Smart Flow Light

🚀 Core Selling Points

  1. Smart Interval Trading - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals

  2. Visual Dashboard - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display

  3. One-Click Operations - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality

  4. Risk Management - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring

✨ Key Features

 Intuitive Interface - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls
 Precision Timing - Configurable interval trading from 10ms to 60,000ms
 Real-Time Monitoring - Live P&L display with color-coded profit/loss indicators
 Session Tracking - Automatic order count and status monitoring
 Quick Controls - Buy/Sell buttons side-by-side, Stop/Close All grouped logically
 Error Protection - Automatic validation of lot sizes and trading parameters

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

 Auto Stop Protection - Prevents runaway orders
 Position Validation - Checks lot sizes against broker limits
 Clean Close Function - Safely closes all positions with confirmation

🎯 Ideal For

 Manual Traders wanting automation assistance
 Scalpers needing precise timing control
 Risk-Averse Users requiring quick stop/close functionality
 All Experience Levels from beginners to professionals

⚡ Performance Highlights

 Lightweight - Minimal resource usage
 Fast Execution - 1ms timer for precision timing
 MT5 Optimized - Built specifically for MetaTrader 5 platform
 Customizable - Adjustable colors, panel size, and trading parameters


