Delta volume ft Ema

Overview – Concept of the Indicator

This indicator simulates Volume Delta (Buy Volume – Sell Volume) using tick volume, optimized for Forex where no true bid/ask volume is available.

The idea is to infer buying/selling pressure from the candle structure itself.

Summary

This Volume Delta indicator:

✔ Simulates bid/ask delta from Forex tick volume

✔ Uses candle geometry (body vs wick) to interpret real order flow

✔ Separates active buy & sell pressure

✔ Smooths them with EMA

✔ Shows dominance through a color-coded histogram

It acts as a smart, candle-aware delta model, closer to real futures delta than simple up/down tick volume.


How Volume Is Distributed

Inside each candle, tick volume is split into 3 structural zones:

1️⃣ Candle Body

Represents directional movement → strongest source of buying/selling pressure.

Bullish body → buyers in control
Bearish body → sellers in control
2️⃣ Upper Wick

Represents rejection at the top → possible selling absorption.

3️⃣ Lower Wick

Represents rejection at the bottom → possible buying absorption.

Each zone receives a percentage of the candle’s total tick volume depending on its relative size.

Splitting Volume into Buy/Sell Volume

From the wick/body distribution, volume is separated into:

Buy Volume (active buy pressure)Sell Volume (active sell pressure)

Rules behind it:

  • A large bullish body → high Buy Volume, low Sell Volume

  • A large bearish body → high Sell Volume, low Buy Volume

  • Long wicks → volume is redistributed more equally (absorption)

  • Doji → volume split almost 50/50 (indecision)

This produces a bid/ask-like effect from tick volume.


EMA Smoothing

Both buy and sell volumes are passed through EMA:

  • Buy_EMA = EMA(Buy Volume)

  • Sell_EMA = EMA(Sell Volume)

The smoothing helps remove noise from minor fluctuations and keeps only the underlying pressure.


Final Delta Formula Delta EMA(Buy Volume) − EMA(Sell Volume)
Interpreting DeltaIf Delta > 0

Buyers dominate
→ Histogram colored blue

If Delta < 0

Sellers dominate
→ Histogram colored red

This gives a clean visual representation of who is in control at each candle.

📌 Note (Indicator Disclaimer)

This indicator is built upon a personal proprietary formula.
Its calculations are a custom interpretation of volume behavior and price structure.
You may use it as a reference for analysis or trading, but it should not be considered an absolute or guaranteed measure of true market volume or order flow.

TM Trade Manager
Nhat Vy Vu
Yardımcı programlar
TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency. Introduction to TM Assistant Trade 1. Trading Interface Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently. Main area with screens displ
