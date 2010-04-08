AIFXEdgeCrossoverPro
- Experts
- Shiva Kumar Thirumanwar
- 버전: 2.50
- 활성화: 5
🎯 Brief Introduction
AI-powered Triple EMA crossover strategy with DUAL-MODE operation (Automatic + Manual), professional dashboard, Telegram alerts, and advanced trade management.
🆕 NEW in Version 2.5: Full automatic trading capability with intelligent risk management - perfect for both hands-off automated trading and active manual control!
📺 YouTube Link:
👉 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtg7Jyf6S5s
👉 Join our Telegram channel for real-time market insights & live breakdowns:
🔗 https://t.me/+WuvQ4LZtL-kzZThl
📊 Product Overview
AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the proven power of Triple EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy with dual-mode operation - giving you the flexibility to trade automatically OR manually based on your preference. Whether you're a beginner wanting automated trading or an experienced trader who prefers manual control, this EA provides everything you need for successful trading.
✅ Why Choose AIFXEdge Crossover Pro?
Unlike ordinary EAs, AIFXEdge Crossover Pro offers a complete trading solution with DUAL operating modes:
🆕 NEW: Dual-Mode Trading System
🤖 AUTOMATIC MODE - Set it and forget it!
- EA automatically opens trades on EMA crossover signals
- Intelligent position sizing with risk management
- Configurable TP/SL in points for any symbol
- Maximum open trades limiter prevents overtrading
- Perfect for busy traders who want hands-off operation
🎯 MANUAL MODE - Full control at your fingertips!
- Professional interactive dashboard
- One-click BUY/SELL execution
- Real-time trade monitoring
- Visual signal arrows for entry confirmation
- Ideal for traders who prefer discretionary trading
Plus All These Professional Features:
📱 Real-Time Telegram Notifications - Stay informed anywhere, anytime 📈 Live Trade Monitoring - Track up to 5 open positions with real-time P&L 🎨 Visual Trading Experience - Color-coded EMAs and signal arrows on chart 🛡️ Advanced Trailing Stop - Protect profits automatically ⚡ Instant Execution - Lightning-fast order processing 🔒 Comprehensive Validation - Bank-grade trade checks before execution
🚀 Key Features
🆕 Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!)
Automatic Trading Mode
When EnableAutoTrading = true, the EA becomes a fully automated robot:
✅ Intelligent Auto-Entry
- Automatically opens BUY trades when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA
- Automatically opens SELL trades when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA
- No manual intervention required
✅ Smart Position Management
- Configurable auto lot size (0.01 - any size)
- Automatic TP/SL calculation in points (works for any symbol)
- Maximum open trades limit prevents overexposure
- Magic number for trade identification
✅ Professional Risk Management
- Pre-trade balance validation
- Volume checks against broker limits
- Stop level verification
- Sufficient funds confirmation
- All trades validated before execution
Manual Trading Mode
When EnableAutoTrading = false, you get the original signal-only mode:
✅ Visual Signals Only
- EA shows BUY/SELL arrows on chart
- You decide when to enter trades
- Full control via professional dashboard
- Perfect for discretionary trading
📊 Triple EMA Crossover Strategy
The EA uses three carefully calibrated EMAs to identify high-probability trading opportunities:
- Fast EMA (9) - Captures short-term price movements
- Medium EMA (11) - Filters out market noise
- Slow EMA (45) - Confirms long-term trend direction
How It Works:
- BUY Signal: Fast EMA crosses above Medium EMA, both above Slow EMA
- SELL Signal: Fast EMA crosses below Medium EMA, both below Slow EMA
This multi-layered approach ensures you're trading WITH the trend, not against it.
🎛️ Professional Trading Dashboard
Take full control with our intuitive on-chart dashboard featuring:
Manual Trading Controls:
- ✅ One-Click BUY/SELL Buttons - Execute trades instantly
- ✅ Adjustable Lot Size - Set your position size with precision
- ✅ Flexible TP/SL - Configure take profit and stop loss in real-time
- ✅ Trailing Stop Toggle - Enable/disable with one click
- ✅ Distance Adjustment - Customize trailing distance on the fly
Live Trade Monitor:
- ✅ Real-Time Position Tracking - Monitor up to 5 open trades simultaneously
- ✅ Symbol Display - See which pairs you're trading
- ✅ Entry Price - Know your exact entry points
- ✅ Live P&L Updates - Watch your profit/loss in real-time
- ✅ Quick Modify Buttons - Adjust open positions instantly
Dashboard Features:
- Fully customizable position (X/Y coordinates)
- Clean, professional design
- Color-coded buttons (Green for Buy, Red for Sell)
- Responsive layout that doesn't obstruct your chart view
📱 Telegram Integration
Stay connected to your trading account 24/7:
✅ Instant Trade Notifications - Get alerts when positions open (auto or manual) ✅ Signal Alerts - Receive crossover signals in real-time ✅ Custom Messages - Detailed trade information including symbol, type, lot size, SL, and TP ✅ Easy Setup - Just add your Bot Token and Chat ID
Perfect for:
- Busy traders who can't watch charts all day
- Managing multiple accounts
- Trading on the go
- Keeping a detailed record of all activities
🎨 Visual Trading Experience
Color-Coded EMA Lines:
- EMA 9 - Bright Yellow (Fast)
- EMA 11 - Orange (Medium)
- EMA 45 - Aqua (Slow)
- Adjustable line width for better visibility
Trade Signal Arrows:
- Buy Signals - Lime green arrows pointing up
- Sell Signals - Red arrows pointing down
- Automatically drawn on chart at crossover points
- Clear visual confirmation of entry points
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
🆕 Automatic Pre-Trade Validation:
- ✅ Sufficient Funds Check - Prevents trades if margin insufficient
- ✅ Volume Validation - Ensures lot size within broker limits
- ✅ Stop Level Verification - Validates SL/TP against minimum distance
- ✅ Price Normalization - Automatically formats prices to correct digits
Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit:
- Set default SL/TP in points (auto-calculates for any symbol)
- Optional: Trade without SL/TP (set to 0)
- Modify existing positions through dashboard
- Works on all symbols - Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
Intelligent Trailing Stop:
- Automatic Profit Protection - Lock in gains as price moves in your favor
- Adjustable Distance - Set trailing distance in pips
- Toggle On/Off - Enable or disable per your strategy
- Smart Activation - Only trails when in profit
Position Management:
- Configure default lot size
- Maximum open trades limiter (prevents overtrading)
- Real-time modification capabilities
- Individual trade monitoring
- Professional trade execution
💼 Perfect For
✅ Automated Traders - Set and forget with auto-trading mode ✅ Day Traders - Fast signal detection and execution ✅ Swing Traders - Trend-following strategy captures larger moves ✅ Part-Time Traders - Automated signals with Telegram alerts ✅ Multiple Account Managers - Remote monitoring capabilities ✅ Prop Firm Traders - Professional risk management tools ✅ Beginners - Simple, proven strategy with visual guidance OR full automation ✅ Experienced Traders - Full manual control when you need it
⚙️ Technical Specifications
System Requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Minimum Deposit: Flexible (based on your lot size)
- Recommended Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4 (works on all timeframes)
- Supported Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, Crypto
- VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended for 24/7 automated operation)
- Account Types: Both Netting and Hedging accounts supported
Execution Details:
- Strategy Type: Triple EMA Crossover (Trend Following)
- Trade Management: Automated + Manual Control
- Order Types: Market Orders
- Maximum Concurrent Positions: Configurable (1-unlimited)
- Slippage Control: Built-in spread check
- Magic Number: 123456 (identifies EA trades)
- Order Filling: FOK (Fill or Kill) for best execution
📋 Complete Input Parameters
🆕 Trading Mode Settings (NEW!)
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EnableAutoTrading
|Boolean
|true
|🆕 Enable automatic trade execution on signals
|AutoTradeLotSize
|Double
|0.01
|🆕 Lot size for automatic trades
|AutoTradeTP
|Double
|100
|🆕 Take profit in points (0 = disabled)
|AutoTradeSL
|Double
|50
|🆕 Stop loss in points (0 = disabled)
|MaxOpenTrades
|Integer
|1
|🆕 Maximum concurrent auto positions
EMA Configuration
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EMA_Period1
|Integer
|9
|Fast EMA period for quick market reactions
|EMA_Period2
|Integer
|11
|Medium EMA for noise filtering
|EMA_Period3
|Integer
|45
|Slow EMA for trend confirmation
|EMA1_Color
|Color
|Yellow
|Visual color for Fast EMA line
|EMA2_Color
|Color
|Orange
|Visual color for Medium EMA line
|EMA3_Color
|Color
|Aqua
|Visual color for Slow EMA line
|EMA_LineWidth
|Integer
|2
|Thickness of EMA lines (1-5)
Signal Visualization
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|BuyArrowColor
|Color
|Lime
|Color of buy signal arrows on chart
|SellArrowColor
|Color
|Red
|Color of sell signal arrows on chart
Dashboard Settings
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|DashboardX
|Integer
|10
|Horizontal position of dashboard (pixels from left)
|DashboardY
|Integer
|10
|Vertical position of dashboard (pixels from top)
Manual Trading Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|DefaultLotSize
|Double
|0.01
|Default position size for manual trades
|DefaultTP
|Double
|0.0
|Default take profit for manual trades
|DefaultSL
|Double
|0.0
|Default stop loss for manual trades
|TrailingDistance
|Integer
|50
|Distance in pips for trailing stop activation
Telegram Notifications
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EnableTelegram
|Boolean
|false
|Master switch for Telegram notifications
|TelegramBotToken
|String
|"YOUR_BOT_TOKEN_HERE"
|Your Telegram bot token from @BotFather
|TelegramChatID
|String
|"YOUR_CHAT_ID_HERE"
|Your personal or group chat ID
🎓 Strategy Explanation
The Triple EMA Advantage
The Triple EMA crossover strategy has been a trusted method among professional traders for decades. Here's why it works:
- Trend Identification: The Slow EMA (45) acts as your trend filter, keeping you on the right side of the market
- Entry Timing: The Fast EMA (9) and Medium EMA (11) crossover pinpoints precise entry moments
- Noise Reduction: Using three EMAs instead of two significantly reduces false signals
- Universal Application: Works across all timeframes and asset classes
🆕 Optimal Settings for Auto-Trading
For Automated Day Trading:
- Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
- EnableAutoTrading: true
- AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.05
- AutoTradeTP: 100 points
- AutoTradeSL: 50 points
- MaxOpenTrades: 1-3
- EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)
For Automated Swing Trading:
- Timeframe: H1, H4
- EnableAutoTrading: true
- AutoTradeLotSize: 0.01 - 0.1
- AutoTradeTP: 200 points
- AutoTradeSL: 100 points
- MaxOpenTrades: 1-2
- EMA Periods: 9, 11, 45 (default)
For Manual/Signal Mode:
- EnableAutoTrading: false
- Use dashboard for manual entries
- Adjust lot size per trade
- Set TP/SL based on current market conditions
🌟 Unique Advantages
What Makes This EA Stand Out?
✅ Dual-Mode Operation (NEW!) - Both fully automated AND manual trading in one package ✅ Zero Learning Curve - Visual dashboard makes it intuitive for beginners ✅ Professional Grade - Advanced features satisfy experienced traders ✅ Bank-Level Validation - Every trade checked before execution ✅ No Hidden Costs - One-time purchase, lifetime access ✅ Universal Application - Works on all symbols and timeframes ✅ Real-Time Monitoring - Live dashboard updates every tick ✅ Mobile Alerts - Telegram keeps you connected 24/7 ✅ Customizable Everything - Colors, positions, parameters - make it yours ✅ No Martingale/Grid - Safe, proven trend-following strategy ✅ Transparent Logic - You understand exactly how it trades ✅ Netting & Hedging - Works on both account types
💡 Trading Tips
Maximize Your Success:
For Automated Trading:
- ✅ Start with Demo - Test auto-trading on demo account for 1-2 weeks
- ✅ Small Lot Sizes - Use 0.01 lots initially, scale up gradually
- ✅ Set Max Trades - Limit to 1-3 concurrent positions
- ✅ Optimize TP/SL - Use Strategy Tester to find optimal points
- ✅ Enable Telegram - Monitor auto trades remotely
- ✅ VPS Recommended - For 24/7 automated operation
- ✅ Check Spread - Lower spreads = better auto-trading results
For Manual Trading:
- ✅ Follow Arrows - Wait for visual signals before entering
- ✅ Confirm on Higher TF - Check H4/Daily for trend confirmation
- ✅ Use Trailing Stop - Protect profits during extended trends
- ✅ Monitor Dashboard - Keep eye on live P&L
- ✅ News Awareness - Avoid trading during high-impact news
Universal Tips:
- ✅ Proper Risk Management - Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
- ✅ Trending Markets - This EA works best when markets trend
- ✅ Multiple Timeframes - Confirm signals on higher timeframes
- ✅ Regular Monitoring - Check performance weekly
- ✅ Keep Updated - Install all EA updates for best performance
⚠️ Important Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist your trading strategy but does not guarantee profits.
