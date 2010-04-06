MagicLines for MT5

Multi-Currency Cycle, VWAP & Trend-Aligned Trading Dashboard

MagicLines is a multi-currency MT5 dashboard and on-screen indicator designed to simplify trading by providing clear, trend-aligned signals with defined entry, stop-loss, and take-profit structure.

It helps traders identify market cycles, understand where price is within those cycles, and trade with confidence by aligning signals with higher-timeframe bias. All key information is presented visually, both on the chart and in a structured dashboard, removing the need to constantly switch between charts and timeframes.

MagicLines is built to provide clarity, structure, and confidence, not automated trade execution.

What MagicLines Does

MagicLines combines:

Heikin-Ashi cycle logic

A trend-filtered MagicLine

A VWAP-based MagicLine (non-standard, proprietary logic)

Together, these components generate clear, multi-filtered trade signals that are aligned with higher-timeframe direction.

Each signal is supported by:

Cycle direction

Structural anchor points

Time spent in the cycle

Higher-timeframe and daily bias

Volatility and ADR context

This layered approach helps traders stay with the trend, not against it.

Clear Signals With Trade Structure

MagicLines provides clear visual signals supported by multiple filters, along with structured trade guidance:

Entry suggestion

Stop-loss suggestion

Adjustable take-profit targets: ML1 ML2 ML3



Signals are not based on a single condition. They are generated only when multiple factors align, including trend direction and higher-timeframe bias. This helps reduce noise and increases confidence in trade decisions.

MagicLines simplifies trading by turning complex analysis into clear, actionable guidance.

Cycle Logic & Anchor Points

MagicLines identifies market cycles and assigns context-aware anchor points:

Up cycle: an Anchor Point Low is marked

Down cycle: an Anchor Point High is marked

These anchor points represent the swing level prior to the cycle signal forming, providing a clear structural reference for the move.

MagicLines also tracks the time elapsed since the anchor point formed, measured in days, helping traders assess whether a cycle is early, developing, or extended.

Dashboard Columns Explained

The MagicLines dashboard is designed for fast scanning and clarity across multiple markets.

Column 1 – Symbol Changer

Displays the trading symbol

Allows quick switching between markets

Column 2 – Cycle Direction

Displays the current cycle direction (up or down)

This can appear before the anchor point high or low is fully confirmed

Provides early directional context

Column 3 – Current Timeframe Anchor & Time

Displays: Anchor Point Low for up cycles Anchor Point High for down cycles

Shows the number of days since the anchor point formed on the current timeframe

Column 4 – H4 Anchor & Time

Displays the anchor point high or low for the H4 timeframe

Includes the number of days since the H4 anchor point formed

Column 5 – Daily Anchor & Time

Displays the anchor point high or low for the Daily timeframe

Includes the number of days since the daily anchor point formed

Column 6 – Real-Time ADR Distance

Shows the real-time distance from the current timeframe anchor point

Measured against the pair’s Average Daily Range (ADR)

Column 7 – MagicLine Touch

Indicates whether price has touched a MagicLine

Useful for pullback and continuation planning

Column 8 – Re-Entry Status

Displays whether price is offering a re-entry opportunity

Designed for continuation and scale-in strategies

Column 9 – ADR & Pips

Displays the pair’s ADR and current movement measured in pips

Column 10 – Today’s Range (Pips)

Displays the current day’s total range in pips

Helps identify compressed or extended sessions

On-Chart Features

MagicLines integrates fully into the chart to support planning and execution.

Heikin-Ashi Volume Candles

Custom Heikin-Ashi candles with volume context

Helps confirm momentum and participation

Dual MagicLines

Trend-Filtered MagicLine for directional bias

VWAP MagicLine using proprietary logic

This is not a standard VWAP and is designed to act as a dynamic area of interest rather than a lagging indicator

Trade Planning Tools

Anchor Point Highs and Lows plotted on the chart

Entry, stop-loss, and re-entry guidance

Adjustable take-profit targets (ML1, ML2, ML3)

Customisable risk parameters

Market Structure Visuals

Semaphores highlighting highs and lows

Clear visual reference for swings and structure

Alerts

Alerts when a MagicLine is touched

Allows traders to monitor opportunities without constant screen time

Requirements & Setup Notes

MagicLines must be loaded on a chart that uses symbols included in the indicator settings

The indicator should be attached to a valid trading pair chart

If your broker uses symbol suffixes (for example: EURUSDm, EURUSD.a, EURUSD_ecn), the symbols entered in the MagicLines settings must exactly match the symbol names shown in your Market Watch

Copy the symbol names exactly as displayed by your broker, including any suffixes or additional characters

If the symbol format in the settings does not match the broker’s naming convention, the dashboard may not display correctly.

Who MagicLines Is For

Traders who want multi-pair awareness without chart overload

Traders who prefer trend-aligned, cycle-based trading

Traders who value structure, timing, and volatility context

Discretionary traders who want confidence through alignment, not automation

MagicLines does not place trades for you.

It provides structure, clarity, and confidence so you can make informed trading decisions.