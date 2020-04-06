AIFXEdgeCrossoverPro

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro - Professional Triple EMA Trading System

🎯 Brief Introduction

AI-powered Triple EMA crossover strategy with DUAL-MODE operation (Automatic + Manual), professional dashboard, Telegram alerts, and advanced trade management.

🆕 NEW in Version 2.5: Full automatic trading capability with intelligent risk management - perfect for both hands-off automated trading and active manual control!

📺 YouTube Link:

👉 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtg7Jyf6S5s

👉 Join our Telegram channel for real-time market insights & live breakdowns:
🔗 https://t.me/+WuvQ4LZtL-kzZThl

📊 Product Overview

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the proven power of Triple EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy with dual-mode operation - giving you the flexibility to trade automatically OR manually based on your preference. Whether you're a beginner wanting automated trading or an experienced trader who prefers manual control, this EA provides everything you need for successful trading.

✅ Why Choose AIFXEdge Crossover Pro?

Unlike ordinary EAs, AIFXEdge Crossover Pro offers a complete trading solution with DUAL operating modes:

🆕 NEW: Dual-Mode Trading System

🤖 AUTOMATIC MODE - Set it and forget it!

  • EA automatically opens trades on EMA crossover signals
  • Intelligent position sizing with risk management
  • Configurable TP/SL in points for any symbol
  • Maximum open trades limiter prevents overtrading
  • Perfect for busy traders who want hands-off operation

🎯 MANUAL MODE - Full control at your fingertips!

  • Professional interactive dashboard
  • One-click BUY/SELL execution
  • Real-time trade monitoring
  • Visual signal arrows for entry confirmation
  • Ideal for traders who prefer discretionary trading

Plus All These Professional Features:

📱 Real-Time Telegram Notifications - Stay informed anywhere, anytime 📈 Live Trade Monitoring - Track up to 5 open positions with real-time P&L 🎨 Visual Trading Experience - Color-coded EMAs and signal arrows on chart 🛡️ Advanced Trailing Stop - Protect profits automatically ⚡ Instant Execution - Lightning-fast order processing 🔒 Comprehensive Validation - Bank-grade trade checks before execution

🚀 Key Features

🆕 Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!)

Automatic Trading Mode

When EnableAutoTrading = true, the EA becomes a fully automated robot:

Intelligent Auto-Entry

  • Automatically opens BUY trades when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA
  • Automatically opens SELL trades when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA
  • No manual intervention required

Smart Position Management

  • Configurable auto lot size (0.01 - any size)
  • Automatic TP/SL calculation in points (works for any symbol)
  • Maximum open trades limit prevents overexposure
  • Magic number for trade identification

Professional Risk Management

  • Pre-trade balance validation
  • Volume checks against broker limits
  • Stop level verification
  • Sufficient funds confirmation
  • All trades validated before execution

Manual Trading Mode

When EnableAutoTrading = false, you get the original signal-only mode:

Visual Signals Only

  • EA shows BUY/SELL arrows on chart
  • You decide when to enter trades
  • Full control via professional dashboard
  • Perfect for discretionary trading

📊 Triple EMA Crossover Strategy

The EA uses three carefully calibrated EMAs to identify high-probability trading opportunities:

  • Fast EMA (9) - Captures short-term price movements
  • Medium EMA (11) - Filters out market noise
  • Slow EMA (45) - Confirms long-term trend direction

How It Works:

  • BUY Signal: Fast EMA crosses above Medium EMA, both above Slow EMA
  • SELL Signal: Fast EMA crosses below Medium EMA, both below Slow EMA

This multi-layered approach ensures you're trading WITH the trend, not against it.

🎛️ Professional Trading Dashboard

Take full control with our intuitive on-chart dashboard featuring:

Manual Trading Controls:

  • ✅ One-Click BUY/SELL Buttons - Execute trades instantly
  • ✅ Adjustable Lot Size - Set your position size with precision
  • ✅ Flexible TP/SL - Configure take profit and stop loss in real-time
  • ✅ Trailing Stop Toggle - Enable/disable with one click
  • ✅ Distance Adjustment - Customize trailing distance on the fly

Live Trade Monitor:

  • ✅ Real-Time Position Tracking - Monitor up to 5 open trades simultaneously
  • ✅ Symbol Display - See which pairs you're trading
  • ✅ Entry Price - Know your exact entry points
  • ✅ Live P&L Updates - Watch your profit/loss in real-time
  • ✅ Quick Modify Buttons - Adjust open positions instantly

Dashboard Features:

  • Fully customizable position (X/Y coordinates)
  • Clean, professional design
  • Color-coded buttons (Green for Buy, Red for Sell)
  • Responsive layout that doesn't obstruct your chart view

📱 Telegram Integration

Stay connected to your trading account 24/7:

Instant Trade Notifications - Get alerts when positions open (auto or manual) ✅ Signal Alerts - Receive crossover signals in real-time ✅ Custom Messages - Detailed trade information including symbol, type, lot size, SL, and TP ✅ Easy Setup - Just add your Bot Token and Chat ID

Perfect for:

  • Busy traders who can't watch charts all day
  • Managing multiple accounts
  • Trading on the go
  • Keeping a detailed record of all activities

🎨 Visual Trading Experience

Color-Coded EMA Lines:

  • EMA 9 - Bright Yellow (Fast)
  • EMA 11 - Orange (Medium)
  • EMA 45 - Aqua (Slow)
  • Adjustable line width for better visibility

Trade Signal Arrows:

  • Buy Signals - Lime green arrows pointing up
  • Sell Signals - Red arrows pointing down
  • Automatically drawn on chart at crossover points
  • Clear visual confirmation of entry points

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

🆕 Automatic Pre-Trade Validation:

  • Sufficient Funds Check - Prevents trades if margin insufficient
  • Volume Validation - Ensures lot size within broker limits
  • Stop Level Verification - Validates SL/TP against minimum distance
  • Price Normalization - Automatically formats prices to correct digits

Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Set default SL/TP in points (auto-calculates for any symbol)
  • Optional: Trade without SL/TP (set to 0)
  • Modify existing positions through dashboard
  • Works on all symbols - Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

Intelligent Trailing Stop:

  • Automatic Profit Protection - Lock in gains as price moves in your favor
  • Adjustable Distance - Set trailing distance in pips
  • Toggle On/Off - Enable or disable per your strategy
  • Smart Activation - Only trails when in profit

Position Management:

  • Configure default lot size
  • Maximum open trades limiter (prevents overtrading)
  • Real-time modification capabilities
  • Individual trade monitoring
  • Professional trade execution

💼 Perfect For

Automated Traders - Set and forget with auto-trading mode ✅ Day Traders - Fast signal detection and execution ✅ Swing Traders - Trend-following strategy captures larger moves ✅ Part-Time Traders - Automated signals with Telegram alerts ✅ Multiple Account Managers - Remote monitoring capabilities ✅ Prop Firm Traders - Professional risk management tools ✅ Beginners - Simple, proven strategy with visual guidance OR full automation ✅ Experienced Traders - Full manual control when you need it

⚙️ Technical Specifications

System Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Deposit: Flexible (based on your lot size)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4 (works on all timeframes)
  • Supported Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, Crypto
  • VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended for 24/7 automated operation)
  • Account Types: Both Netting and Hedging accounts supported

Execution Details:

  • Strategy Type: Triple EMA Crossover (Trend Following)
  • Trade Management: Automated + Manual Control
  • Order Types: Market Orders
  • Maximum Concurrent Positions: Configurable (1-unlimited)
  • Slippage Control: Built-in spread check
  • Magic Number: 123456 (identifies EA trades)
  • Order Filling: FOK (Fill or Kill) for best execution

📋 Complete Input Parameters

🆕 Trading Mode Settings (NEW!)

