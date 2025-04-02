Delta volume ft Ema
- Nhat Vy Vu
- Sürüm: 1.10
This indicator simulates Volume Delta (Buy Volume – Sell Volume) using tick volume, optimized for Forex where no true bid/ask volume is available.
The idea is to infer buying/selling pressure from the candle structure itself.
Summary
How Volume Is Distributed
This Volume Delta indicator:
✔ Simulates bid/ask delta from Forex tick volume
✔ Uses candle geometry (body vs wick) to interpret real order flow
✔ Separates active buy & sell pressure
✔ Smooths them with EMA
✔ Shows dominance through a color-coded histogram
It acts as a smart, candle-aware delta model, closer to real futures delta than simple up/down tick volume.
Inside each candle, tick volume is split into 3 structural zones:
1️⃣ Candle Body
Represents directional movement → strongest source of buying/selling pressure.Bullish body → buyers in control
Bearish body → sellers in control
2️⃣ Upper Wick
Represents rejection at the top → possible selling absorption.3️⃣ Lower Wick
Represents rejection at the bottom → possible buying absorption.
Each zone receives a percentage of the candle’s total tick volume depending on its relative size.
From the wick/body distribution, volume is separated into:✔ Buy Volume (active buy pressure) ✔ Sell Volume (active sell pressure)
Rules behind it:
-
A large bullish body → high Buy Volume, low Sell Volume
-
A large bearish body → high Sell Volume, low Buy Volume
-
Long wicks → volume is redistributed more equally (absorption)
-
Doji → volume split almost 50/50 (indecision)
This produces a bid/ask-like effect from tick volume.
EMA Smoothing
Both buy and sell volumes are passed through EMA:
-
Buy_EMA = EMA(Buy Volume)
-
Sell_EMA = EMA(Sell Volume)
The smoothing helps remove noise from minor fluctuations and keeps only the underlying pressure.
Final Delta Formula Delta = EMA(Buy Volume) − EMA(Sell Volume)
→ Buyers dominate
→ Histogram colored blue
→ Sellers dominate
→ Histogram colored red
This gives a clean visual representation of who is in control at each candle.
This indicator is built upon a personal proprietary formula.
Its calculations are a custom interpretation of volume behavior and price structure.
You may use it as a reference for analysis or trading, but it should not be considered an absolute or guaranteed measure of true market volume or order flow.