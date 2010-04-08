AIFXEdgeCrossoverPro

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro - Professional Triple EMA Trading System

🎯 Brief Introduction

AI-powered Triple EMA crossover strategy with DUAL-MODE operation (Automatic + Manual), professional dashboard, Telegram alerts, and advanced trade management.

🆕 NEW in Version 2.5: Full automatic trading capability with intelligent risk management - perfect for both hands-off automated trading and active manual control!

📺 YouTube Link:

👉 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtg7Jyf6S5s

👉 Join our Telegram channel for real-time market insights & live breakdowns:
🔗 https://t.me/+WuvQ4LZtL-kzZThl

📊 Product Overview

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the proven power of Triple EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy with dual-mode operation - giving you the flexibility to trade automatically OR manually based on your preference. Whether you're a beginner wanting automated trading or an experienced trader who prefers manual control, this EA provides everything you need for successful trading.

✅ Why Choose AIFXEdge Crossover Pro?

Unlike ordinary EAs, AIFXEdge Crossover Pro offers a complete trading solution with DUAL operating modes:

🆕 NEW: Dual-Mode Trading System

🤖 AUTOMATIC MODE - Set it and forget it!

  • EA automatically opens trades on EMA crossover signals
  • Intelligent position sizing with risk management
  • Configurable TP/SL in points for any symbol
  • Maximum open trades limiter prevents overtrading
  • Perfect for busy traders who want hands-off operation

🎯 MANUAL MODE - Full control at your fingertips!

  • Professional interactive dashboard
  • One-click BUY/SELL execution
  • Real-time trade monitoring
  • Visual signal arrows for entry confirmation
  • Ideal for traders who prefer discretionary trading

Plus All These Professional Features:

📱 Real-Time Telegram Notifications - Stay informed anywhere, anytime 📈 Live Trade Monitoring - Track up to 5 open positions with real-time P&L 🎨 Visual Trading Experience - Color-coded EMAs and signal arrows on chart 🛡️ Advanced Trailing Stop - Protect profits automatically ⚡ Instant Execution - Lightning-fast order processing 🔒 Comprehensive Validation - Bank-grade trade checks before execution

🚀 Key Features

🆕 Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!)

Automatic Trading Mode

When EnableAutoTrading = true, the EA becomes a fully automated robot:

Intelligent Auto-Entry

  • Automatically opens BUY trades when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA
  • Automatically opens SELL trades when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA
  • No manual intervention required

Smart Position Management

  • Configurable auto lot size (0.01 - any size)
  • Automatic TP/SL calculation in points (works for any symbol)
  • Maximum open trades limit prevents overexposure
  • Magic number for trade identification

Professional Risk Management

  • Pre-trade balance validation
  • Volume checks against broker limits
  • Stop level verification
  • Sufficient funds confirmation
  • All trades validated before execution

Manual Trading Mode

When EnableAutoTrading = false, you get the original signal-only mode:

Visual Signals Only

  • EA shows BUY/SELL arrows on chart
  • You decide when to enter trades
  • Full control via professional dashboard
  • Perfect for discretionary trading

📊 Triple EMA Crossover Strategy

The EA uses three carefully calibrated EMAs to identify high-probability trading opportunities:

  • Fast EMA (9) - Captures short-term price movements
  • Medium EMA (11) - Filters out market noise
  • Slow EMA (45) - Confirms long-term trend direction

How It Works:

  • BUY Signal: Fast EMA crosses above Medium EMA, both above Slow EMA
  • SELL Signal: Fast EMA crosses below Medium EMA, both below Slow EMA

This multi-layered approach ensures you're trading WITH the trend, not against it.

🎛️ Professional Trading Dashboard

Take full control with our intuitive on-chart dashboard featuring:

Manual Trading Controls:

  • ✅ One-Click BUY/SELL Buttons - Execute trades instantly
  • ✅ Adjustable Lot Size - Set your position size with precision
  • ✅ Flexible TP/SL - Configure take profit and stop loss in real-time
  • ✅ Trailing Stop Toggle - Enable/disable with one click
  • ✅ Distance Adjustment - Customize trailing distance on the fly

Live Trade Monitor:

  • ✅ Real-Time Position Tracking - Monitor up to 5 open trades simultaneously
  • ✅ Symbol Display - See which pairs you're trading
  • ✅ Entry Price - Know your exact entry points
  • ✅ Live P&L Updates - Watch your profit/loss in real-time
  • ✅ Quick Modify Buttons - Adjust open positions instantly

Dashboard Features:

  • Fully customizable position (X/Y coordinates)
  • Clean, professional design
  • Color-coded buttons (Green for Buy, Red for Sell)
  • Responsive layout that doesn't obstruct your chart view

📱 Telegram Integration

Stay connected to your trading account 24/7:

Instant Trade Notifications - Get alerts when positions open (auto or manual) ✅ Signal Alerts - Receive crossover signals in real-time ✅ Custom Messages - Detailed trade information including symbol, type, lot size, SL, and TP ✅ Easy Setup - Just add your Bot Token and Chat ID

Perfect for:

  • Busy traders who can't watch charts all day
  • Managing multiple accounts
  • Trading on the go
  • Keeping a detailed record of all activities

🎨 Visual Trading Experience

Color-Coded EMA Lines:

  • EMA 9 - Bright Yellow (Fast)
  • EMA 11 - Orange (Medium)
  • EMA 45 - Aqua (Slow)
  • Adjustable line width for better visibility

Trade Signal Arrows:

  • Buy Signals - Lime green arrows pointing up
  • Sell Signals - Red arrows pointing down
  • Automatically drawn on chart at crossover points
  • Clear visual confirmation of entry points

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

🆕 Automatic Pre-Trade Validation:

  • Sufficient Funds Check - Prevents trades if margin insufficient
  • Volume Validation - Ensures lot size within broker limits
  • Stop Level Verification - Validates SL/TP against minimum distance
  • Price Normalization - Automatically formats prices to correct digits

Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Set default SL/TP in points (auto-calculates for any symbol)
  • Optional: Trade without SL/TP (set to 0)
  • Modify existing positions through dashboard
  • Works on all symbols - Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

Intelligent Trailing Stop:

  • Automatic Profit Protection - Lock in gains as price moves in your favor
  • Adjustable Distance - Set trailing distance in pips
  • Toggle On/Off - Enable or disable per your strategy
  • Smart Activation - Only trails when in profit

Position Management:

  • Configure default lot size
  • Maximum open trades limiter (prevents overtrading)
  • Real-time modification capabilities
  • Individual trade monitoring
  • Professional trade execution

💼 Perfect For

Automated Traders - Set and forget with auto-trading mode ✅ Day Traders - Fast signal detection and execution ✅ Swing Traders - Trend-following strategy captures larger moves ✅ Part-Time Traders - Automated signals with Telegram alerts ✅ Multiple Account Managers - Remote monitoring capabilities ✅ Prop Firm Traders - Professional risk management tools ✅ Beginners - Simple, proven strategy with visual guidance OR full automation ✅ Experienced Traders - Full manual control when you need it

⚙️ Technical Specifications

System Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Deposit: Flexible (based on your lot size)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4 (works on all timeframes)
  • Supported Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, Crypto
  • VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended for 24/7 automated operation)
  • Account Types: Both Netting and Hedging accounts supported

Execution Details:

  • Strategy Type: Triple EMA Crossover (Trend Following)
  • Trade Management: Automated + Manual Control
  • Order Types: Market Orders
  • Maximum Concurrent Positions: Configurable (1-unlimited)
  • Slippage Control: Built-in spread check
  • Magic Number: 123456 (identifies EA trades)
  • Order Filling: FOK (Fill or Kill) for best execution

📋 Complete Input Parameters

🆕 Trading Mode Settings (NEW!)

Parameter Type Default Description
EnableAutoTrading Boolean true 🆕 Enable automatic trade execution on signals
AutoTradeLotSize Double 0.01 🆕 Lot size for automatic trades
AutoTradeTP Double 100 🆕 Take profit in points (0 = disabled)
AutoTradeSL Double 50 🆕 Stop loss in points (0 = disabled)
MaxOpenTrades Integer 1 🆕 Maximum concurrent auto positions

EMA Configuration

Parameter Type Default Description
EMA_Period1 Integer 9 Fast EMA period for quick market reactions
EMA_Period2 Integer 11 Medium EMA for noise filtering
EMA_Period3 Integer 45 Slow EMA for trend confirmation
EMA1_Color Color Yellow Visual color for Fast EMA line
EMA2_Color Color Orange Visual color for Medium EMA line
EMA3_Color Color Aqua Visual color for Slow EMA line
EMA_LineWidth Integer 2 Thickness of EMA lines (1-5)

Signal Visualization

Parameter Type Default Description
BuyArrowColor Color Lime Color of buy signal arrows on chart
SellArrowColor Color Red Color of sell signal arrows on chart

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Type Default Description
DashboardX Integer 10 Horizontal position of dashboard (pixels from left)
DashboardY Integer 10 Vertical position of dashboard (pixels from top)

Manual Trading Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description
DefaultLotSize Double 0.01 Default position size for manual trades
DefaultTP Double 0.0 Default take profit for manual trades
DefaultSL Double 0.0 Default stop loss for manual trades
TrailingDistance Integer 50 Distance in pips for trailing stop activation

Telegram Notifications

Parameter Type Default Description
EnableTelegram Boolean false Master switch for Telegram notifications
TelegramBotToken String "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN_HERE" Your Telegram bot token from @BotFather
TelegramChatID String "YOUR_CHAT_ID_HERE" Your personal or group chat ID

🎓 Strategy Explanation

The Triple EMA Advantage

The Triple EMA crossover strategy has been a trusted method among professional traders for decades. Here's why it works:

  1. Trend Identification: The Slow EMA (45) acts as your trend filter, keeping you on the right side of the market
  2. Entry Timing: The Fast EMA (9) and Medium EMA (11) crossover pinpoints precise entry moments
  3. Noise Reduction: Using three EMAs instead of two significantly reduces false signals
  4. Universal Application: Works across all timeframes and asset classes

🆕 Optimal Settings for Auto-Trading

For Automated Day Trading:

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
  • EnableAutoTrading: true
  • AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.05
  • AutoTradeTP: 100 points
  • AutoTradeSL: 50 points
  • MaxOpenTrades: 1-3
  • EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)

For Automated Swing Trading:

  • Timeframe: H1, H4
  • EnableAutoTrading: true
  • AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.1
  • AutoTradeTP: 200 points
  • AutoTradeSL: 100 points
  • MaxOpenTrades: 1-2
  • EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)

For Manual/Signal Mode:

  • EnableAutoTrading: false
  • Use dashboard for manual entries
  • Adjust lot size per trade
  • Set TP/SL based on current market conditions

🌟 Unique Advantages

What Makes This EA Stand Out?

Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!) - Both fully automated AND manual trading in one package ✅ Zero Learning Curve - Visual dashboard makes it intuitive for beginners ✅ Professional Grade - Advanced features satisfy experienced traders ✅ Bank-Level Validation - Every trade checked before execution ✅ No Hidden Costs - One-time purchase, lifetime access ✅ Universal Application - Works on all symbols and timeframes ✅ Real-Time Monitoring - Live dashboard updates every tick ✅ Mobile Alerts - Telegram keeps you connected 24/7 ✅ Customizable Everything - Colors, positions, parameters - make it yours ✅ No Martingale/Grid - Safe, proven trend-following strategy ✅ Transparent Logic - You understand exactly how it trades ✅ Netting & Hedging - Works on both account types

💡 Trading Tips

Maximize Your Success:

For Automated Trading:

  1. ✅ Start with Demo - Test auto-trading on demo account for 1-2 weeks
  2. ✅ Small Lot Sizes - Use 0.01 lots initially, scale up gradually
  3. ✅ Set Max Trades - Limit to 1-3 concurrent positions
  4. ✅ Optimize TP/SL - Use Strategy Tester to find optimal points
  5. ✅ Enable Telegram - Monitor auto trades remotely
  6. ✅ VPS Recommended - For 24/7 automated operation
  7. ✅ Check Spread - Lower spreads = better auto-trading results

For Manual Trading:

  1. ✅ Follow Arrows - Wait for visual signals before entering
  2. ✅ Confirm on Higher TF - Check H4/Daily for trend confirmation
  3. ✅ Use Trailing Stop - Protect profits during extended trends
  4. ✅ Monitor Dashboard - Keep eye on live P&L
  5. ✅ News Awareness - Avoid trading during high-impact news

Universal Tips:

  1. ✅ Proper Risk Management - Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  2. ✅ Trending Markets - This EA works best when markets trend
  3. ✅ Multiple Timeframes - Confirm signals on higher timeframes
  4. ✅ Regular Monitoring - Check performance weekly
  5. ✅ Keep Updated - Install all EA updates for best performance

⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist your trading strategy but does not guarantee profits.

Always:

  • ✅ Trade with risk capital you can afford to lose
  • ✅ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade maximum)
  • ✅ Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
  • ✅ Understand the strategy and market conditions
  • ✅ Keep your trading terminal and VPS running during active trading (for auto-mode)
  • ✅ Ensure proper internet connectivity for automated features
  • ✅ Monitor your account regularly even in auto-mode
  • ✅ Start with minimum lot sizes (0.01) when testing auto-trading

📞 Support & Updates

What You Get:

Lifetime License - One-time purchase, use forever ✅ Free Updates - All future versions included ✅ Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions ✅ Auto-Trading Setup Guide (NEW!) - Configure automated trading safely ✅ Telegram Setup Guide - Easy bot configuration ✅ Email Support - Contact us with any questions ✅ Video Tutorials - Visual learning resources

Need Help?

After purchase, send me a message through MQL5 for:

  • Detailed installation manual
  • Auto-trading configuration guide (NEW!)
  • Telegram bot setup guide
  • Recommended settings for your trading style
  • Optimization tips for specific symbols
  • VPS setup assistance for 24/7 automation

🏆 Customer Testimonials

"The new auto-trading feature is AMAZING! I can finally let the EA trade for me while I'm at work. The risk management checks give me peace of mind." - David R.

"I love that I can switch between auto and manual mode. Sometimes I want full control, other times I let the EA do its thing." - Linda M.

"The dashboard feature is a game-changer! I can finally manage my trades visually instead of dealing with confusing menus." - Mark T.

"Telegram notifications keep me informed even when I'm away from my computer. Perfect for my busy lifestyle." - Sarah L.

"Simple yet powerful. The triple EMA strategy just works, and the EA executes flawlessly in both modes." - James K.

"Finally, an EA that doesn't use martingale or grid! The trend-following approach feels much safer." - Robert H.

🎁 Early Adopter Bonus

Limited Time for First 100 Buyers:

🎁 Priority support for setup and optimization 🎁 Exclusive access to upcoming strategy presets 🎁 Free consultation for optimal parameter settings 🎁 Auto-trading configuration assistance (NEW!) 🎁 VPS setup recommendations

📊 Version History

Version 2.5 (Current - November 2025)

🆕 MAJOR FEATURE: Dual-Mode Trading

  • Added full automatic trading capability
  • Auto lot sizing with point-based TP/SL
  • Maximum open trades limiter
  • Magic number for trade identification

🆕 Enhanced Risk Management

  • Pre-trade balance validation
  • Volume checks against broker limits
  • Stop level verification
  • Comprehensive error handling

Improvements:

  • Fixed dashboard alignment and spacing
  • Improved Telegram notification encoding
  • Enhanced visual arrow placement
  • Optimized trade execution speed
  • Added real-time P&L display
  • Improved trailing stop logic
  • Works on both netting and hedging accounts

🔒 Security & Licensing

Protected Code - Your purchase is protected against unauthorized use ✅ Multiple Activations - Use on your personal computers (as per MQL5 standard) ✅ No Decompilation - Your license is tied to your MQL5 account ✅ Secure Updates - Automatic updates through MQL5 Market ✅ Safe Auto-Trading - All trades validated before execution

🎯 Final Thoughts

AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is more than just an Expert Advisor - it's a complete trading ecosystem with the flexibility you need.

🤖 Want hands-off automated trading? Enable auto-trading mode and let the EA do the work.

🎯 Prefer full control? Disable auto-trading and use the professional dashboard for manual entries.

The combination of:

  • ✅ Proven EMA crossover strategy
  • ✅ Dual-mode operation (auto + manual)
  • ✅ Professional dashboard
  • ✅ Bank-grade risk management
  • ✅ Modern features like Telegram integration

Makes it the perfect choice for traders who demand both simplicity and sophistication.

Ready to elevate your trading? Get AIFXEdge Crossover Pro today and experience the difference a professional-grade, dual-mode EA can make!

📱 Stay Connected

  • Support: Send private message after purchase
  • Updates: Automatic through MQL5 Market
  • Community: Share your results and settings in reviews

🛒 Purchase Options

One-Time Payment Includes:

✅ Lifetime license for both auto and manual modes ✅ Unlimited updates ✅ Full support including auto-trading setup ✅ All features included ✅ Works on unlimited accounts

Demo Available: Test in Strategy Tester before purchase!