Parameter Type Default Description
EnableAutoTrading Boolean true 🆕 Enable automatic trade execution on signals
AutoTradeLotSize Double 0.01 🆕 Lot size for automatic trades
AutoTradeTP Double 100 🆕 Take profit in points (0 = disabled)
AutoTradeSL Double 50 🆕 Stop loss in points (0 = disabled)
MaxOpenTrades Integer 1 🆕 Maximum concurrent auto positions

EMA Configuration

Parameter Type Default Description
EMA_Period1 Integer 9 Fast EMA period for quick market reactions
EMA_Period2 Integer 11 Medium EMA for noise filtering
EMA_Period3 Integer 45 Slow EMA for trend confirmation
EMA1_Color Color Yellow Visual color for Fast EMA line
EMA2_Color Color Orange Visual color for Medium EMA line
EMA3_Color Color Aqua Visual color for Slow EMA line
EMA_LineWidth Integer 2 Thickness of EMA lines (1-5)

Signal Visualization

Parameter Type Default Description
BuyArrowColor Color Lime Color of buy signal arrows on chart
SellArrowColor Color Red Color of sell signal arrows on chart

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Type Default Description
DashboardX Integer 10 Horizontal position of dashboard (pixels from left)
DashboardY Integer 10 Vertical position of dashboard (pixels from top)

Manual Trading Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description
DefaultLotSize Double 0.01 Default position size for manual trades
DefaultTP Double 0.0 Default take profit for manual trades
DefaultSL Double 0.0 Default stop loss for manual trades
TrailingDistance Integer 50 Distance in pips for trailing stop activation

Telegram Notifications

Parameter Type Default Description
EnableTelegram Boolean false Master switch for Telegram notifications
TelegramBotToken String "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN_HERE" Your Telegram bot token from @BotFather
TelegramChatID String "YOUR_CHAT_ID_HERE" Your personal or group chat ID

🎓 Strategy Explanation

The Triple EMA Advantage

The Triple EMA crossover strategy has been a trusted method among professional traders for decades. Here's why it works:

  1. Trend Identification: The Slow EMA (45) acts as your trend filter, keeping you on the right side of the market
  2. Entry Timing: The Fast EMA (9) and Medium EMA (11) crossover pinpoints precise entry moments
  3. Noise Reduction: Using three EMAs instead of two significantly reduces false signals
  4. Universal Application: Works across all timeframes and asset classes

🆕 Optimal Settings for Auto-Trading

For Automated Day Trading:

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
  • EnableAutoTrading: true
  • AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.05
  • AutoTradeTP: 100 points
  • AutoTradeSL: 50 points
  • MaxOpenTrades: 1-3
  • EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)

For Automated Swing Trading:

  • Timeframe: H1, H4
  • EnableAutoTrading: true
  • AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.1
  • AutoTradeTP: 200 points
  • AutoTradeSL: 100 points
  • MaxOpenTrades: 1-2
  • EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)

For Manual/Signal Mode:

  • EnableAutoTrading: false
  • Use dashboard for manual entries
  • Adjust lot size per trade
  • Set TP/SL based on current market conditions

🌟 Unique Advantages

What Makes This EA Stand Out?

Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!) - Both fully automated AND manual trading in one package ✅ Zero Learning Curve - Visual dashboard makes it intuitive for beginners ✅ Professional Grade - Advanced features satisfy experienced traders ✅ Bank-Level Validation - Every trade checked before execution ✅ No Hidden Costs - One-time purchase, lifetime access ✅ Universal Application - Works on all symbols and timeframes ✅ Real-Time Monitoring - Live dashboard updates every tick ✅ Mobile Alerts - Telegram keeps you connected 24/7 ✅ Customizable Everything - Colors, positions, parameters - make it yours ✅ No Martingale/Grid - Safe, proven trend-following strategy ✅ Transparent Logic - You understand exactly how it trades ✅ Netting & Hedging - Works on both account types

💡 Trading Tips

Maximize Your Success:

For Automated Trading:

  1. ✅ Start with Demo - Test auto-trading on demo account for 1-2 weeks
  2. ✅ Small Lot Sizes - Use 0.01 lots initially, scale up gradually
  3. ✅ Set Max Trades - Limit to 1-3 concurrent positions
  4. ✅ Optimize TP/SL - Use Strategy Tester to find optimal points
  5. ✅ Enable Telegram - Monitor auto trades remotely
  6. ✅ VPS Recommended - For 24/7 automated operation
  7. ✅ Check Spread - Lower spreads = better auto-trading results

