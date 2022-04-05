Elsna Panel

The indicator is a real-time trading dashboard for MT4, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart.

Key Features

  1. Dashboard Display

    • Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time.

    • Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used.

    • Floating profit and pips of all open trades.

    • Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time.

    • Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average trade duration.

    • Performance stats: win rate and profit factor.

  2. Dynamic Updates

    • Updates every second using OnTimer .

    • Automatically calculates and refreshes floating profit, pips, trade counts, and risk metrics.

  3. Color Coding

    • Positive profits, equity, or good R:R ratios are green.

    • Negative profits or high-risk metrics are red.

    • Warning levels are orange.

  4. Auto-Sizing

    • Panel width and height adjust dynamically to fit content.

    • Labels are positioned with configurable font, size, spacing, and corner.

  5. Trade Alerts

    • Plays a sound ( alert.wav ) when the number of open trades changes.


おすすめのプロダクト
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
ユーティリティ
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
インディケータ
この情報インジケーターは、アカウントの現在の状況を常に把握したい人にとって役立ちます。このインジケーターには、ポイント、パーセンテージ、通貨での利益、現在のペアのスプレッド、現在の時間枠でバーが閉じるまでの時間などのデータが表示されます。 バージョンMT5 -   より便利なインジケーター チャート上に情報線を配置するには、いくつかのオプションがあります。 価格の右側 (価格の後ろにあります); コメントとして (グラフの左上隅に); 画面の選択した隅。 情報区切り記号を選択することもできます。 | / 。 \ # インジケーターにはホットキーが組み込まれています。 キー 1 - 情報表示の種類に戻ります (価格、コメント、コーナーの右側) キー 2 - 情報表示の種類を 1 つ進みます。 キー 3 - 情報ライン表示の位置を変更します。 ホットキーは設定で再割り当てできます。 このインジケーターは使いやすく、非常に有益です。設定で不要な情報項目を無効にすることも可能です。 設定 表示された情報を置き換えるホット キー (戻る)   - 情報表示の種類に戻ります。 表示情報を切り替
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
ユーティリティ
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターマルチタイムフレームパネルMT4 は無料のアドオンであり、マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4の優れた資産です。これは、5つのユーザーがカスタマイズした時間枠と合計16の変更可能なシンボル/機器の現在のマトリックスアローインジケーターMT4信号を示しています。ユーザーは、マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4で構成される10の標準インジケーターのいずれかを有効/無効にするオプションがあります。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4のように、10の標準インジケーター属性もすべて調整可能です。マトリックスアローインジケーターマルチタイムフレームパネルMT4には、16個の変更可能なシンボルボタンのいずれかをクリックすることで、現在のチャートを変更するオプションもあります。これにより、異なるシンボル間ではるかに高速に作業でき、取引の機会を逃すことはありません。 この無料の マトリックスアローインジケーターマルチタイムフレームパネルMT4 アドオンを使用する場合は、ここでマトリックスアローインジケーターMT4を別途購入する必要があります： https://w
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
Scalping One MT4 free バージョンです。 １ポジションを１つのボタンで表示します。リアルタイムで損益、  Lot、  Pointを表示。チャート通貨のみと全通貨ペアのポジションの表示を切り替え可能。（free版は３ポジションのみ） 日本語、英語に自動識別対応（設定タブは英語のみですが http://www.emkyuradias.shop/emkyuradias.shop/instruction.html にて日本語Helpを用意） 口座通貨表記はドル、ユーロ、ポンド、円に対応（自動識別） タイムラインの描画機能は、ローカルタイム（PC時間）、カレントタイム、東京、ニューヨーク、ロンドン、シドニー時間を選択可能な時計表示と連動可能、サマータイム対応。 ラウンドナンバー、日、週、月、年の安値、高値ライン表示、非表示がワンクリックで可能、高値安値は時間表示上のデータ表示部分にて個別に表示も可能です。
FREE
SG InfoBox
Hleb Smoliar
ユーティリティ
The "InfoBox" utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT5 platform   is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal and
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
ユーティリティ
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.56 (9)
ユーティリティ
The goal of this indicator is to give you a quick & comprehensive view of your current profit. IceFX’s ProfitInfo is a utility indicator which displays the profit which is calculated from the actual trades on the chart(s). The indicator displays on a daily / weekly / monthly and yearly breakdown and shows the profit in pips / currency and percentage. Main features: You can easily adjust IceFX’s ProfitInfo to display profit on the current open chart / current trade or even the profit of the enti
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
インディケータ
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Pips Meter ADR
