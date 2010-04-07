Modern Dark Chart Theme

📊 Modern Dark Chart Theme

Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions.

The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment.

✨ Key Features

  • Professional dark background optimized for long trading hours

  • Clear bullish and bearish candle contrast

  • Minimal visual noise for better price-action analysis

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight and fast — no performance impact

  • One-click application to any chart

🎯 Who This Theme Is For

  • Traders who prefer clean and modern chart visuals

  • Users trading at night or in low-light environments

  • Traders who focus on price action and structure

  • Anyone who wants a professional-looking workspace

⚙️ Easy to Use

Simply apply the theme to your chart and start trading immediately. No complex settings or adjustments required.

💬 Your Feedback Matters

This theme is part of my effort to support the trading community with high-quality tools.

👉 Please leave your feedback and suggestions.
Your ideas will help me:

  • Improve this theme

  • Release more free tools

  • Develop advanced tools and utilities for traders

  • Share professional resources for MetaTrader users

If this theme helps you, let me know what else you would like to see — indicators, scripts, utilities, or chart tools.

🚀 More Coming Soon

Based on community feedback, I plan to release:

  • More chart themes

  • Free trading utilities

  • Professional trading tools

  • Advanced visual and risk-management helpers

Thank you for your support and for helping shape future releases.

🛠 Support & Contact

If you need help, have questions, or want to suggest improvements, I’m always happy to hear from you.

Your feedback helps me:

  • Improve existing tools

  • Release more free tools

  • Develop new professional trading utilities

📩 How to Contact

Please contact me through the MQL5 website messaging system on my seller profile.

👉 Go to my MQL5 Profile and use “Send Message”
(This is the fastest and safest way to get support.)

💬 Feedback & Suggestions

If you have ideas for:

  • New tools

  • Improvements

  • Visual upgrades

  • Trading utilities you’d like to see

Please share them. Your feedback directly influences future releases.

⭐ Support the Project

If you find this tool useful, please:

