QS Yen Pulse Scalper

QS Yen Pulse Scalper

The QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper is an intraday Expert Advisor for the USDJPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on momentum reversal to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the Williams' Percent Range (WPR) to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by Average True Range (ATR) and Standard Deviation (StdDev), ensures timely profit-taking and risk mitigation in changing volatility environments. Experience disciplined, systematic trading designed for the fast-paced M5 market.

Strategy Key Facts

Primary Entry Indicator: Williams' Percent Range (WPR). Used as a core momentum reversal indicator to identify short-term overbought and oversold market extremes for precise entry timing.

Dynamic Exit Indicator 1: Average True Range (ATR). Serves as a volatility filter. An exit signal is generated when market volatility exceeds a specified limit, indicating the trade's movement is likely complete or the market risk has increased.

Dynamic Exit Indicator 2: Standard Deviation (StdDev). Used to measure price dispersion. An exit signal is triggered when price movement becomes statistically significant relative to its historical movement, suggesting a high-probability end to the current market condition.

Entry Logic: Based purely on a WPR threshold crossing action. A position is opened only when the WPR provides a distinct signal of impending price reversal.

Exit Logic: Uses a combined activity signal from both ATR and StdDev. The bot actively seeks to close the position if either market volatility (ATR) or price dispersion (StdDev) crosses their respective thresholds.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

This strategy is built as a short-term momentum and volatility-sensitive system for USDJPY on M5. Its goal is to participate in clear intraday moves during active market phases while staying out of flat, low-quality conditions where noise dominates.

The Entry Mechanism: The bot's entry logic is primarily governed by the Williams' Percent Range (WPR), a momentum oscillator used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. A Buy signal is generated when the WPR indicates a oversold market, suggesting an imminent upward price correction. Conversely, a Sell signal is triggered when the WPR registers an overbought state, indicating a potential downside reversal. The EA enters a trade only when the WPR reading crosses a predefined threshold, signaling a strong conviction reversal opportunity.

The Exit Mechanism: The exit strategy is dynamic and dual-layered, ensuring trades are closed when market activity shifts. It utilizes both the Average True Range (ATR) and the Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicators. The ATR measures market volatility; an exit signal is generated when the volatility crosses a certain threshold, indicating that the move may be exhausting or that the market environment has become too volatile for the strategy's parameters. Simultaneously, the StdDev measures price dispersion or deviation from the average price; crossing its threshold also signals an exit, as it suggests the current market movement has reached a statistically significant extent. This combined approach ensures the EA capitalizes on the initial momentum and exits swiftly as volatility and dispersion increase, protecting profits or minimizing potential losses. In addition, each trade is always protected by fixed stop loss and take profit levels in points, with an optional fixed trailing stop to secure floating profits as the move develops.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Adaptive Exit Decision: The bot utilizes a comprehensive Exit Decision logic based on ATR and StdDev to initiate an early exit if market conditions shift unfavorably or if the profit target is met before the fixed Take-Profit is reached, providing an adaptive layer of risk control.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 100 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


おすすめのプロダクト
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
エキスパート
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Multi Ai EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
エキスパート
50% discount for one week only An expert based on artificial intelligence and neural network 99% of this expert's strategy is in charge of artificial intelligence A complex neural network with multiple filters Experience multiple experts in one expert I have provided you with several months of artificial intelligence training with powerful new and advanced computers (and several years of programming effort) at the lowest price. Features of this expert: Can be used:       in several different c
CCI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT5  は、複数の通貨ペアと時間枠にわたって広範にバックテストされた堅牢なコモディティ・チャネル・インデックス（CCI）戦略を実装しています。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、グリッドリカバリー、ヘッジ、マーチンゲール（すべて任意で、デフォルトでは無効）など、包括的な取引機能を提供します。ブレイクアウト、反転、トレンドフォローといった精密なエントリーメソッド、インジケーター・時間・利益に基づいた柔軟なエグジットルールに加え、ドローダウン保護、スプレッド／スリッページフィルター、高速かつ軽量な非ラグインジケーターなどの高度な機能も備えています。 システムには、取引セッションを制御する曜日・時間フィルターがあり、過去データを使ったパフォーマンステストにも対応。リアルタイムダッシュボードでは、オープンポジション、口座残高、システムメトリクスが表示され、直感的な入力メニューで簡単に設定可能です。すべてのパラメーターには詳細なドキュメントが用意されています。 詳細ドキュメント： 一般設定ガイド ｜ インジケーター設定｜バックテストとセットファイ
Scalping Eagle System FX
Domantas Juodenis
エキスパート
MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
5 (2)
エキスパート
Yukon Gold EA – マルチストラテジー・エキスパートアドバイザー Yukon Gold EA は、リバーサル戦略とブレイクアウト戦略という 2 つの実証済みの手法を組み合わせた現代的なマルチストラテジー型エキスパートアドバイザーです。数ヶ月にわたる綿密な開発・テスト・最適化を経て、リスク制御と利益拡大の安定したバランスを実現しました。 EA は損失を一貫して制限しつつ、利益局面ではポジションを動的に拡大するよう設計されています。これにより、リスクを常に管理しながら収益性の高い相場局面を最大限に活用します。 こちらが Yukon Gold EA チャンネルです: ここをクリック 取引ロジック VWAP に基づく分析： Yukon Gold EA は、単純な価格データではなく、オーダーブックデータから直接取得した出来高加重平均価格 (VWAP) を使用します。これにより、各判断が実際の流動性に基づいて行われ、ローソク足の動きだけには依存しません。 リバーサル戦略 : 価格が VWAP から大きく乖離すると、行き過ぎを示唆します。 市場は通常、VWAP に戻ります。 EA はこ
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
AW BW 戦略ベースの EA は、Bill M. Williams が作成したインジケーターのカスタム組み合わせのシグナルに基づいて取引します。この完全に自動化された取引ロボットには、柔軟な設定と多くの作業シナリオがあります。この製品には、自動ロット計算、トレーリングシステム、ストップロスなど、多くの便利な機能が組み込まれています。必要に応じて、平均化を使用できます。 利点: あらゆる種類の楽器やあらゆる時間枠に適しています。 アドバイザの入力設定で構成可能なインジケーター。 取引量を自動的に計算する機能。 プラグ可能な平均化を使用できます。 内蔵のトレーリングシステムとストップロス。 アドバイザーの調整可能なシナリオ。 問題解決 ->   こちら ストラテジー： アドバイザーは、 ビル M. ウィリアムズ ラインの 4 つのインジケーターの組み合わせ (アリゲーター、フラクタル インジケーター、AC、AO) を同時に操作します。 フラクタル インジケーターはチャート上に上矢印または下矢印として表示されます。アリゲーターインジケーターは 3 つの移動平均として表示されます。オシレー
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
エキスパート
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
エキスパート
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
エキスパート
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
エキスパート
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
エキスパート
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
エキスパート
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
GoldHunter EA
Marwane Ishaac Taki
エキスパート
GoldHunter EA – Precise Gold Trading with Fixed TP/SL GoldHunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specially designed to trade XAUUSD (gold). It uses a strategy based purely on price action—no indicators, no grid, no martingale. Each trade follows a strict risk management model with fixed levels of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for maximum consistency. GoldHunter was created by a young 17-year-old developer with no initial capital, driven by passion and precision. This EA aims to mak
