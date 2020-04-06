Divergence Fractals PRO PRT

- Multi-symbol (optional) divergence trading EA based on the "Divergence Pro Oscillator" logic: Classic / Hidden divergence + optional Zero-Cross.
- Grid / additions support (better price / martingale / limit additions) with strict distance control in PU (PriceUnits = 1 pip).
- Flexible group closing: channel median / opposite border triggers + minimum-profit filters (money or pips), including “arm and wait” mode after a trigger.
- Session filters, spread filter, anti-duplicate logic, cooldowns, and max bar filter.
- Designed for cent accounts and small base lots.

Strategy Tester on ONE chart symbol only.

- Magic: EA order identifier
- MultiSymbolMode / SymbolsCSV: trade multiple symbols (disabled automatically in tester/Market validation)
- WorkTF: timeframe used for signals/logic
- FixedLot: base lot (first lot and minimum)

- OpenOnNewBar: BAR vs TICK mode
- MainOscillator (+ period): divergence & zero-cross oscillator
- UseClassicDiv / UseHiddenDiv / UseZeroCross
- TradeDir: both / buy only / sell only
- MinDistancePU: minimum distance between same-direction entries (pips)

- Aux oscillators: optional 2-osc confirmation, ANY/ALL logic, and “recent cross” rules
- Spread filter, cooldown, max bar size, anti-duplicate policy

- Martin multiplier and mode
- Better-price rule: anchor (first/last/worst) + gap in pips
- Entry mode: market / limit adds / limit always (+ chase & expiry)
- Grid alignment: threshold vs exact grid

- Close triggers: channel median / opposite border
- GroupCloseMode: close whole side / by pool / partial positive
- MinProfit filter: money or pips; can arm after trigger and close later once target is reached
- ATR multiplier for channel width

- Logging flags (auto-off in tester/Market validation)
- Caching parameters for speed in multi-symbol mode

- Start with BAR mode (OpenOnNewBar=true) on H1/M30.
- Cent accounts: keep FixedLot small, limit MaxOrdersPerDirection, and use MinDistancePU.
- Use MinProfit (pips or money) to avoid closing in loss; combine with channel triggers + “wait for min profit”.