Always:
- ✅ Trade with risk capital you can afford to lose
- ✅ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade maximum)
- ✅ Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
- ✅ Understand the strategy and market conditions
- ✅ Keep your trading terminal and VPS running during active trading (for auto-mode)
- ✅ Ensure proper internet connectivity for automated features
- ✅ Monitor your account regularly even in auto-mode
- ✅ Start with minimum lot sizes (0.01) when testing auto-trading
📞 Support & Updates
What You Get:
✅ Lifetime License - One-time purchase, use forever ✅ Free Updates - All future versions included ✅ Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions ✅ Auto-Trading Setup Guide (NEW!) - Configure automated trading safely ✅ Telegram Setup Guide - Easy bot configuration ✅ Email Support - Contact us with any questions ✅ Video Tutorials - Visual learning resources
Need Help?
After purchase, send me a message through MQL5 for:
- Detailed installation manual
- Auto-trading configuration guide (NEW!)
- Telegram bot setup guide
- Recommended settings for your trading style
- Optimization tips for specific symbols
- VPS setup assistance for 24/7 automation
📊 Version History
Version 2.5 (Current - November 2025)
🆕 MAJOR FEATURE: Dual-Mode Trading
- Added full automatic trading capability
- Auto lot sizing with point-based TP/SL
- Maximum open trades limiter
- Magic number for trade identification
🆕 Enhanced Risk Management
- Pre-trade balance validation
- Volume checks against broker limits
- Stop level verification
- Comprehensive error handling
✅ Improvements:
- Fixed dashboard alignment and spacing
- Improved Telegram notification encoding
- Enhanced visual arrow placement
- Optimized trade execution speed
- Added real-time P&L display
- Improved trailing stop logic
- Works on both netting and hedging accounts
🔒 Security & Licensing
✅ Protected Code - Your purchase is protected against unauthorized use ✅ Multiple Activations - Use on your personal computers (as per MQL5 standard) ✅ No Decompilation - Your license is tied to your MQL5 account ✅ Secure Updates - Automatic updates through MQL5 Market ✅ Safe Auto-Trading - All trades validated before execution
🎯 Final Thoughts
AIFXEdge Crossover Pro is more than just an Expert Advisor - it's a complete trading ecosystem with the flexibility you need.
🤖 Want hands-off automated trading? Enable auto-trading mode and let the EA do the work.
🎯 Prefer full control? Disable auto-trading and use the professional dashboard for manual entries.
The combination of:
- ✅ Proven EMA crossover strategy
- ✅ Dual-mode operation (auto + manual)
- ✅ Professional dashboard
- ✅ Bank-grade risk management
- ✅ Modern features like Telegram integration
Makes it the perfect choice for traders who demand both simplicity and sophistication.
Ready to elevate your trading? Get AIFXEdge Crossover Pro today and experience the difference a professional-grade, dual-mode EA can make!
📱 Stay Connected
- Support: Send private message after purchase
- Updates: Automatic through MQL5 Market
- Community: Share your results and settings in reviews
🛒 Purchase Options
One-Time Payment Includes:
✅ Lifetime license for both auto and manual modes ✅ Unlimited updates ✅ Full support including auto-trading setup ✅ All features included ✅ Works on unlimited accounts
Demo Available: Test in Strategy Tester before purchase!
📌 Quick Reference
Recommended Symbols: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GOLD (XAUUSD), NASDAQ, S&P500
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 (auto-trading works best on H1 and above)
Minimum Account Balance: $100 USD for 0.01 lot size automated trading
Auto-Trading Requirements:
- ✅ Set EnableAutoTrading = true
- ✅ Configure AutoTradeLotSize (start with 0.01)
- ✅ Set AutoTradeTP and AutoTradeSL in points
- ✅ Limit MaxOpenTrades (recommended: 1-3)
- ✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
🔍 Keywords for Search
Triple EMA Crossover, Automated Trading EA, Dual-Mode Trading, Professional Trading Dashboard, Telegram EA, Visual Trading, Trend Following, Risk Management, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Control, Real-Time Monitoring, Multi-Timeframe EA, Forex Robot, Gold EA, Crypto EA, Prop Trading EA, Auto-Trading Robot, Hands-Free Trading
Developed by an experienced trader for traders. Tested extensively on multiple brokers and account types. Join hundreds of satisfied users worldwide!
🆕 Now with AUTOMATIC TRADING - Your choice: Auto or Manual or Both!
Thank you for choosing AIFXEdge Crossover Pro! 🚀
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