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
エキスパート
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Optimized EA
Kenan Gokbak
エキスパート
Introducing the Advanced WPR-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5 Platform Take your trading to the next level with this Expert Advisor (EA), uniquely crafted to leverage the Williams Percent Range (WPR) indicator. Tailored for users looking for a robust, signal-driven trading system, this EA provides accurate buy and sell signals based on multi-timeframe WPR analysis. Designed specifically for EURUSD, this EA is compatible with all timeframes, making it adaptable for diverse trading strategies. High-P
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
LT Moving Average EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
エキスパート
スーパーチャージド移動平均エキスパートアドバイザーで取引を活性化！ 取引を次のレベルに引き上げる準備はできていますか？移動平均は世界中のトレーダーのお気に入りのツールで、そして今、私たちはそれをさらに進化させました！当社のEA（エキスパートアドバイザー）は、最も人気のある3つの移動平均アプローチを統合することで、取引戦略を強化するために設計されています： クロスシグナル：価格が移動平均を越えるとアラートを受け取ります。 ダブルクロス：2つの移動平均が交差するとシグナルを受信します。 トリプルクロス：3つの移動平均のクロスオーバーによって生成されるシグナルに注目します。 使いやすい当社のEAは、異なる時間枠を持つ複数の指標を組み合わせており、スキャルピング、デイトレード、またはスイングトレードなど、さまざまな取引スタイルに最適です。 しかし、それだけではありません！このEAにはリスク管理、時間フィルター、5つの他の指標に基づいた取引のフィルタリング、アカウントのドローダウンをコントロールする機能など、追加の機能が搭載されています。 私たちの使命は、すべての取引ニーズに対応できる多目的エキ
Gambit MT5
Mrs Marta S Garrod
3 (2)
エキスパート
This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustain MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90740 Signal of Gambit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1800861 INPUTS FOR GAMBIT Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here  Magic number: magic number for orders  Lots method: lot management method manual lots: use a st
The Cycle Seeker
Raza Khan
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy . It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it
Bison XAUUSD
Sivaprasanthan Kandasamy
エキスパート
Bison   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading. Does it have any particular risk management features, like stop loss or take profit levels? Or is it mainly focused on the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio? Also, how does i
Morning Shift
Don Bosco Mukuve Haingura
エキスパート
Hi all, Morning Shift is a plug and go system programmed to trade on the GBPUSD pair only. It executes trades at a specific time each day using a fixed risk reward ratio. The system trades only during the London session because of the high price movement in relatively a single direction in the named pair.  Please read the instructions below and the video attached in the description for instructions. Thank you.   Requirements Adjust the local time zone of your device to UTC+3 Must be used on GBPU
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Missy Fab MT5 — 自動売買システム Missy Fab MT5 は、マーケット分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理戦略に基づいた MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーです。完全自動で稼働し、トレーダーの介入は最小限で済みます。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします！ Missy Fab MT5 を選ぶ理由 市場分析アルゴリズム： 内蔵モデルによる24時間自動取引。 柔軟性： ボラティリティや市場環境の変化に適応。 最新の注文執行タイプ： IOC、FOK、Return、BOC に対応。 リスク管理： 適応型ストップロスと動的な資金保護戦略。 迅速なスタート： すべてのパラメータは事前に最適化済み。 動作原理 Missy Fab MT5 は内蔵アルゴリズムで市場を分析し、設定条件に従って取引を開始します。資金管理メカニズムにより、取引リスクを制御します。 利用開始に必要な条件 通貨ペア： AUDCAD 推奨稼働： AUDCAD その他の通貨ペア： 自動的に有効化 口座タイプ： Raw Spread レバレッジ： 1:500 最低入金額： $10