Christianiel Robles Faustino
ユーティリティ
Objective: To show on the chart the current pip sizes of ADR, Spread, Bars, Day, Risk Reward and Shift Candle. Inputs: Select in which corner it will be displayed Set the X position of the indicator Set the Y position of the indicator Set the Font Style Set the Font Size Set the font color of current and last bar size Set the ADR font color Set the Spread color Set the day color Show/Hide the normal maximum spread on some symbols, suggested risk reward ration and last shift candle size in p
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
ユーティリティ
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
私は誰もが"安全"のようなお金の管理のルールを知っていると思います。 気づいていない人のために、金庫は取引の利益がストップの大きさに等しい後にポジションの半分を閉じることを前提としています。 したがって、価格が逆転してストップをキャッチしたとしても、ポジションの一部を以前に閉じたときにまったく同じ量の利益が得られたため、お金を失うことはありません。 Safety Expert Advisorには、決算ロットという設定が1つしかありません。 ポジション0のままにすると、アドバイザーはトランザクションのちょうど半分を閉じます。 Expert Advisorをインストールすると、expert Advisorによって利益の一部が固定される場所のグラフに赤い破線が表示されます。 アドバイザーがトランザクションの一部を別のレベルで閉じるようにする場合は、この行を別の場所に安全に移動できます。 同じ通貨ペアで複数の取引を開いている場合は、マウスカーソルでEAをチャートにドラッグし、安全に閉じたい注文開始レベルの近くにeaをドロップする必要があります。 Expert Advisorは注文チケッ
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
インディケータ
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
インディケータ
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Countdown Bar Timer
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
バー閉店までのカウントダウンタイマー、+ 進捗状況 %：  #1 多機能ユーティリティ :   66+ の機能を含むこのツール  |   質問があれば私に連絡  してください   |    MT5 バージョン インジケーターの設定で、以下の項目を調整できます： 計算用の時間枠； true / false: より高い時間枠オプション（現在使用中の次のもの：M15->M30, H4->D1...） 位置： 1 = 左下隅； 2 = 右下隅； 3 = 左上隅； 4 = 右上隅； フォントサイズ； 色； フォントスタイル； #1 多機能ユーティリティ :   66+ の機能を含むこのツール  |   質問があれば私に連絡  してください   |    MT5 バージョン #1 多機能ユーティリティ :   66+ の機能を含むこのツール  |   質問があれば私に連絡  してください   |    MT5 バージョン
FREE
Stop Controller MT4
Alexandr Gladkiy
ユーティリティ
Stop controller – утилита, которая следит за тем, чтобы у ордеров были установлены стоп-приказы и за уровнем просадки или прибыли. Стоп-приказы можно установить, как пользовательские, так и расчётные. Также она способна сопровождать рыночные ордера. Сопровождение выглядит следующим образом: утилита отслеживает промежуточные между ценой открытия и тейкпрофитом цели и частично закрывает сделки, при этом переводя стоплосс на уровень предыдущей цели. Частичное закрытие ордеров можно отключить. Чтобы
FREE
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
ユーティリティ
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
ユーティリティ
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
ユーティリティ
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
ユーティリティ
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
VR カラー レベルは、トレンドライン、四角形、テキストなどの要素を使用してテクニカル分析を適用する人にとって便利なツールです。グラフにテキストを直接追加したり、スクリーンショットを撮ったりすることができます。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] インジケーターの操作は ワンクリック で実行できます。これを行うには、線の付いたボタンをクリックすると、カーソルの下に傾向線が表示されます。次に、カーソルを移動して 線の位置 を選択し、もう一度クリックして修正します。 インジケーター の特徴は、スタイルと色のすべての変更が自動的に保存され、その後すべての 新しく作成された グラフィック オブジェクトに適用されることです。 このインジケーターには、異なるスタイルのトレンド ラインを設定するための 2 つの独立したボタン、異なるスタイルの 2 つの独立した四角形、独自のスタイルを持つ 1 つのテキスト フィールド、およびスクリーンショット
FREE
Advanced Info Displayer mt4 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
ユーティリティ
Free version. Only works on EURUSD. Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It is the ultimate tool to know all sort of useful information and hidden or hard to find data. It is important if you are serious about tradi
FREE
MaSonic MT4
Tadanori Tsugaya
インディケータ
Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart! By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions. Features: Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA. Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found. Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface. Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons. Fi
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Lucky Forex Stats
Shu Ting Xu
ユーティリティ
