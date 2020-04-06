Sir Stoch and Commodities

An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.


Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
VR Black Box トレーディング ロボットは、人気があり実績のあるトレンドフォロー戦略に基づいています。数年間にわたって、定期的なアップデートと新しいアイデアの導入を通じて、ライブ取引口座で改善されてきました。このおかげで、VR Black Box は初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方を感動させる強力でユニークな取引ロボットになりました。ロボットをよく知り、その有効性を評価するには、ロボットをデモアカウントにインストールし、数日または数週間結果を観察するだけで十分です。 セットファイル、製品のデモ版、説明書、特典が入手可能 [ブログ] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 何が得られますか 開発者からのファイルの設定 無料のプログラムと手順のアップデート。 無料の技術サポート。 20 製品アクティベーション。 動作モードと戦略 ランダムポジションオープンモード（表と裏） 代替位置開放モード 買いまたは売りポジションを同時にオープンするモード 取引モードのみ購入 売りのみ取引モード 負けたトレーダーの取引を撤退するためのモード 推奨事項: シンボル 外国為替、仮想通貨、金
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Bitcoin Sniper — ビットコイン用エキスパートアドバイザー システム要件 シンボル: BTCUSD 時間足: M30 最低入金額: 200 USD ブローカー: ECN、低スプレッド、週末のビットコイン取引対応 ロットガイド: 約0.01ロット / 500 USD（リスクに応じて調整） 概要 Bitcoin Sniper は BTCUSD 向けに開発された自動売買エキスパートアドバイザーです。 M30 時間足で日中のボラティリティとモメンタムを捉え、ニュースフィルター、デイリープロテクション、バスケット管理を備えています。 安定稼働のため VPS の使用を推奨します。 主な特徴 BTC の日中動向に最適化された M30 ロジック 日次保護：最大取引数、クールダウンバー、エクイティ損失制限 バスケット単位の TP/SL（残高比率） モード: Aggressive / Neutral オプションのニュースフィルター（WebRequest ベース） FIFO 対応、マーチンゲール・グリッド・ヘッジなし 入力と設定 リスクとロットサイズ: 残高比率%; 取引ごとの最大ロット 取
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Heiken
Andriy Sydoruk
Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit. In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Goldplup
Wesley
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Forex Multi Indicators
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino. If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and
Forex Multi Indicators Preconfigured
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Asesor Forex Multisímbolo que decide por combinación de indicadores, CCI, RSI, STOCH, MACD o EMA. Preconfigurados todos los parámetros de los indicadores para cada timeframe en cada símbolo. La optimización completa es inabordable. Se hace por partes símbolo a símbolo con su conjunto de parámetros 10^180 combinaciones (10 horas en i9 128GB ram). Para optimizarlo según avanza su uso hacerlo sobre el conjunto de símbolos o el riesgo por ejemplo. Horarios preconfigurados en zona horaria CET.
Kind Numbers Heiken Ashi Expert With Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
A simple Expert Advisor which operates as Heiken Ashi and EMAs cross... with control of lot as long balance increase, with options as risk for global account, margin for stoploss actions... and "number of operations" or "number of stoplosses" in the freemargin for enter ops... a speed control for this increment and a maxMultiplier param wich controls the number of balance increases before stop the growing of lots in ops. It has a set of vars for schedule enter an end operations in a day, which
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An Expert Advisor that bases its behavior on the ADX trend indicator. Its period can be configured, and as an accessory, it can also incorporate verification of the trade to be carried out with a short-, medium-, and long-term EMA crossover before opening a new trade. It also has a stop-loss mechanism based on percentage changes in price and a system for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a
SAR in Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Parabolic SAR indicator during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands based on a percentage between the upper and lower bands, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on a percentage of price change or "stop and reverse" between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and fi
EMA with RSI and Volume
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with exponential moving averages during periods of increasing price strength, monitored by an RSI indicator based on an increase, as well as trading volume, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of strength, and lot scaling based on the balance's increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy
Trends In Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Stoch and Parabolic SAR indicators during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands, based on the percentage between the upper and lower bands. It always favors a strong trend, as indicated by its RSI indicator and the expected increase between candles. It also includes optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Sir Keltner with Adx
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor that leverages Keltner Channel signals, established by an exponential moving average and an ATR indicator, to enter trades confirmed by an ADX indicator. Trade exits occur when the ADX signal is indicated or, if configured, when the midline is broken at the close of the candle. It features a stop-loss mechanism with a percentage change in price and a mechanism for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the st
Fibo Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An expert advisor that checks, within a time interval defined by a maximum number of candles, whether there is an increase or decrease greater than a certain number of pips, established as a minimum number of candles. If this is the case, it will launch a trade within the configured Fibonacci interval (23 or 38) up to the specified level (61 or higher). It uses ADX and RSI indicators to exit trades and EMA to confirm them. It has a lot control that increases as the balance increases. Learn what
Gold Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An expert advisor which analyzes the gold market on overnight and four-hour timeframes, allowing you to act within 15 minutes and go long when conditions are markedly favorable. It features a stop-loss mechanism that monitors your trading and must be set in dollars, in increments of between six and ten dollars. Train the advisor for your most immediate circumstances and find your best hourly result. Lot control is done incrementally as profits accumulate on the balance sheet up to a certain mult
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
SP500 Daily Support
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor with a textbook strategy based on the SP500 index that serves as a support for day-to-day trading, not as a primary investment option. It uses the CCI index to organize trades and does not have a stop-loss mechanism; only the rules that govern its operation dictate whether a trade wins or loses. Additionally, it offers lot scaling and risk management, as well as schedules.  Recommended only for S&P500 on daily timeframe and only for buys. Strategy from Experts and Manuals.
Auto Supertrend with ASH
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
The "Auto Supertrend with ASH" Expert Advisor guides you through a trading experience guided by the Supertrend indicator, which indicates the main trend of the trade, and an ASH indicator that confirms entries by providing the difference in strength between buyers and sellers at the time of the trade. Test the strategy on the multiple symbols offered, or test it on your own symbol with the useGraphSymbolInstead parameter. It features a stop loss mechanism based on a percentage difference in pric
Simple Averages Buyer Advisor
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor that monitors the price movement of a symbol using a strategy that checks for price changes at predefined points after the price has crossed the fast moving average (which is trending upwards above the slow moving average). It then triggers a buy order when the price crosses the fast moving average again, acting on the rebound. It features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage of price change. Once a certain loss threshold is reached, the 'no-op' signal is activated, preve
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Bollinger Keltner Advisor
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Bollinger Keltner Advisor is an Expert Advisor that trades in the direction of the trend, using a template that compares price values, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channel lines. It confirms the absence of divergences for entry points with the MACD indicator and ensures the timing of volatility by comparing it to a specified point value for the distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands in the configuration. The advisor features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage change in p
Strategic Trend
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
This trend-following Expert Advisor enters trades based on moving average crossovers, relying on a favorable RSI indicator in the trade direction. It sets stop-loss orders at a distance from the ATR and take-profit orders multiplied by that distance. It features comprehensive account risk management and a schedule for optimizing intraday trading. Multiple symbols and timeframes can be optimized simultaneously using the strategy tester.
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
SVM Timely Trail Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
"Timely Trail Expert" is an Expert Advisor that operates by filtering signals using a support vector machine that analyzes up to twenty-two (22) market facets to determine its entries. It regularly trains itself to identify market patterns and apply them to the filtering structure. It features incremental stop-loss control based on ATR and an operating schedule that optimizes daily trading, operating 24/7 from 0:00 to 0:00. This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:
