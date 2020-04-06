QS Yen Pulse Scalper

QS Yen Pulse Scalper

The QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper is an intraday Expert Advisor for the USDJPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on momentum reversal to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the Williams' Percent Range (WPR) to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by Average True Range (ATR) and Standard Deviation (StdDev), ensures timely profit-taking and risk mitigation in changing volatility environments. Experience disciplined, systematic trading designed for the fast-paced M5 market.

Strategy Key Facts

Primary Entry Indicator: Williams' Percent Range (WPR). Used as a core momentum reversal indicator to identify short-term overbought and oversold market extremes for precise entry timing.

Dynamic Exit Indicator 1: Average True Range (ATR). Serves as a volatility filter. An exit signal is generated when market volatility exceeds a specified limit, indicating the trade's movement is likely complete or the market risk has increased.

Dynamic Exit Indicator 2: Standard Deviation (StdDev). Used to measure price dispersion. An exit signal is triggered when price movement becomes statistically significant relative to its historical movement, suggesting a high-probability end to the current market condition.

Entry Logic: Based purely on a WPR threshold crossing action. A position is opened only when the WPR provides a distinct signal of impending price reversal.

Exit Logic: Uses a combined activity signal from both ATR and StdDev. The bot actively seeks to close the position if either market volatility (ATR) or price dispersion (StdDev) crosses their respective thresholds.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

This strategy is built as a short-term momentum and volatility-sensitive system for USDJPY on M5. Its goal is to participate in clear intraday moves during active market phases while staying out of flat, low-quality conditions where noise dominates.

The Entry Mechanism: The bot's entry logic is primarily governed by the Williams' Percent Range (WPR), a momentum oscillator used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. A Buy signal is generated when the WPR indicates a oversold market, suggesting an imminent upward price correction. Conversely, a Sell signal is triggered when the WPR registers an overbought state, indicating a potential downside reversal. The EA enters a trade only when the WPR reading crosses a predefined threshold, signaling a strong conviction reversal opportunity.

The Exit Mechanism: The exit strategy is dynamic and dual-layered, ensuring trades are closed when market activity shifts. It utilizes both the Average True Range (ATR) and the Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicators. The ATR measures market volatility; an exit signal is generated when the volatility crosses a certain threshold, indicating that the move may be exhausting or that the market environment has become too volatile for the strategy's parameters. Simultaneously, the StdDev measures price dispersion or deviation from the average price; crossing its threshold also signals an exit, as it suggests the current market movement has reached a statistically significant extent. This combined approach ensures the EA capitalizes on the initial momentum and exits swiftly as volatility and dispersion increase, protecting profits or minimizing potential losses. In addition, each trade is always protected by fixed stop loss and take profit levels in points, with an optional fixed trailing stop to secure floating profits as the move develops.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Adaptive Exit Decision: The bot utilizes a comprehensive Exit Decision logic based on ATR and StdDev to initiate an early exit if market conditions shift unfavorably or if the profit target is met before the fixed Take-Profit is reached, providing an adaptive layer of risk control.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 100 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