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
エキスパート
SmartTrend EA – 高度なテクニカル指標による精密な取引。 外国為替取引をしたことがある人なら、感情が意思決定に影響を与える可能性があることをご存知でしょう。時には、利益の出る取引を早めに終了したり、損失の出る取引に長く留まりすぎたりすることがあります。 EA はこの感情的な要素を排除し、ロジックとテクニカル指標のみに基づいて戦略を実行します。 MetaTrader 5 は最も人気のある取引プラットフォームの 1 つであり、この EA は特にその高度な機能を最大限に活用するように設計されています。設定可能で適応性に優れた当社の EA は、あらゆる取引戦略に合わせてカスタマイズできます。 自動取引を始めたいですか?このEAは完璧なソリューションです! 1. 主な特徴 これは、AUDCAD ペア、15 分期間、FOREX 市場における 1:100 レバレッジ専用に作成され、使用されています。 完全自動化: EA はユーザーの介入なしに注文を実行します。 テクニカル指標に基づくアルゴリズム: 移動平均クロスオーバー、コモディティ チャネル インデックス (CCI)、
BesteaOne
Kai Wu
エキスパート
中文介绍 ​ 策略概念 多指标多周期共振 EA 是一种自动化交易系统，通过整合 多个技术指标 ​ （如 MACD 、 RSI 、均线）在 不同时间周期 ​ （如 1 小时、 4 小时、日线）上的信号，捕捉高概率交易机会。其核心理念是：当短、中、长期周期及不同类别指标（趋势、动量、波动率）同时发出方向一致的信号时，称为 “ 共振 ” ，此时市场动能较强，交易成功率显著提升。 ​ 核心逻辑 ​ 多周期协同 同时分析至少 3 个时间周期（如 15 分钟、 1 小时、 4 小时），分别判断趋势方向。 ​ 短期周期 ​ （如 15 分钟）用于捕捉入场时机， ​ 长期周期 ​ （如 4 小时）用于确认主趋势方向。 ​ 多指标过滤 ​ 趋势指标 ​ （如移动平均线、 MACD ）确认方向。 ​ 震荡指标 ​ （如 RSI 、 Stochastic ）识别超买 / 超卖或动能强度。 ​ 量价指标 ​ （如成交量、 OBV ）辅助验证市场参与度。 ​ 共振条件 当所有周期及指标均指向同一方向时（如看涨或看跌），触发交易信号。 示例： ​ H4 周期 ：价格高于 200 日均线 + MACD 柱线上涨。
PairTraider EA
Kirill Voytseshchuk
エキスパート
Парный трейдинг по-прежнему остается самым безопасным видом трейдинга. В советнике используется интересный информационный индикатор, который показывает силу тренда на конкретной паре в процентах. Также применяются другие индикаторы. Пример на скриншоте. На EURUSD сила бычьего тренда 78%. На USDCHF сила бычьего тренда 70%. Советник открывает позиции на обоих инструментах на sell одинаковым лотом. Закрывает когда числовые значения силы тренда обоих инструментов немного подравнялись, чтобы был пол
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets
SASA MIJIN
エキスパート
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true).  You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD.
Solace Bitcoin
Marc Henning Hruschka
エキスパート
Solace Bitcoin（ソレス・ビットコイン） 動画1: https://youtu.be/4UVdgwNLF4I このEAは トレンド相場 で使うのがおすすめです。 長期運用にも向いています。 相場が横ばい（レンジ）の時は： トレーリングストップ をオンにしてください。 動画2: https://youtu.be/5V6uYDTMa-0 ビットコイン用のSETファイル はスクリーンショットにあります。 バックテストの前に設定してください。 Solace Bitcoinとは？ Solace Bitcoin は、 BTCUSD や動きの早い暗号資産（仮想通貨）専用に作られた、すばやい スキャルピングEA です。 リアルタイムで： 強いローソク足 急な値動き ブレイクアウト を見つけ、かしこい「指値・逆指値注文（Pending Order）」でトレードします。 ビットコインの激しい値動きにとても向いています。 ️ EAの基本ロジック スマートローソク足検出 ローソク足の大きさ、スピード、勢いをチェック。 本物の強い動きだけで反応します。 自動ペンデ
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
エキスパート
META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
作者のその他のプロダクト
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
QS YenSense Pro
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS YenSense Pro The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
QS Band Edge Scalper
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones. Strategy Key Facts Entry indicator framewo
QS Kiwi Confluence
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Kiwi Confluence The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence , built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals , supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信