For Manual Trading:

  1. ✅ Follow Arrows - Wait for visual signals before entering
  2. ✅ Confirm on Higher TF - Check H4/Daily for trend confirmation
  3. ✅ Use Trailing Stop - Protect profits during extended trends
  4. ✅ Monitor Dashboard - Keep eye on live P&L
  5. ✅ News Awareness - Avoid trading during high-impact news

Universal Tips:

  1. ✅ Proper Risk Management - Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  2. ✅ Trending Markets - This EA works best when markets trend
  3. ✅ Multiple Timeframes - Confirm signals on higher timeframes
  4. ✅ Regular Monitoring - Check performance weekly
  5. ✅ Keep Updated - Install all EA updates for best performance

⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist your trading strategy but does not guarantee profits.

Always:

  • ✅ Trade with risk capital you can afford to lose
  • ✅ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade maximum)
  • ✅ Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
  • ✅ Understand the strategy and market conditions
  • ✅ Keep your trading terminal and VPS running during active trading (for auto-mode)
  • ✅ Ensure proper internet connectivity for automated features
  • ✅ Monitor your account regularly even in auto-mode
  • ✅ Start with minimum lot sizes (0.01) when testing auto-trading

📞 Support & Updates

What You Get:

Lifetime License - One-time purchase, use forever ✅ Free Updates - All future versions included ✅ Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions ✅ Auto-Trading Setup Guide (NEW!) - Configure automated trading safely ✅ Telegram Setup Guide - Easy bot configuration ✅ Email Support - Contact us with any questions ✅ Video Tutorials - Visual learning resources

Need Help?

After purchase, send me a message through MQL5 for:

  • Detailed installation manual
  • Auto-trading configuration guide (NEW!)
  • Telegram bot setup guide
  • Recommended settings for your trading style
  • Optimization tips for specific symbols
  • VPS setup assistance for 24/7 automation

🏆 Customer Testimonials

"The new auto-trading feature is AMAZING! I can finally let the EA trade for me while I'm at work. The risk management checks give me peace of mind." - David R.

"I love that I can switch between auto and manual mode. Sometimes I want full control, other times I let the EA do its thing." - Linda M.

"The dashboard feature is a game-changer! I can finally manage my trades visually instead of dealing with confusing menus." - Mark T.

"Telegram notifications keep me informed even when I'm away from my computer. Perfect for my busy lifestyle." - Sarah L.

"Simple yet powerful. The triple EMA strategy just works, and the EA executes flawlessly in both modes." - James K.

"Finally, an EA that doesn't use martingale or grid! The trend-following approach feels much safer." - Robert H.

🎁 Early Adopter Bonus

Limited Time for First 100 Buyers:

🎁 Priority support for setup and optimization 🎁 Exclusive access to upcoming strategy presets 🎁 Free consultation for optimal parameter settings 🎁 Auto-trading configuration assistance (NEW!) 🎁 VPS setup recommendations

📊 Version History

Version 2.5 (Current - November 2025)

🆕 MAJOR FEATURE: Dual-Mode Trading

  • Added full automatic trading capability
  • Auto lot sizing with point-based TP/SL
  • Maximum open trades limiter
  • Magic number for trade identification

🆕 Enhanced Risk Management

  • Pre-trade balance validation
  • Volume checks against broker limits
  • Stop level verification
  • Comprehensive error handling

Improvements:

  • Fixed dashboard alignment and spacing
  • Improved Telegram notification encoding
  • Enhanced visual arrow placement
  • Optimized trade execution speed
  • Added real-time P&L display
  • Improved trailing stop logic
  • Works on both netting and hedging accounts

🔒 Security & Licensing

Protected Code - Your purchase is protected against unauthorized use ✅ Multiple Activations - Use on your personal computers (as per MQL5 standard) ✅ No Decompilation - Your license is tied to your MQL5 account ✅ Secure Updates - Automatic updates through MQL5 Market ✅ Safe Auto-Trading - All trades validated before execution

🎯 Final Thoughts

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is more than just an Expert Advisor - it's a complete trading ecosystem with the flexibility you need.

