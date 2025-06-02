Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
- Utilitaires
- Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 10
5. *Back testing and Optimization*: The bot features robust back testing capabilities, allowing users to evaluate its performance against historical data. Continuous optimization ensures that the algorithm adapts to evolving market conditions.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader looking to automate your strategies or a newcomer seeking to navigate the complexities of gold trading, the Gold Scalping Matrix offers a powerful tool to enhance your trading experience and potentially increase profitability.
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- works with all Pairs with Monitoring and good timing to on off
- Timeframe: 12 min** and choose the suitable for you due the pairs you use
- Keep all other default conditions till you totally understand and can change and back test due to your requirements
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread raw account
- Min Deposit: $20 and see the magic
- Leverage 1:500max 1:300preferred
- Broker : All
- Transfere your profit each 50$ out of your active account
- contact me in DM to get the best tricks and support even if you still in test step as well to give you more details .
Features of Gold Scalping Matrix
- Easy to use with simple setting
- Fully automated
- Highly effective performance of EA
- High Profit Factor
- Good risk management to minimize loss and recover mode
- All order management functions are Hidden SL -Close all orders
- your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users
- your feedback are appreciated and useful to optimize the performance
- Remember to not run it all time the best performance you get when you get your profit daily and close
- remember I'm always here to support you in private messages .