Lucky Forex Stats Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details! Advantages You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail. You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well. Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose, The winning and losing trades Winning VS losing % and many more P
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
ユーティリティ
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
Auto Grid：  既存のトレードに基づいたグリッド注文の自動作成。 複雑なトレード戦略の自動化   新しいポジションを検出し、最適化された注文配列を自動的に作成する高度なグリッドシステム。 多機能ユーティリティ ：66+ 機能、Auto Gridツールを含む  |   ご質問はこちらまで   |   MT5版 A. インテリジェントなトレード検出と監視： 特定シンボルまたは包括的なポートフォリオスキャン 正確な分類による高度な注文タイプ検出 戦略的監視開始：即時、遅延、または条件ベース アルゴリズム戦略互換性のためのマジックナンバー統合 B. 高度なグリッド設定： 戦略的注文配置：   複数の配置方法論 インテリジェントな方向ロジック：   同一、反対、または市場ベースの注文作成 精密な注文数量：   カスタマイズ可能なグリッド密度と構造 高度なオフセットシステム：   固定間隔または動的百分比進行 包括的なレベル管理：   サイズまたは価格一貫性のあるSL/TP継承 高度なロットサイジング：   固定、累進的增加、または戦略的削減 有効期限制御：   カスタム時間枠または原注
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor は 、アカウントMetaTrader 4で 取引を繰り返し、ポジションを設定するか、事前に設定された回数だけシグナルを送信します。 手動または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれたすべての取引をコピーします。 シグナルをコピーし、シグナルからロットを増やします ！ 他のEAの多くを増やします。 次の機能がサポートされています：コピーされた取引のカスタムロット、ストップロスのコピー、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップの使用。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 リンク MetaTraderのトレードコピー機はこちらから入手できます：   COPYLOT 注意 注：これは、端末間の取引用のコピー機ではありません。 ストラテジーテスターでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストし、ビジュアルモードでEAPADPROツールバーと取引することができます！ EAを1つの通貨ペアにインストールするだけで
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT4 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT4 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT5端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT5 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Manager MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、資本保護ツールとして取引を管理し、トレーディングアカウントを保護します。このユーティリティツールは、プロップトレーディング企業向けに特別に開発され、高度なリスク管理機能によりトレーディング体験を向上させ、投資の安全性を確保します。取引を実行せずにトレーディング活動を監視および制御し、資本保護とアカウントパフォーマンスの最適化に重点を置いています。 注 ：Drawdown Manager MT4のデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 詳細設定ガイド 機能： 一般設定：取引識別用のマジックナンバー、固定損失額、またはパーセンテージベースの制限など、リスク戦略に合わせた重要なパラメータを設定します。 スワップと手数料：スワ
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
このスクリーナーを使用すると、選択した期間（時間枠）内に通常よりも買われ過ぎ（成長率）または売られ過ぎ（減少率）の資産を特定できます。 市場は法律によって支配されており、より安く購入し、より高価に販売しますが、自動スキャナーがないと、たとえば今週内に、通常よりも買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの通貨/株を特定することは非常に困難です。現在の時間、または月。 数十または数百の機器が存在する可能性があり、すべてを手動で分析する時間がないことが物理的に可能な場合もあります。これらの問題は、Screenerを使用して簡単に解決できます。 スクリーナーができること スキャナーはどのTFでも使用できます スキャナーは、通貨、株式、暗号通貨、商品、インデックス、およびその他の機器で動作します 資産を特定するロジックは、市場の基本法則に基づいているため、普遍的です。 スクリーナーの助けを借りて、あなたはさまざまな戦略に従って作業することができます、最も一般的なものの1つはポンプとダンプです 各商品の平均値を明らかにする-SoftimoTradeScreenerは、選択したTFの資産の買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
ユーティリティ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。あらゆるインジケーター、エキスパートアドバイザー、スクリプトを利用可能で、標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 瞬時の読み込み MT5ターミナルからのティックデータベースのインポートにより、過去データを即時利用可能。 MT5ターミナルで「 Tick Database 」ユーティリティを最初に起動する必要があります。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
作者のその他のプロダクト
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Elsna ATR MT5
Raymond Edusei
インディケータ
The Elsna ATR is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay: Average True Range (ATR) Display Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14). Can show the value in pips or price units . Candle Countdown Timer Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes. Updates every second, even when the market is quiet. This indicator helps traders quickly gauge market volatility (via ATR) and
FREE
Elsna Panel MT5
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
The indicator is a   real-time trading dashboard   for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average tr
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Elsna ATR
Raymond Edusei
インディケータ
