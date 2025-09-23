Elsnaray Colors n Lines

it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone


It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:

  • Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).

  • Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.

  • Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”

  • Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.

  • Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.

  • Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.



