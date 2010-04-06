Elsna ATR

The Elsna ATR is a custom MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay:

  1. Average True Range (ATR) Display

    • Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14).

    • Can show the value in pips or price units.

Candle Countdown Timer

  • Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes.

  • Updates every second, even when the market is quiet.

This indicator helps traders quickly gauge market volatility (via ATR) and timing precision (via candle timer) at a glance—without cluttering the chart. It’s especially useful for scalpers and intraday traders who rely on volatility awareness and candle timing for entries and exits.
