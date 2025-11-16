Delta volume ft Ema
- インディケータ
- Nhat Vy Vu
- バージョン: 1.50
- アップデート済み: 7 1月 2026
The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis.
Key Features
-
Volume Delta Calculation: Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis
-
EMA Smoothing: Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data
-
Breakout Detection: Identifies price breakouts with volume confirmation
-
Special Candles: Detects significant candle patterns with volume validation
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically adjusts parameters for different timeframes
-
Alert System: Provides platform and mobile notifications
Color Scheme
-
Green: Positive volume delta (buying pressure)
-
Red: Negative volume delta (selling pressure)
Awesome indicator, thank your for making this!