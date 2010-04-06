Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5

G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard – MT5

BTMM Cycle & Market Maker State Engine

The G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard is a professional multi-symbol, multi-cycle analysis system designed to track Market Maker intent, cycle progression, and structural behavior across the market from a single, unified dashboard.

This is not a simple scanner.

It is a cycle-aware BTMM engine that combines higher-timeframe bias, intraday structure, range expansion, manipulation detection, adaptive order block logic, and lightweight momentum confirmation into one complete workflow.

Key Overview

Fully configurable multi-symbol dashboard

Default 28 pairs , expandable to any symbol in Market Watch

One-click symbol selector loads the selected pair onto the chart

Designed around BTMM / Market Maker methodology

Combines dashboard confluences with live chart references

Includes alerts, push notifications, and visual cycle tracking

Uses a lightweight internal Shark Fin (RSI-based) momentum signal instead of heavy external indicators

Dashboard Controls

MIN (Minimise)

Minimises the chart area for focused dashboard analysis.

Symbol Selector

Pairs are fully configurable

Supports any instrument in Market Watch

Compatible with brokers using symbol suffixes

Core BTMM Cycle Logic (Advanced)

Direction Arrows (H1 Cycle Lock)

Shows the direction the BTMM cycle is locked

Based on EMA Peak Lock on the H1 cycle

Represents current Market Maker directional bias

Peak Formation (PF)

PFH – Peak Formation High

PFL – Peak Formation Low

Number – Days since the peak was confirmed

N.C.P – No Confirmed Peak

Defines where each pair is anchored within its Market Maker cycle.

MAX (Cycle Expansion)

Displays the furthest expansion price has reached in the cycle

Measured in ADR multiples

Example: 3.3 = price has expanded 3.3× ADR

Used to identify over-extended markets

RT (Real-Time Position)

Shows where price is currently trading within ADR

Updates dynamically

Helps identify early, mid, or late-cycle conditions

IDC (Intraday Cycle)

Intraday cycle state based on M15 Peak Lock

Aligns intraday structure with the higher-timeframe cycle

Useful for precise entry timing

50-M15

Detects touch of the 50 EMA on M15

Ideal for intraday continuation and pullback setups

DC (Daily Close Context)

Analyses the previous day’s close

Identifies whether price closed in the upper or lower portion of the prior day’s range

Useful for continuation bias

ADR (Average Daily Range)

Displays the Average Daily Range for each pair

Used as a reference for expectations and scaling

SH (Stop Hunt)

Detects stop-hunting behavior on M15

Relative to the current day’s Asian range

Displayed in pips

Highlights Market Maker manipulation

DR (Daily Range)

Shows the current day’s range

Allows quick comparison against ADR

Highlights when price approaches or exceeds normal expansion

DIV (Divergence)

Detects real or hidden divergence

Only triggers when price exceeds 2.7× ADR

Useful for early reversal detection

Breaker Block Methodology (Dashboard Logic)

This methodology tracks market intent using two clearly defined structures:

Source Order Block (Solid Rectangle)

First valid order block that initiates a directional move

Represents the origin of institutional intent

Displayed as: Solid green in bullish moves Solid red in bearish moves

Once established, it remains fixed

Current / Breaker Order Block (Wireframed Rectangle)

Represents the order block currently being respected

Updates dynamically as price continues to close in trend direction

When price closes beyond it, a new wireframed block is promoted

Continuation Logic

Source block remains unchanged

Wireframed block advances forward, tracking continuation

Directional Flip

When price closes back through the wireframed block:

Continuation fails

The wireframed block becomes the new Source Order Block

Colour flips to reflect the new directional bias

A new wireframed block begins tracking continuation in the opposite direction

Interpretation

Solid block = where the move started

Wireframed block = where the move is currently progressing

YHL (Yesterday’s High / Low)

Indicates interaction with yesterday’s high or low.

Shark Fin (SF) – Momentum Reversal Signal

A lightweight, internally calculated RSI-based Shark Fin signal used to highlight potential momentum reversals.

Designed as a context and timing signal , not a standalone entry

Detects sharp momentum turns (“fin” formations) on a selectable timeframe

Much faster and more efficient than traditional TDI-style indicators

Ideal for spotting exhaustion, intraday swing highs/lows, and early reversals

Chart-Side Advanced Features

ADR markers (1×, 2×, 3× ADR)

Peak Formation markers (PFH / PFL with number of days since confirmation)

H1 cycle references , visible up to 3× ADR

H12 cycle references

H4 cycle references , visible up to 9× ADR

Clearly shows how market cycles nest, reset, and interact across timeframes

Chart Buttons

Auto-Gen Box (1× ADR) – creates ADR rectangles for box stacking

3× ADR Box – measures H1 and H4 cycle expansions

Show / Hide old PFH / PFL – review previous historical cycles

Show / Hide volatility bands – visualise expected movement zones

Alerts & Notifications

Breaker block retests

Cycles reaching 3× ADR

Stop hunt alerts

Shark Fin momentum alerts

On-chart alerts

Push notifications

Troubleshooting & Broker Symbol Suffixes

Some brokers use symbol suffixes (for example .a , m , # ).

To ensure correct operation:

Symbols in the dashboard settings must exactly match your broker’s Market Watch symbols

Examples: EURUSD.a , GBPUSDm , XAUUSD#

Separator Format

Pairs must be separated using:

A comma, or

A dash

The correct format is shown inside the settings panel. Do not mix formats.

Display & Scaling (Windows)

If the dashboard appears misaligned or incorrectly sized:

Right-click the platform shortcut → Properties

Compatibility tab

Click Change high DPI settings

Enable Override high DPI scaling behavior

Set scaling to System (Enhanced)

Restart the platform

Dashboard size can also be fine-tuned using Cell Width and Cell Height in the indicator settings.



