Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
- インディケータ
- Garry James Goodchild
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 9 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 5
G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard – MT5
BTMM Cycle & Market Maker State Engine
The G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard is a professional multi-symbol, multi-cycle analysis system designed to track Market Maker intent, cycle progression, and structural behavior across the market from a single, unified dashboard.
This is not a simple scanner.
It is a cycle-aware BTMM engine that combines higher-timeframe bias, intraday structure, range expansion, manipulation detection, adaptive order block logic, and lightweight momentum confirmation into one complete workflow.
Key Overview
-
Fully configurable multi-symbol dashboard
-
Default 28 pairs, expandable to any symbol in Market Watch
-
One-click symbol selector loads the selected pair onto the chart
-
Designed around BTMM / Market Maker methodology
-
Combines dashboard confluences with live chart references
-
Includes alerts, push notifications, and visual cycle tracking
-
Uses a lightweight internal Shark Fin (RSI-based) momentum signal instead of heavy external indicators
Dashboard Controls
MIN (Minimise)
Minimises the chart area for focused dashboard analysis.
Symbol Selector
-
Pairs are fully configurable
-
Supports any instrument in Market Watch
-
Compatible with brokers using symbol suffixes
Core BTMM Cycle Logic (Advanced)
Direction Arrows (H1 Cycle Lock)
-
Shows the direction the BTMM cycle is locked
-
Based on EMA Peak Lock on the H1 cycle
-
Represents current Market Maker directional bias
Peak Formation (PF)
-
PFH – Peak Formation High
-
PFL – Peak Formation Low
-
Number – Days since the peak was confirmed
-
N.C.P – No Confirmed Peak
Defines where each pair is anchored within its Market Maker cycle.
MAX (Cycle Expansion)
-
Displays the furthest expansion price has reached in the cycle
-
Measured in ADR multiples
-
Example: 3.3 = price has expanded 3.3× ADR
-
Used to identify over-extended markets
RT (Real-Time Position)
-
Shows where price is currently trading within ADR
-
Updates dynamically
-
Helps identify early, mid, or late-cycle conditions
IDC (Intraday Cycle)
-
Intraday cycle state based on M15 Peak Lock
-
Aligns intraday structure with the higher-timeframe cycle
-
Useful for precise entry timing
50-M15
-
Detects touch of the 50 EMA on M15
-
Ideal for intraday continuation and pullback setups
DC (Daily Close Context)
-
Analyses the previous day’s close
-
Identifies whether price closed in the upper or lower portion of the prior day’s range
-
Useful for continuation bias
ADR (Average Daily Range)
-
Displays the Average Daily Range for each pair
-
Used as a reference for expectations and scaling
SH (Stop Hunt)
-
Detects stop-hunting behavior on M15
-
Relative to the current day’s Asian range
-
Displayed in pips
-
Highlights Market Maker manipulation
DR (Daily Range)
-
Shows the current day’s range
-
Allows quick comparison against ADR
-
Highlights when price approaches or exceeds normal expansion
DIV (Divergence)
-
Detects real or hidden divergence
-
Only triggers when price exceeds 2.7× ADR
-
Useful for early reversal detection
Breaker Block Methodology (Dashboard Logic)
This methodology tracks market intent using two clearly defined structures:
Source Order Block (Solid Rectangle)
-
First valid order block that initiates a directional move
-
Represents the origin of institutional intent
-
Displayed as:
-
Solid green in bullish moves
-
Solid red in bearish moves
-
-
Once established, it remains fixed
Current / Breaker Order Block (Wireframed Rectangle)
-
Represents the order block currently being respected
-
Updates dynamically as price continues to close in trend direction
-
When price closes beyond it, a new wireframed block is promoted
Continuation Logic
-
Source block remains unchanged
-
Wireframed block advances forward, tracking continuation
Directional Flip
When price closes back through the wireframed block:
-
Continuation fails
-
The wireframed block becomes the new Source Order Block
-
Colour flips to reflect the new directional bias
-
A new wireframed block begins tracking continuation in the opposite direction
Interpretation
-
Solid block = where the move started
-
Wireframed block = where the move is currently progressing
YHL (Yesterday’s High / Low)
Indicates interaction with yesterday’s high or low.
Shark Fin (SF) – Momentum Reversal Signal
A lightweight, internally calculated RSI-based Shark Fin signal used to highlight potential momentum reversals.
-
Designed as a context and timing signal, not a standalone entry
-
Detects sharp momentum turns (“fin” formations) on a selectable timeframe
-
Much faster and more efficient than traditional TDI-style indicators
-
Ideal for spotting exhaustion, intraday swing highs/lows, and early reversals
Chart-Side Advanced Features
-
ADR markers (1×, 2×, 3× ADR)
-
Peak Formation markers (PFH / PFL with number of days since confirmation)
-
H1 cycle references, visible up to 3× ADR
-
H12 cycle references
-
H4 cycle references, visible up to 9× ADR
-
Clearly shows how market cycles nest, reset, and interact across timeframes
Chart Buttons
-
Auto-Gen Box (1× ADR) – creates ADR rectangles for box stacking
-
3× ADR Box – measures H1 and H4 cycle expansions
-
Show / Hide old PFH / PFL – review previous historical cycles
-
Show / Hide volatility bands – visualise expected movement zones
Alerts & Notifications
-
Breaker block retests
-
Cycles reaching 3× ADR
-
Stop hunt alerts
-
Shark Fin momentum alerts
-
On-chart alerts
-
Push notifications
Troubleshooting & Broker Symbol Suffixes
Some brokers use symbol suffixes (for example .a , m , # ).
To ensure correct operation:
-
Symbols in the dashboard settings must exactly match your broker’s Market Watch symbols
-
Examples: EURUSD.a , GBPUSDm , XAUUSD#
Separator Format
Pairs must be separated using:
-
A comma, or
-
A dash
The correct format is shown inside the settings panel. Do not mix formats.
Display & Scaling (Windows)
If the dashboard appears misaligned or incorrectly sized:
-
Right-click the platform shortcut → Properties
-
Compatibility tab
-
Click Change high DPI settings
-
Enable Override high DPI scaling behavior
-
Set scaling to System (Enhanced)
-
Restart the platform
Dashboard size can also be fine-tuned using Cell Width and Cell Height in the indicator settings.