Delta volume ft Ema

5

The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis.

Key Features

  • Volume Delta Calculation: Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis

  • EMA Smoothing: Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data

  • Breakout Detection: Identifies price breakouts with volume confirmation

  • Special Candles: Detects significant candle patterns with volume validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically adjusts parameters for different timeframes

  • Alert System: Provides platform and mobile notifications

Color Scheme

  • Green: Positive volume delta (buying pressure)

  • Red: Negative volume delta (selling pressure)



    Comentários 5
    olaham
    205
    olaham 2026.01.05 10:35 
     

    Awesome indicator, thank your for making this!

    Nhat Quang
    18
    Nhat Quang 2025.11.25 05:18 
     

    ok

    Emmanuel Ajewole
    18
    Emmanuel Ajewole 2025.12.09 07:58 
     

    Very Good indicator

    Produtos recomendados
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    VR Grid Mt5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.25 (8)
    Indicadores
    O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
    FREE
    Actual Depth of Market Chart
    Sergey Andreev
    1 (2)
    Indicadores
    A ferramenta profissional de traders de ações agora disponível no MetaTrader 5 . O indicador Actual depth of market chart visualiza a profundidade de mercado sob a forma de um histograma apresentada no gráfico, que atualiza em tempo real. Conheça as novas atualizações de acordo com as solicitações do usuário! Agora, o indicador Now Actual Depth of Market mostra a relação atual do volume de compra e venda de ordens (razão B/S). Ela mostra a percentagem de volume de cada tipo de pedidos em todo o
    ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
    David Muriithi
    4.67 (9)
    Indicadores
    An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
    FREE
    BoxChart MT5
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
    Volume Candle Indicator
    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    Indicadores
    Histograma de Volume Colorido para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador exibe o volume como um histograma em uma janela separada. As barras são coloridas conforme a direção do candle: verde para alta (fechamento > abertura) e vermelho para baixa (fechamento < abertura). Principais Recursos Fonte do volume: volume de ticks ou volume real (selecionável). Linha de média móvel opcional sobre o histograma de volume, ativada via input. Tipos de médias suportadas: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Período da média configur
    Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicadores
    Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
    FREE
    Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicadores
    O   Donchian Time Sync Analyzer   traz uma poderosa dimensão   multi-timeframe   para a análise clássica de canais Donchian, permitindo que os traders monitorem simultaneamente   a força da tendência   e potenciais   sinais de reversão   em cinco períodos gráficos diferentes. Este indicador avançado calcula as máximas e mínimas mais altas nos timeframes selecionados, gerando   sinais visuais claros   que ajudam a identificar a convergência da direção da tendência em múltiplos horizontes temporai
    Smart SD Rectangle Tool
    Liam Alex Thomas Webb
    Indicadores
    O Indicador de Ferramenta de Retângulo de Oferta e Demanda Inteligente é o seu companheiro definitivo para o MT5, visualizando instantaneamente dados cruciais de oferta e demanda — exatamente onde você precisa: em suas zonas, em tempo real. Esta ferramenta sobrepõe automaticamente dados ricos e acionáveis em suas zonas, como classificação da zona, distância em pips, força e tamanho da zona — posicionados de forma clara dentro de cada zona. Sem bagunça, sem suposições — apenas insights claros e
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicadores
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    Wapv Price and volume
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Indicadores
    O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 faz parte do conjunto de ferramentas do (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e ( Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 foi criado para facilitar a visualização da movimentação do volume  no gráfico de forma intuitiva. Com ele você pode observar os momentos de pico de volume e momentos em que o mercado não tem interesse profissional Identificar momentos que o Mercado esta se movimentando por inércia e não por moviment
    Supply and Demand MTFs
    Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
    Indicadores
    Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
    FREE
    Volume Profile Advance
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicadores
    Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
    PivotWave
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    Indicadores
    Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
    Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    4.54 (13)
    Indicadores
    Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
    Advance Demand and Supply
    Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    This   Demand & Supply Zone Indicator with Volume Filtering   is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader that identifies key price zones where buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure is concentrated. It uses fractals, volume analysis, and price action to detect and highlight these zones on the chart. Key Features: Zone Detection Based on Fractals Identifies demand (support) and supply (resistance) zones using   fractal patterns   (local highs/lows). Zones are formed from   open prices   ar
    FREE
    Weis Wave Scouter
    Jean Carlos Martins Roso
    Indicadores
    Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicadores
    O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicadores
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    4 (15)
    Indicadores
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
    FREE
    Forex Volume MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicadores
    KT Forex Volume exibe o volume de compra e venda de um par de moedas na forma de um histograma colorido. O volume é composto por transações de compra e venda de um ativo. No mercado Forex: Se o volume de compra for maior que o de venda, o preço do par de moedas tende a subir. Se o volume de venda for maior que o de compra, o preço do par de moedas tende a cair. Recursos Evite operações ruins confirmando-as com dados de volume por tick. Ajuda você a operar na direção dos grandes players do merca
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicadores
    Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
    Weis Waves
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    2.83 (18)