📌 Quick Reference

Recommended Symbols: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GOLD (XAUUSD), NASDAQ, S&P500

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 (auto-trading works best on H1 and above)

Minimum Account Balance: $100 USD for 0.01 lot size automated trading

Auto-Trading Requirements:

  • ✅ Set EnableAutoTrading = true
  • ✅ Configure AutoTradeLotSize (start with 0.01)
  • ✅ Set AutoTradeTP and AutoTradeSL in points
  • ✅ Limit MaxOpenTrades (recommended: 1-3)
  • ✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

🔍 Keywords for Search

Triple EMA Crossover, Automated Trading EA, Dual-Mode Trading, Professional Trading Dashboard, Telegram EA, Visual Trading, Trend Following, Risk Management, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Control, Real-Time Monitoring, Multi-Timeframe EA, Forex Robot, Gold EA, Crypto EA, Prop Trading EA, Auto-Trading Robot, Hands-Free Trading

Developed by an experienced trader for traders. Tested extensively on multiple brokers and account types. Join hundreds of satisfied users worldwide!

🆕 Now with AUTOMATIC TRADING - Your choice: Auto or Manual or Both!

Thank you for choosing AIFXEdge Crossover Pro! 🚀

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is provided "as-is" for educational purposes only, does not constitute financial advice, and comes with no guarantee of profits - past performance does not indicate future results and you may lose more than your initial investment. The developer assumes no liability for any losses, technical failures, or trading outcomes; users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, EA configuration, and must test thoroughly on a demo account before risking real capital.



Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
S&P 500 스캘퍼 어드바이저(S&P 500 Scalper Advisor)는 S&P 500 지수를 성공적으로 거래하고자 하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 혁신적인 도구입니다. S&P 500 지수는 미국 주식 시장에서 가장 널리 사용되고 권위 있는 지표 중 하나로, 미국 500대 기업으로 구성되어 있습니다. 특징: 자동화된 거래 솔루션:       이 자문가는 고급 알고리즘과 기술적 분석을 기반으로 시장 상황의 변화에 맞춰 전략을 자동으로 조정합니다. 다양한 접근 방식:       자문가는 지수 추세 이해, 가격 변동 분석, 수익 극대화와 위험 최소화를 위한 알고리즘 등 여러 가지 전략을 결합합니다. 유연성 및 사용자 정의 가능성:       트레이더는 자신의 트레이딩 목표, 위험 수준, 트레이딩 전략 선호도에 맞춰 EA 설정을 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리:       자문가는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 위험을 관리하기 위한 조치를 취합니다. 특정 손실 수준에 도달하면 거래
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
Pankaj Kapadia
5 (2)
Experts
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
출시 프로모션: 990 $ 대신 단 34 9 $! 이 프로모션 가격으로 몇 장만 남았습니다! 저희 프로모션 블로그   에서 "   Ultimate EA 콤보 패키지 "   를 꼭 확인해 보세요   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here 실시간 결과 위험도 낮음 실시간 결과 고위험 STABILITY PRO에 오신 것을 환영합니다   . 시장에서 가장 발전되고 안정적이며 위험이 낮은 그리드 시스템 중 하나입니다! 이 EA는 사용하는 외환쌍의 전체 사용 내역에 대해 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤습니다. 이러한 스트레스 테스트 동안 EA는 아래 스크린샷에서 볼 수 있듯이 2007년부터 오늘까지 매달 수익을 올렸습니다. EA는 고정된 거리에서 그리드 거래를 추가하지 않지만 시장 움직임을 분석하여 그리드 위치를 결정하는 고급 SVG 알고리즘(스마트 변수 그리드)을 사용합니다. 나는 이 EA에 대해 좋은 위험/보상 비율과 강력한 복구 요소를 얻기 위해 많은 노력을 기울였
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – 궁극의 트레이딩 혁명이 도래했습니다! "트레이딩의 진정한 힘은 다른 사람들이 놓치는 것을 보는 것입니다. NeoPips Engine은 시장을 따라가는 것이 아니라, 시장을 정복합니다." NeoPips Engine EA 소개: 당신의 똑똑한 트레이딩 동반자 NeoPips Engine EA는 평범한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 정밀성, 적응력, 그리고 장기적인 성과를 요구하는 트레이더들을 위해 설계된 다차원적이고 AI에 최적화된 전문가 자문입니다. 경직된 규칙을 가진 구식 봇과 달리, NeoPips Engine은 살아있는 전략입니다. 실시간으로 시장에 대해 생각하고, 학습하고, 적응합니다. 이것은 단순한 자동화가 아니라, 진화의 움직임입니다. 차세대 인텔리전스: 당신을 자유롭게 하는 핵심 기능 AI 기반 의사 결정 동적 패턴 인식 예측 추세 분석 실시간 데이터 기반 스마트 진입/청산 로직 다중 엔진 전략
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
