preservation is built into the design

For Busy Professionals

24/7 Operation : Never misses trading opportunities

Minimal Monitoring Required : Automated management of all positions

Detailed Reporting : Comprehensive logs for performance review

Reliable Execution: Professional-grade order management

For All Experience Levels

Beginner-Friendly : Simple setup with sensible defaults

Advanced Customization : Extensive parameters for experienced traders

Educational Value : Learn about breakout strategies through observation

Risk-Aware Design: Built-in protections for capital preservation

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Account : Any MT5 account (Supports both demo and live trading)

Minimum Deposit : Flexible based on position sizing settings

Symbols : Best performance on major Forex pairs, works with all symbols

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation (but not required)

Support & Updates

Complete Documentation : Detailed setup and configuration guide included

Regular Updates : Continuous improvement based on user feedback

Market Support : Direct support through MQL5 market system

Community Access: Join other users for strategy discussion and optimization

Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices