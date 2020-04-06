Overview

US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30).

It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach.

The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management.

It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic.

What the EA Does

The EA waits for volatility conditions and directional alignment before opening a trade.

Trend confirmation is based on the relationship between Hull MA and SuperTrend.

A Keltner Channel condition is used to confirm momentum/expansion relative to recent ranges.

Once a position is opened, Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set dynamically using ATR-based distances (as configured).

An optional break-even rule can move the Stop Loss when price reaches a defined profit threshold.

Key Features

Designed for US30-type symbols on M15 (MT4)

Entry confirmation using Keltner Channel, Hull MA, and SuperTrend

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit (dynamic distances)

Optional break-even protection based on ATR conditions

Built-in money management option (risk percent sizing) or fixed lot mode (if provided)

Maximum lot cap to limit exposure (if provided)

One-position logic per symbol and Magic Number

No grid and no martingale logic

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.

This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.

Index symbols can experience fast moves, spread changes, gaps, and slippage, especially during volatile periods.

Money management settings (risk percent, lot caps, SL/TP rules) must be configured to match your account size and broker specifications.

Execution quality, contract size, minimum lot, and margin requirements vary by broker and can affect behavior.

Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before any live use.

Inputs

Trading

Magic Number / trade identification

Trade direction rules (as implemented)

One-position / order handling options (if provided)

Filters

Keltner Channel parameters (period/multiplier, if configurable)

Hull Moving Average parameters (period, if configurable)

SuperTrend parameters (ATR period/multiplier, if configurable)

Optional reference level logic (e.g., higher timeframe ranges, if included in the build)

Risk & Money Management

UseMoneyManagement (on/off)

Risk percent per trade (mmRiskPercent)

Fixed lot size (if available)

Maximum lot cap / maximum exposure limits (if provided)

Trade Management

ATR-based Stop Loss multiplier (default values may be provided by the EA)

ATR-based Take Profit multiplier (default values may be provided by the EA)

Break-even trigger and offset (if enabled)

Slippage / execution controls (if provided)

Setup

Install the EA to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator). Open your broker’s US30 symbol chart (e.g., US30, DJ30, USA30IDXUSD) and set timeframe to M15. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading. Set the Magic Number (recommended if you run multiple EAs). Choose your risk mode (money management or fixed lot) and set conservative values first. Confirm the EA is allowed to trade (smiley face) and check the Journal/Experts tabs for any errors. Run the EA on only one chart for the symbol unless you fully understand multi-instance risk control.

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm signal timing, order placement, and ATR-based management behavior.

Then run on a demo account to observe real spread, slippage, and execution during different volatility conditions.

Validate that your broker’s symbol settings (contract size, digits, minimum lot, margin) match your assumptions.

Change one group of settings at a time (filters, then risk, then management) to understand impact.

Include both trending and ranging periods in your evaluation, as the EA may reduce activity when conditions are not aligned.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Symbol: US30/DJ30/USA30IDXUSD (name depends on broker; suffixes may apply).

Timeframe: intended for M15.

Broker conditions (spread, margin, execution speed, stop levels) can affect behavior.

VPS use is optional and may help maintain uninterrupted management of open trades.

FAQ

Q: Does it use martingale or a grid?

A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style position layering.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols or timeframes?

A: It is intended for a US30-type symbol on M15. Other setups require your own testing and parameter review.

Q: Why are there fewer trades sometimes?

A: The EA uses multiple filters and may stay inactive when volatility/trend conditions are not aligned.

Q: Does it size lots automatically?

A: If money management is enabled, it can calculate position size using a risk percent (as provided). Otherwise, use fixed lot sizing.

Q: What should I do if it does not trade?

A: Check AutoTrading, symbol trading permissions, broker requirements (minimum lot/margin), and confirm signals occurred on new bars.

Q: Where can I get support?

A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog