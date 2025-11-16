Delta volume ft Ema

5

The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis.

Key Features

  • Volume Delta Calculation: Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis

  • EMA Smoothing: Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data

  • Breakout Detection: Identifies price breakouts with volume confirmation

  • Special Candles: Detects significant candle patterns with volume validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically adjusts parameters for different timeframes

  • Alert System: Provides platform and mobile notifications

Color Scheme

  • Green: Positive volume delta (buying pressure)

  • Red: Negative volume delta (selling pressure)



    レビュー 5
    olaham
    205
    olaham 2026.01.05 10:35 
     

    Awesome indicator, thank your for making this!

    Nhat Quang
    18
    Nhat Quang 2025.11.25 05:18 
     

    ok

    Emmanuel Ajewole
    18
    Emmanuel Ajewole 2025.12.09 07:58 
     

    Very Good indicator

    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    VSA Volume MT5
    Nhat Vy Vu
    インディケータ
    The VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) Volume Indicator is a powerful technical tool used by traders to analyze the relationship between price movement and trading volume. Rooted in the Wyckoff methodology, VSA helps identify imbalances between supply and demand, revealing the hidden actions of institutional players—often referred to as “smart money.” This indicator evaluates three key elements: volume, price spread (the difference between high and low), and closing price. By interpreting these facto
    FREE
    Market Sessions Times
    Nhat Vy Vu
    インディケータ
    Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
    FREE
    HTF Candle Display
    Nhat Vy Vu
    インディケータ
    Timeframe Simulator Indicator This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes. Main features: Customizable Candles   – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length). Higher Timeframe Lines   – Optionally display dynamic high, low,
    FREE
    Water Mark Symbol
    Nhat Vy Vu
    インディケータ
    Chỉ báo Watermark là một công cụ trực quan thường được sử dụng để lưu trữ các ký hiệu giao dịch và khung thời gian. Các tính năng chính trên chỉ báo: Tạo nhãn dán ký hiệu giao dịch tạo nhãn dán khung thời gian giao dịch Cố định vị trí theo chart giá Chỉ báo không tác động đến các tín hiệu giao dịch của nhà đầu tư. Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề vui lòng phản hồi lại để chúng tôi có thể cải thiện sản phẩm.
    FREE
    TM Trade Manager
    Nhat Vy Vu
    ユーティリティ
    TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency. Introduction to TM Assistant Trade 1. Trading Interface Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently. Main area with screens displ
