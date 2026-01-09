Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5

G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard – MT5

BTMM Cycle & Market Maker State Engine

The G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard is a professional multi-symbol, multi-cycle analysis system designed to track Market Maker intent, cycle progression, and structural behavior across the market from a single, unified dashboard.

This is not a simple scanner.
It is a cycle-aware BTMM engine that combines higher-timeframe bias, intraday structure, range expansion, manipulation detection, adaptive order block logic, and lightweight momentum confirmation into one complete workflow.

Key Overview

  • Fully configurable multi-symbol dashboard

  • Default 28 pairs, expandable to any symbol in Market Watch

  • One-click symbol selector loads the selected pair onto the chart

  • Designed around BTMM / Market Maker methodology

  • Combines dashboard confluences with live chart references

  • Includes alerts, push notifications, and visual cycle tracking

  • Uses a lightweight internal Shark Fin (RSI-based) momentum signal instead of heavy external indicators

Dashboard Controls

MIN (Minimise)

Minimises the chart area for focused dashboard analysis.

Symbol Selector

  • Pairs are fully configurable

  • Supports any instrument in Market Watch

  • Compatible with brokers using symbol suffixes

Core BTMM Cycle Logic (Advanced)

Direction Arrows (H1 Cycle Lock)

  • Shows the direction the BTMM cycle is locked

  • Based on EMA Peak Lock on the H1 cycle

  • Represents current Market Maker directional bias

Peak Formation (PF)

  • PFH – Peak Formation High

  • PFL – Peak Formation Low

  • Number – Days since the peak was confirmed

  • N.C.P – No Confirmed Peak

Defines where each pair is anchored within its Market Maker cycle.

MAX (Cycle Expansion)

  • Displays the furthest expansion price has reached in the cycle

  • Measured in ADR multiples

  • Example: 3.3 = price has expanded 3.3× ADR

  • Used to identify over-extended markets

RT (Real-Time Position)

  • Shows where price is currently trading within ADR

  • Updates dynamically

  • Helps identify early, mid, or late-cycle conditions

IDC (Intraday Cycle)

  • Intraday cycle state based on M15 Peak Lock

  • Aligns intraday structure with the higher-timeframe cycle

  • Useful for precise entry timing

50-M15

  • Detects touch of the 50 EMA on M15

  • Ideal for intraday continuation and pullback setups

DC (Daily Close Context)

  • Analyses the previous day’s close

  • Identifies whether price closed in the upper or lower portion of the prior day’s range

  • Useful for continuation bias

ADR (Average Daily Range)

  • Displays the Average Daily Range for each pair

  • Used as a reference for expectations and scaling

SH (Stop Hunt)

  • Detects stop-hunting behavior on M15

  • Relative to the current day’s Asian range

  • Displayed in pips

  • Highlights Market Maker manipulation

DR (Daily Range)

  • Shows the current day’s range

  • Allows quick comparison against ADR

  • Highlights when price approaches or exceeds normal expansion

DIV (Divergence)

  • Detects real or hidden divergence

  • Only triggers when price exceeds 2.7× ADR

  • Useful for early reversal detection

Breaker Block Methodology (Dashboard Logic)

This methodology tracks market intent using two clearly defined structures:

Source Order Block (Solid Rectangle)

  • First valid order block that initiates a directional move

  • Represents the origin of institutional intent

  • Displayed as:

    • Solid green in bullish moves

    • Solid red in bearish moves

  • Once established, it remains fixed

Current / Breaker Order Block (Wireframed Rectangle)

  • Represents the order block currently being respected

  • Updates dynamically as price continues to close in trend direction

  • When price closes beyond it, a new wireframed block is promoted

Continuation Logic

  • Source block remains unchanged

  • Wireframed block advances forward, tracking continuation

Directional Flip

When price closes back through the wireframed block:

  • Continuation fails

  • The wireframed block becomes the new Source Order Block

  • Colour flips to reflect the new directional bias

  • A new wireframed block begins tracking continuation in the opposite direction

Interpretation

  • Solid block = where the move started

  • Wireframed block = where the move is currently progressing

YHL (Yesterday’s High / Low)

Indicates interaction with yesterday’s high or low.

Shark Fin (SF) – Momentum Reversal Signal

A lightweight, internally calculated RSI-based Shark Fin signal used to highlight potential momentum reversals.

  • Designed as a context and timing signal, not a standalone entry

  • Detects sharp momentum turns (“fin” formations) on a selectable timeframe

  • Much faster and more efficient than traditional TDI-style indicators

  • Ideal for spotting exhaustion, intraday swing highs/lows, and early reversals

Chart-Side Advanced Features

  • ADR markers (1×, 2×, 3× ADR)

  • Peak Formation markers (PFH / PFL with number of days since confirmation)

  • H1 cycle references, visible up to 3× ADR

  • H12 cycle references

  • H4 cycle references, visible up to 9× ADR

  • Clearly shows how market cycles nest, reset, and interact across timeframes

Chart Buttons

  • Auto-Gen Box (1× ADR) – creates ADR rectangles for box stacking

  • 3× ADR Box – measures H1 and H4 cycle expansions

  • Show / Hide old PFH / PFL – review previous historical cycles

  • Show / Hide volatility bands – visualise expected movement zones

Alerts & Notifications

  • Breaker block retests

  • Cycles reaching 3× ADR

  • Stop hunt alerts

  • Shark Fin momentum alerts

  • On-chart alerts

  • Push notifications

Troubleshooting & Broker Symbol Suffixes

Some brokers use symbol suffixes (for example .a , m , # ).

To ensure correct operation:

  • Symbols in the dashboard settings must exactly match your broker’s Market Watch symbols

  • Examples: EURUSD.a , GBPUSDm , XAUUSD#

Separator Format

Pairs must be separated using:

  • A comma, or

  • A dash

The correct format is shown inside the settings panel. Do not mix formats.

Display & Scaling (Windows)

If the dashboard appears misaligned or incorrectly sized:

  • Right-click the platform shortcut → Properties

  • Compatibility tab

  • Click Change high DPI settings

  • Enable Override high DPI scaling behavior

  • Set scaling to System (Enhanced)

  • Restart the platform

Dashboard size can also be fine-tuned using Cell Width and Cell Height in the indicator settings.



