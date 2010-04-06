Magic lines mt5

MagicLines for MT5

Multi-Currency Cycle, VWAP & Trend-Aligned Trading Dashboard

MagicLines is a multi-currency MT5 dashboard and on-screen indicator designed to simplify trading by providing clear, trend-aligned signals with defined entry, stop-loss, and take-profit structure.

It helps traders identify market cycles, understand where price is within those cycles, and trade with confidence by aligning signals with higher-timeframe bias. All key information is presented visually, both on the chart and in a structured dashboard, removing the need to constantly switch between charts and timeframes.

MagicLines is built to provide clarity, structure, and confidence, not automated trade execution.

What MagicLines Does

MagicLines combines:

  • Heikin-Ashi cycle logic

  • A trend-filtered MagicLine

  • A VWAP-based MagicLine (non-standard, proprietary logic)

Together, these components generate clear, multi-filtered trade signals that are aligned with higher-timeframe direction.

Each signal is supported by:

  • Cycle direction

  • Structural anchor points

  • Time spent in the cycle

  • Higher-timeframe and daily bias

  • Volatility and ADR context

This layered approach helps traders stay with the trend, not against it.

Clear Signals With Trade Structure

MagicLines provides clear visual signals supported by multiple filters, along with structured trade guidance:

  • Entry suggestion

  • Stop-loss suggestion

  • Adjustable take-profit targets:

    • ML1

    • ML2

    • ML3

Signals are not based on a single condition. They are generated only when multiple factors align, including trend direction and higher-timeframe bias. This helps reduce noise and increases confidence in trade decisions.

MagicLines simplifies trading by turning complex analysis into clear, actionable guidance.

Cycle Logic & Anchor Points

MagicLines identifies market cycles and assigns context-aware anchor points:

  • Up cycle: an Anchor Point Low is marked

  • Down cycle: an Anchor Point High is marked

These anchor points represent the swing level prior to the cycle signal forming, providing a clear structural reference for the move.

MagicLines also tracks the time elapsed since the anchor point formed, measured in days, helping traders assess whether a cycle is early, developing, or extended.

Dashboard Columns Explained

The MagicLines dashboard is designed for fast scanning and clarity across multiple markets.

Column 1 – Symbol Changer

  • Displays the trading symbol

  • Allows quick switching between markets

Column 2 – Cycle Direction

  • Displays the current cycle direction (up or down)

  • This can appear before the anchor point high or low is fully confirmed

  • Provides early directional context

Column 3 – Current Timeframe Anchor & Time

  • Displays:

    • Anchor Point Low for up cycles

    • Anchor Point High for down cycles

  • Shows the number of days since the anchor point formed on the current timeframe

Column 4 – H4 Anchor & Time

  • Displays the anchor point high or low for the H4 timeframe

  • Includes the number of days since the H4 anchor point formed

Column 5 – Daily Anchor & Time

  • Displays the anchor point high or low for the Daily timeframe

  • Includes the number of days since the daily anchor point formed

Column 6 – Real-Time ADR Distance

  • Shows the real-time distance from the current timeframe anchor point

  • Measured against the pair’s Average Daily Range (ADR)

Column 7 – MagicLine Touch

  • Indicates whether price has touched a MagicLine

  • Useful for pullback and continuation planning

Column 8 – Re-Entry Status

  • Displays whether price is offering a re-entry opportunity

  • Designed for continuation and scale-in strategies

Column 9 – ADR & Pips

  • Displays the pair’s ADR and current movement measured in pips

Column 10 – Today’s Range (Pips)

  • Displays the current day’s total range in pips

  • Helps identify compressed or extended sessions

On-Chart Features

MagicLines integrates fully into the chart to support planning and execution.

Heikin-Ashi Volume Candles

  • Custom Heikin-Ashi candles with volume context

  • Helps confirm momentum and participation

Dual MagicLines

  • Trend-Filtered MagicLine for directional bias

  • VWAP MagicLine using proprietary logic
    This is not a standard VWAP and is designed to act as a dynamic area of interest rather than a lagging indicator

Trade Planning Tools

  • Anchor Point Highs and Lows plotted on the chart

  • Entry, stop-loss, and re-entry guidance

  • Adjustable take-profit targets (ML1, ML2, ML3)

  • Customisable risk parameters

Market Structure Visuals

  • Semaphores highlighting highs and lows

  • Clear visual reference for swings and structure

Alerts

  • Alerts when a MagicLine is touched

  • Allows traders to monitor opportunities without constant screen time

Requirements & Setup Notes

  • MagicLines must be loaded on a chart that uses symbols included in the indicator settings

  • The indicator should be attached to a valid trading pair chart

  • If your broker uses symbol suffixes (for example: EURUSDm, EURUSD.a, EURUSD_ecn), the symbols entered in the MagicLines settings must exactly match the symbol names shown in your Market Watch

  • Copy the symbol names exactly as displayed by your broker, including any suffixes or additional characters

If the symbol format in the settings does not match the broker’s naming convention, the dashboard may not display correctly.

Who MagicLines Is For

  • Traders who want multi-pair awareness without chart overload

  • Traders who prefer trend-aligned, cycle-based trading

  • Traders who value structure, timing, and volatility context

  • Discretionary traders who want confidence through alignment, not automation

MagicLines does not place trades for you.
It provides structure, clarity, and confidence so you can make informed trading decisions.


作者のその他のプロダクト
Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
インディケータ
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard - Exclusive Seasonal Offer Elevate your trading with the original G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard, available for a limited time at just $70 USD. Ideal for starter traders, this dashboard has been enhanced with new features and now includes a comprehensive training video. This indicator is for people trading the market makers method and is the entry level dashboard for that strategy is available for both mt4 and mt5. its a market scanner in real time showing peak forma
Market Maker Dashboard by G labs
Garry James Goodchild
4.6 (10)
インディケータ
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard - Exclusive Seasonal Offer Elevate your trading with the original G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard, available for a limited time at just $70 USD. Ideal for starter traders, this dashboard has been enhanced with new features and now includes a comprehensive training video. This indicator is for people trading the market makers method and is the entry level dashboard for that strategy is available for both mt4 and mt5. its a market scanner in real time showing peak
G Cash IC Breaker order blocks
Garry James Goodchild
4.5 (4)
インディケータ
G-Ca$H IC Breaker   (Source and Breaker Order Block Indicator)   If you need support you can message via profile please check out the video and description where I try to answer the most common issues and how to use indicator there is also another short video i have made here  https://youtu.be/yB9VutPfr-A We want to help you get the most out of the indicator and we like helping our customers . Please also see our other product  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58535?source=Unknown%3Ahttps
G Labs Trade Manager
Garry James Goodchild
ユーティリティ
Trade manager  Auto calculates % risk per trade  Manual lot size input  $ Risk amount  Displays profit to loss ratio  Shows value of stop loss and take profit in pips and dollars  Shows Balance equity and open profit and loss  On screen trade entry lines with entry stop loss and take profit . All with lots size , pip value dollar value and  price level of line  The value of these lines is also displayed in the panel  Buttons on panel for  Close Winners, Close all, Execute .  Trade panel has func
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
インディケータ
Connix Smart Trading – MT5 Multi-Currency Smart Money & ICT Scanner Connix Smart Trading is a multi-currency, multi-timeframe dashboard for MT5 designed for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style methodologies . It allows you to scan up to 28 symbols simultaneously (anything in Market Watch) and view market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, VWAP bias, and range data across multiple timeframes from one central dashboard. The number of symbols and all timeframes are fully c
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信