Divergence Fractals PRO PRT

Overview
- Multi-symbol (optional) divergence trading EA based on the "Divergence Pro Oscillator" logic: Classic / Hidden divergence + optional Zero-Cross.
- Grid / additions support (better price / martingale / limit additions) with strict distance control in PU (PriceUnits = 1 pip).
- Flexible group closing: channel median / opposite border triggers + minimum-profit filters (money or pips), including “arm and wait” mode after a trigger.
- Session filters, spread filter, anti-duplicate logic, cooldowns, and max bar filter.
- Designed for cent accounts and small base lots.

IMPORTANT 
Strategy Tester on ONE chart symbol only.

Key Inputs (high level)
GLOBAL
- Magic: EA order identifier
- MultiSymbolMode / SymbolsCSV: trade multiple symbols (disabled automatically in tester/Market validation)
- WorkTF: timeframe used for signals/logic
- FixedLot: base lot (first lot and minimum)

ENTRY
- OpenOnNewBar: BAR vs TICK mode
- MainOscillator (+ period): divergence & zero-cross oscillator
- UseClassicDiv / UseHiddenDiv / UseZeroCross
- TradeDir: both / buy only / sell only
- MinDistancePU: minimum distance between same-direction entries (pips)

FILTERS
- Aux oscillators: optional 2-osc confirmation, ANY/ALL logic, and “recent cross” rules
- Spread filter, cooldown, max bar size, anti-duplicate policy

ADDITIONS / GRID
- Martin multiplier and mode
- Better-price rule: anchor (first/last/worst) + gap in pips
- Entry mode: market / limit adds / limit always (+ chase & expiry)
- Grid alignment: threshold vs exact grid

EXIT
- Close triggers: channel median / opposite border
- GroupCloseMode: close whole side / by pool / partial positive
- MinProfit filter: money or pips; can arm after trigger and close later once target is reached
- ATR multiplier for channel width

LOGS / PERFORMANCE
- Logging flags (auto-off in tester/Market validation)
- Caching parameters for speed in multi-symbol mode

Recommended usage
- Start with BAR mode (OpenOnNewBar=true) on H1/M30.
- Cent accounts: keep FixedLot small, limit MaxOrdersPerDirection, and use MinDistancePU.
- Use MinProfit (pips or money) to avoid closing in loss; combine with channel triggers + “wait for min profit”.

作者のその他のプロダクト
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
インディケータ
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
インディケータ
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.     On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indica
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to setu
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
Morning Star PRT インジケーターは、朝のフラットブレイクアウト原理を使用します。インジケーターは朝のフラットレベルを表示し、可能なターゲットを示します。 インジケーターには追加のフィボナッチレベルが追加され、設定で指定された両方のターゲットレベルと夜間のフラットレベルの交差点に関するサウンドアラートも追加されました。 Morning Star PRT インジケーターは、夜の終わりに夜間のフラットチャネルと、上下の 2 つのフィボナッチ価格レベルを構築します。これらのレベルは、ターゲットレベルと反転レベルの両方と見なすことができます。 Morning Star PRT インジケーターはすべての時間枠で機能しますが、M15 間隔で使用するのが最も効果的です。 The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additiona
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
インジケーター サプライ & デマンド ゾーン PRT – は、チャートのサプライ ゾーンとデマンド ゾーンのマーキングを実行するために使用されるカスタム ツールです。インジケーターは、抵抗/サポート レベルとサプライ/デマンド ゾーンを強調する線と長方形をチャート上に描画します。便宜上、線と数字は両方とも異なる色で塗られており、シグナルを互いに簡単に区別できます。インジケーターは、まだ使用されていない、価格がまだ突破していない新しいレベルのみを描画します。初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方に最適です。 インジケーターは、スキャルピング、トレンド、カウンタートレンド、その他のトレーディング システムで使用されます。これは、あらゆる戦略の一部に簡単に組み込むことができる汎用アルゴリズムです。すべての時間枠とインストルメントで適切に表示され、オシレーターとうまく組み合わせることができます。 Indicator Supply & Demand zones PRT– is a custom tool that is used to perform supply and demand zon
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、チャートパターンを特定したいトレーダーにとって強力なツールであり、トレーディング戦略に組み込むことのメリットは数多くあります。このツールは、金融市場の潜在的なトレンドと反転を効果的に特定して通知し、トレーディングの収益性を高めます。高度なアルゴリズムのおかげで、インジケーターは市場データを正確に分析し、トレーダーに情報に基づいた決定を下すのに役立つ貴重な情報を提供します。このインジケーターを使用すると、チャートパターンを高精度で自動的に特定するため、より包括的な市場分析が可能になります。これらのパターンは、多くの場合、特定の方向への潜在的な価格変動を示します。したがって、この情報にアクセスできると、トレーダーは、これらのパターンを認識できないか、その意味を理解できない可能性のある他の市場参加者よりも有利になります。 このインジケーターは、強気と弱気のパターン認識機能を幅広く備えています（チャート上の略称は括弧内に表示されます）。 - Rising Star（SS） - Evening Star（E_Star） - Evening Doji Star（E_
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
パラボリック SAR およびサポート/レジスタンス レベルは、潜在的なトレンドの反転やエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを識別するために外国為替取引で使用されるテクニカル分析インジケーターであるだけでなく、既製の自律的な取引戦略でもあります。 このインジケーターは、チャートに動的なサポート レベルとレジスタンス レベルを追加することで PSAR インジケーターを基盤としており、トレーダーが市場が反転する可能性のある主要な価格レベルを特定するのに役立ちます。 このインジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは市場の強さと方向、および取引の潜在的なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントに関する洞察を得ることができます。 パラボリック SAR およびサポート/レジスタンス レベル インジケーターは、チャートにさまざまなパラボリック サポートとレジスタンス (PSAR) レベルをプロットするテクニカル分析ツールであり、トレーダーに潜在的なトレンドの反転シグナルを提供します。 このインジケーターは、メインの MT4 チャート ウィンドウに一連の水平に並んだ線として表示されるため、トレ
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
The All Market Channels indicator from ProfRobotrading automatically builds and displays all formed trading channels on the screen. This indicator is very convenient for trading on all existing channel strategies and is applicable to all instruments and timeframes.  Look at the screenshot - it will tell you more :) More information is available on our website ProfRoboTrading. ProfRobotrading の All Market Channels インジケーターは、形成されたすべての取引チャネルを自動的に構築して画面に表示します。このインジケーターは、既存のすべてのチャネル戦略での取引に非常に便利で、す
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
インディケータ
This is a Bollinger Bands Compression indicator. It detects volatility compression and the release of “suppressed momentum.” It can be used when it coincides with any specific trading entries — released volatility means a higher probability of making a decent profit. There is also a histogram with colored bands symbolizing weakness or strength, and a zero line crossover. Therefore, this indicator can be used both in conjunction with other indicators within trading strategies, and on its own meri
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods.   This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信