  • Leave a rating

  • Write a review

  • Share your experience

Your support helps me continue creating tools for the trading community


おすすめのプロダクト
Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (6)
ライブラリ
MetaTrader5のエキスパートアドバイザーに情報パネルを追加するためのライブラリ。 プログラムの情報とインターフェースが取引で利益をもたらすことを保証することはできませんが、プログラムの最も単純なインターフェースでさえ第一印象を強めることができると断言できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーに パネルを追加するための詳細な説明と手順は、ブログにあります：   LIB-EAPADPROステップバイステップの説明 パネルの詳細な説明と EAPADPROの使用手順 MetaTrader4ライブラリバージョン 追加のプロセスは 10のステップで 構成されており、それらについては記事で詳しく説明しています。 ライブラリのインストール このサイトからライブラリをインストールします。 エキスパートアドバイザーを開きます。 コードをインストールするためのサンプルとステップバイステップガイド、ファイル Exp-EAPADPRO LIBRARY TEST（ブログにあります）を開き ます。 推奨事項に記載されているように各ステップを実行するか、サイトからのステップバイステップの説明を使用してください。
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
ユーティリティ
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
MarketPro toolkit
Johannes Hermanus Cilliers
ライブラリ
Start earning profits by copying All trades are sent by our successful Forex trader & are extremely profitable. You can earn profits by copying trades daily Trial Period included You'll also get access to extremely powerful trading education which is designed in a simple way for you to become a profitable trader, even if you have no trading experience. https://ec137gsj1wp5tp7dbjkdkxfr4x.hop.clickbank.net/?cbpage=vip
FREE
Telegram Order MT5
Agus Santoso
ユーティリティ
ブログ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – MT4 向けスマートトレードマネージャー＆Telegram 通知ツール Telegram Order は、MetaTrader 4 向けのスマートトレードマネージャー＆通知ツールです。 すべての注文（成行注文と未決済注文）を自動的に監視し、詳細な通知を Telegram に送信します（スクリーンショットの添付も可能）。また、チャートから直接、TP、SL、BE、トレーリング、Close All を管理できる直感的なパネルを提供します。 最適なユーザー: Telegramに自動シグナルを送信したいシグナルプロバイダー/FXコーチ 視覚的なTP/SLパネル、トレーリング、BEが必要な手動トレーダー すべての注文活動をTelegramに
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
インディケータ
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
インディケータ
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Natural Language Processing NLP
Abhijay Tiwari
ライブラリ
Overview AlgoNLP.mqh   is a standalone MQL5 library that converts   human-written trading instructions   into   structured trade intents   that your Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator can understand. Example input: Buy gold at 2370 with TP 0.3% and SL 1% Output intent: Side: BUY | Type: LIMIT | Symbol: XAUUSD | Entry: 2370 | TP: 0.3% | SL: 1% | Lot: 0.00 This enables you to build   chat-controlled   or   Telegram-integrated EAs   that can interpret plain English commands and execute structured
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
インディケータ
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
エキスパート
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
MACD Colored ZeroLag
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
4.7 (10)
インディケータ
It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
FREE
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
エキスパート
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
エキスパート
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
ユーティリティ
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
エキスパート
Go Long EAは、複数の技術的確認を伴う体系的な日中取引の原則に基づいた高度なイントラデイ取引戦略を実装します。多くのトレーダーが複雑なアルゴリズムを求める中、このEAは単純かつ効果的な概念と洗練されたリスク管理、複数の技術的フィルターを組み合わせています。 このEAは毎日特定の時間にポジションを開きますが、市場条件が複数のテクニカル指標と一致する場合にのみ実行されます。このシステマティックなアプローチにより、利益を損なう可能性のある一晩の保有コストを避けながら、日中の値動きを捕捉することができます。EAは事前に設定された時間に自動的にポジションを閉じるため、一晩のエクスポージャーを避けたいトレーダーに最適です。 このEAの特徴は、適応型リスク管理システムにあります。ポジションサイズは以下の複数の要因に基づいて自動的に調整されます： - 基本資金とリスクパーセンテージの設定 - テクニカル指標の条件（MA、RSI、MACDなど） - 条件が特に有利な場合にポジションサイズを増加させる特別な乗数 このEAには、有効/無効を切り替えられる複数のテクニカルフィルターが含まれてい
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
ユーティリティ
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
ユーティリティ
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Proは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された自動取引システムです。 フィボナッチベースの価格水準とトレンドおよびストラクチャー分析を組み合わせ、エントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。このEAはロングポジションとショートポジションの両方をサポートし、リスク管理パラメータも組み込まれています。 主な機能： • フィボナッチ・リトレースメントとエクステンション・ロジックを用いて、エントリーポイント、SLポイント、TPポイントをプロットします。 • ロットサイズと損切り/利益確定レベルを設定可能 • エントリーポイントは1つまたは2つから選択可能 • 市場状況に応じて、固定または動的な損切り/利益確定をサポート • 複数の時間枠と通貨ペアに対応 • 最大スプレッド、スリッページ、取引頻度の制御オプションを搭載 • 自動取引管理：損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、部分決済オプション • 希望に応じて成行注文もサポート入力項目の概要： • リスク管理：ロットサイズ、取引ごとのリスク、最大取引回数 • エントリー
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
エキスパート
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 最も支持されている Trend Catcher インジケーターを基盤に、多くのリクエストを受け、ついに Trend Catcher EA が登場しました。 アルゴリズムによる自動売買と、トレーダーによる手動コントロールを融合した次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 市場に対する完全な主導権を与えます。 高速、高適応性、そして「明確さ・性能・自由度」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。 EURUSD に対してリアルティック（99.9% 精度）のデータで設計・最適化。 再描画なし、再計算なし、遅延なしで安定した実行を提供します。 【ユーザーマニュアル・推奨設定】および【テスト済みプリセット】リンクをクリックしてください。 コア戦略: EA には2つの戦略モードが内蔵されています： I. Smart Trend Mode — トレンド方向に沿って一方向のみでエントリー。 構造が明確で低リスク、高精度。ヘッジなし。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（アグレッシブ） — ヘッジ系スキャルピングロジックで両方向にエントリーし、相場の