The   Elsna ATR   is a custom MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay: Average True Range (ATR) Display Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14). Can show the value in   pips   or   price units . Candle Countdown Timer Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes. Updates every second, even when the market is quiet. This indicator helps traders quickly gauge   market volatility  
FREE
Elsna Moving Average MT5
Raymond Edusei
3 (1)
インディケータ
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots **two moving averages** on the price chart: **Two main MAs (Fast & Slow)**: These are displayed as lines (blue and red) with a colored fill between them. The fill visually represents the gap between these two moving averages. Traders can use this indicator to: - Identify trend direction (when lines are stacked in order) - Spot potential crossover signals (when lines cross each other) - Gauge market momentum (based on the spacing between lines) The fill betwee
FREE
Elsnaray Colors n Lines
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone It’s a   pure charting indicator   that builds a fixed-price zone grid: Anchor:   Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting). Zones:   Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with   100 above   and   100 below   the anchor. Style:   Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional   fill   and “dra
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Elsna Color Zones MT4
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This MQL4 code is a custom indicator that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specified
FREE
Elsna Moving Average
Raymond Edusei
インディケータ
This is a   custom MT4 indicator   called   “Elsna Moving Average” . It plots   three moving averages (MA1, MA2)   on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices. MA1 & MA2   can optionally be used to create   fill areas   (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting You can   show or hide each MA   individually. The indicator is designed for   trend identification and visualization , helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zon
FREE
ElsnaRay Color n Lines
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone you can now select manual anchor where you put your own desired starting price example , 145 , for usdjpy or 3000 for gold 1.15000 for eurusd and any other  It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid: Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting). Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , e
FREE
Elsna Alert MT5
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
Elsna Alert (MT5 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed . It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event. You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol . Key features: Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes. Works with both manual and EA-driven trades. O
FREE
Elsna Alert
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
Elsna Alert (MT4 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed . It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event. You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol . Key features: Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes. Works with both manual and EA-driven trades. O
FREE
Elsna Dashboard
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This is an **MT4 Indicator called “Elsna Dashboard”**, designed as a **monitoring dashboard**. Its main functions are: **1. Dashboard Display** * Shows key account info:   * Balance & Equity   * Floating Profit/Loss   * Floating Pips   * Number of open trades   * Spread   * Total lot size   * Duration of the oldest trade * Automatically positions and color-codes these values.  **2. Trade Alerts** * Plays a sound when a trade opens or closes.  **3. History Recording** * Records balance an
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信