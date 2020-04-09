Elsnaray Colors n Lines
- Raymond Edusei
it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone
It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:
Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).
Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.
Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”
Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.
Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.
Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.