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
エキスパート
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ライブラリ
このライブラリを使用すると、任意の EA を使用して取引を管理でき、説明に記載されているスクリプト コードを使用して任意の EA に簡単に統合でき、完全なプロセスを示すビデオのデモ例も利用できます。 - 指値注文、SL 指値注文、利食い指値注文の発行 - マーケット、SLマーケット、TPマーケットの注文を行う - 指値注文の変更 - 注文をキャンセルする - 注文のクエリ - レバレッジ、マージンの変更 - 位置情報の取得 もっと... MT5 に Binance チャートがない場合を除き、暗号チャートのレンタルはオプションです。 スクリプトのデモについては、 ここをクリックしてください トレーディングパネルでの取引をご希望の場合は、 この製品に興味があるかもしれません
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
ライブラリ
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
ライブラリ
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
ライブラリ
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
ライブラリ
If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. Important: you need to have source code to properly implement the library. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Bi
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
ライブラリ
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
ライブラリ
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
ライブラリ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
ライブラリ
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
ライブラリ
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
ライブラリ
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
ライブラリ
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
ライブラリ
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Gold plucking machine S
Yan Li Wu
ライブラリ
Gold plucking machine S   Gold plucking machine  S Gold plucking machine S   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number        -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
ライブラリ
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
ライブラリ
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
ライブラリ
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
T5L Library for TSUTrader
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
ライブラリ
T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
ライブラリ
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
ライブラリ
EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
ライブラリ
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
Andrei Khloptsau
ライブラリ
A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
ライブラリ
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
ライブラリ
金融とトレーディング戦略の領域を深く掘り下げ、私は一連の実験を実施し、強化学習に基づくアプローチと強化学習を使用しないアプローチを調査することにしました。 これらの手法を適用して、私は現代のトレーディングにおけるユニークな戦略の重要性を理解する上で極めて重要な微妙な結論を導き出すことができました。 ニューラル ネットワーク アドバイザーは、初期段階では目覚ましい効率性を示したにもかかわらず、長期的には非常に不安定であることが判明しました。 市場のボラティリティ、トレンドの変化、外部事象などのさまざまな要因により、企業の運営に混乱が生じ、最終的には不安定化につながりました。 この経験を武器に、私は課題を受け入れ、独自のアプローチを開発し始めました。 私の焦点は、集められた最良のインジケーターを異なるパラメーター設定で利用するアドバイザーを作成することに集中していました。 このアドバイザーは、私の独自の戦略に基づいており、さまざまなパラメーター設定を持つ 14 の指標を同時に採用し、何時間ものデータ分析と綿密なテストから生まれました。
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
ライブラリ
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
ライブラリ
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
ライブラリ
このライブラリは、できるだけ簡単にMetaTrader上で直接OpenAIのAPIを使用するための手段として提供されます。 ライブラリの機能についてさらに詳しく知るには、次の記事をお読みください： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual 重要：EAを使用するには、OpenAI APIへのアクセスを許可するために、次のURLを追加する必要があります  添付画像に示されているように ライブラリを使用するには、次のリンクで見つけることができる次のヘッダーを含める必要があります:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756108 #import "StormWaveOpenAI.ex5" COpenAI *iOpenAI(string); CMessages *iMessages(void); CTools *iTools(void); #import これが、ライブラリを簡単に使用するため
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
ライブラリ
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Relative Average Calculator
Abdullah Tanriverdi
ライブラリ
Relative Average Cost of Open Positions Indicator Description:   The “Relative Average Cost of Open Positions” indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who engage in mean reversion strategies. It calculates the average entry price for both buy and sell positions, considering the total volume of open trades. Here are the key features and advantages of this indicator: Mean Reversion Trading: Mean reversion strategies aim to capitalize on price movements that revert to their historical ave
KP Trade Panel
Supol Polkun
ライブラリ
KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
作者のその他のプロダクト
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $200 In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide  real, reliable trading tools . The  XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI  is a  robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor . It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works. Trading Approach Multi-system logic Mean reversion strategies Diversification Intraday trading Strategy This EA is ful
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信