ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Quantum Mech Sovereign AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Bollinger Volatility | TEMA Trend | Quantum Shield Safety]

Introduction Quantum Mech Sovereign AI is an advanced volatility breakout system that treats price movements as quantum energy fields. It combines the expansion logic of Bollinger Bands (Quantum Field) with the lag-free trend detection of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average). By filtering these signals through RSI particle momentum, it identifies high-probability breakout zones with surgical precision.

Version 1.18 Update: Quantum Shield The latest update integrates the "Quantum Shield" protection layer. This critical safety logic automatically calculates a dynamic "Safe Zone" around the entry price based on real-time ATR, Broker StopLevel, and FreezeLevel. This guarantees that your Stop Loss and Take Profit are always placed at valid distances, completely eliminating "Invalid Stops" execution errors.

Trading Strategy (The Sovereign Logic) The system follows a 3-Layer Decision Matrix:

Quantum Field (Volatility): Uses Bollinger Bands to define the boundaries of normal price action. Bullish Break: Price > Upper Band.

Bearish Break: Price < Lower Band. Sovereign Trend (Direction): Validates the breakout using TEMA. TEMA is superior to standard MAs because it reacts instantly to trend changes without the noise. Particle Momentum (Energy): Uses RSI to confirm the strength of the move. Buy: RSI > 55 (Momentum Accelerating).

Sell: RSI < 45 (Momentum Decelerating).

Key Features

Quantum Shield Protection: Dynamic Stops adapt to volatility. In calm markets, stops are tighter; in storms, they widen to prevent noise-based stop-outs.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Auto-Lot calculation based on Account Margin and Risk Percentage.

Broker Compliance: Automatically adjusts volume to step limits and respects FreezeLevel rules to prevent server rejections.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is an independent position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for breakout reliability).

Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== SOVEREIGN CAPITAL === InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

=== QUANTUM FIELD === InpBandsPeriod : Volatility sensitivity.

=== QUANTUM SHIELD === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpMinStopDist : Hard minimum safety buffer in points.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.