    Indicadores
    The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
    FREE
    Flow Architect
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Indicadores
    Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
    BoxInside MT5
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    5 (4)
    Indicadores
    This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
    FREE
    Bookmap pro
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Indicadores
    FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
    FREE
    Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
    Niccolo Filippo Palombi
    Indicadores
    Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
    Accumulation and Distribution indicator
    Ivan Eliecer Navarro Diaz
    Indicadores
    The Accumulation and Distribution indicator is a volume-based indicator that was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. This is accomplished by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a cumulative total of the money flow volume for each period. This indicator can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reve
    Cumulative Volume Delta CVD Indicator
    Salman Soltaniyan
    Indicadores
    CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 Simple, fast CVD for volume and order flow trading. It tracks net buying vs selling pressure and plots CVD as candles. The Data Window also shows tick count per candle. What it does Accumulates volume delta from ticks or a chosen timeframe Optional reset: No Reset, Current Chart Period, or a specific timeframe Works on any symbol and timeframe How it’s calculated Tick-based: each incoming tick is labeled as buyer- or sel
    VolumeProfile MT5
    Robert Hess
    4.14 (7)
    Indicadores
    Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.67 (58)
    Indicadores
    Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (78)
    Indicadores
    Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicadores
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Indicadores
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (35)
    Indicadores
    ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicadores
    Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicadores
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Indicadores
    FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (6)
    Indicadores
    O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicadores
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Indicadores
    Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicadores
    FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    Indicadores
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicadores
    Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    Indicadores
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicadores
    Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicadores
    Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicadores
    IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicadores
    Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
    Elliott Wave Trend MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (4)
    Indicadores
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    Max Ribbon Mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Indicadores
    WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Próxima geração de zonas automatizadas de oferta e demanda. Algoritmo novo e inovador que funciona em qualquer gráfico. Todas as zonas estão sendo criadas dinamicamente de acordo com a ação do preço do mercado. DOIS TIPOS DE ALERTAS --> 1) QUANDO O PREÇO ATINGE UMA ZONA 2) QUANDO UMA NOVA ZONA É FORMADA Você não recebe mais um indicador inútil. Você obtém uma estratégia de negociação completa com resultados comprovados.     Novas características:     Alertas quando o preço atinge a zona d
    Mais do autor
    VSA Volume MT5
    Nhat Vy Vu
    Indicadores
    The VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) Volume Indicator is a powerful technical tool used by traders to analyze the relationship between price movement and trading volume. Rooted in the Wyckoff methodology, VSA helps identify imbalances between supply and demand, revealing the hidden actions of institutional players—often referred to as “smart money.” This indicator evaluates three key elements: volume, price spread (the difference between high and low), and closing price. By interpreting these facto
    FREE
    Market Sessions Times
    Nhat Vy Vu
    Indicadores
    Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
    FREE
    HTF Candle Display
    Nhat Vy Vu
    Indicadores
    Timeframe Simulator Indicator This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes. Main features: Customizable Candles   – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length). Higher Timeframe Lines   – Optionally display dynamic high, low,
    FREE
    Water Mark Symbol
    Nhat Vy Vu
    Indicadores
    Chỉ báo Watermark là một công cụ trực quan thường được sử dụng để lưu trữ các ký hiệu giao dịch và khung thời gian. Các tính năng chính trên chỉ báo: Tạo nhãn dán ký hiệu giao dịch tạo nhãn dán khung thời gian giao dịch Cố định vị trí theo chart giá Chỉ báo không tác động đến các tín hiệu giao dịch của nhà đầu tư. Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề vui lòng phản hồi lại để chúng tôi có thể cải thiện sản phẩm.
    FREE
    TM Trade Manager
    Nhat Vy Vu
    Utilitários
    TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency. Introduction to TM Assistant Trade 1. Trading Interface Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently. Main area with screens displ
    Filtro:
    Long Li
    196
    Long Li 2026.01.06 09:21 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Nhat Vy Vu
    2285
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Nhat Vy Vu 2026.01.07 04:23
    This is possible and will be added in the next update. Please note that email notifications may be delayed; using MT4/MT5 mobile app notifications is recommended for faster delivery.
    olaham
    205
    olaham 2026.01.05 10:35 
     

    Awesome indicator, thank your for making this!

    Nhat Vy Vu
    2285
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Nhat Vy Vu 2026.01.05 12:52
    Thank you!
    1001035938
    465
    1001035938 2025.12.14 15:33 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Nhat Vy Vu
    2285
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Nhat Vy Vu 2025.12.15 02:01
    Thank you!
    Emmanuel Ajewole
    18
    Emmanuel Ajewole 2025.12.09 07:58 
     

    Very Good indicator

    Nhat Vy Vu
    2285
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Nhat Vy Vu 2025.12.09 10:27
    Thank you!
    Nhat Quang
    18
    Nhat Quang 2025.11.25 05:18 
     

    ok

    Nhat Vy Vu
    2285
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Nhat Vy Vu 2025.11.25 06:04
    Thank you!
    Responder ao comentário