🤖 Want hands-off automated trading? Enable auto-trading mode and let the EA do the work.

🎯 Prefer full control? Disable auto-trading and use the professional dashboard for manual entries.

The combination of:

  • ✅ Proven EMA crossover strategy
  • ✅ Dual-mode operation (auto + manual)
  • ✅ Professional dashboard
  • ✅ Bank-grade risk management
  • ✅ Modern features like Telegram integration

Makes it the perfect choice for traders who demand both simplicity and sophistication.

Ready to elevate your trading? Get AIFXEdge Crossover Pro today and experience the difference a professional-grade, dual-mode EA can make!

📱 Stay Connected

  • Support: Send private message after purchase
  • Updates: Automatic through MQL5 Market
  • Community: Share your results and settings in reviews

🛒 Purchase Options

One-Time Payment Includes:

✅ Lifetime license for both auto and manual modes ✅ Unlimited updates ✅ Full support including auto-trading setup ✅ All features included ✅ Works on unlimited accounts

Demo Available: Test in Strategy Tester before purchase!

📌 Quick Reference

Recommended Symbols: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GOLD (XAUUSD), NASDAQ, S&P500

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 (auto-trading works best on H1 and above)

Minimum Account Balance: $100 USD for 0.01 lot size automated trading

Auto-Trading Requirements:

  • ✅ Set EnableAutoTrading = true
  • ✅ Configure AutoTradeLotSize (start with 0.01)
  • ✅ Set AutoTradeTP and AutoTradeSL in points
  • ✅ Limit MaxOpenTrades (recommended: 1-3)
  • ✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

🔍 Keywords for Search

Triple EMA Crossover, Automated Trading EA, Dual-Mode Trading, Professional Trading Dashboard, Telegram EA, Visual Trading, Trend Following, Risk Management, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Control, Real-Time Monitoring, Multi-Timeframe EA, Forex Robot, Gold EA, Crypto EA, Prop Trading EA, Auto-Trading Robot, Hands-Free Trading

Developed by an experienced trader for traders. Tested extensively on multiple brokers and account types. Join hundreds of satisfied users worldwide!

🆕 Now with AUTOMATIC TRADING - Your choice: Auto or Manual or Both!

Thank you for choosing AIFXEdge Crossover Pro! 🚀

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is provided "as-is" for educational purposes only, does not constitute financial advice, and comes with no guarantee of profits - past performance does not indicate future results and you may lose more than your initial investment. The developer assumes no liability for any losses, technical failures, or trading outcomes; users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, EA configuration, and must test thoroughly on a demo account before risking real capital.



おすすめのプロダクト
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
エキスパート
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
エキスパート
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
エキスパート
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
エキスパート
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
エキスパート
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
エキスパート
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
エキスパート
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
Pankaj Kapadia
5 (2)
エキスパート
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
エキスパート
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
エキスパート
NeoPips Engine EA – 究極のトレーディング革命が到来！ 「トレーディングの真の力は、他者が見逃すものを見抜くことにあります。NeoPips Engineは市場を追うのではなく、市場を掌握します。」 NeoPips Engine EAについて：あなたのインテリジェントなトレーディングの味方 NeoPips Engine EAは、ありきたりなトレーディングロボットではありません。精度、適応性、そして長期的なパフォーマンスを求めるトレーダーのために開発された、AIに最適化された多次元のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 時代遅れの厳格なルールを持つボットとは異なり、NeoPips Engineは生きた戦略です。リアルタイムで市場を思考し、学習し、適応します。 これは単なる自動化ではなく、進化の過程です。 次世代のインテリジェンス：あなたを自由にするコア機能 AIによる意思決定 動的パターン認識 予測トレンド分析 ライブデータに基づくスマートなエントリー/エグジットロジック マルチエンジン戦略コア – 4つのモード。目標はただ
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
エキスパート
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信