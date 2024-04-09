Trend Swing

4.55

This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Market Analysis. After purchase, send us a message and you could get it for FREE as a BONUS! 

Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time!
It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it extremely easy to use for any trader! 

Trend Swing doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

This indicator is a custom oscillator that is based on several confirmation filters such as the analysis of price waves, the moving averages and crossovers. It is able to determine quick trend reversals with extreme precision! Therefore, Trend Swing can be used as a real scalper on the smaller timeframes such as M1 and higher. If you're more of a day trader, you can trade on the M30 timeframe and higher! These advantages make Trend Swing a one size fits all solution for traders that are looking to get reliable signals! 

Why Trend Swing?

  • Unlike the other lagging oscillators, Trend Swing nevers lags or repaints.
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.
  • Bullish (Purple) and bearish (Yellow) crossovers at the bottom of your chart
  • Buy (Purple) and Sell (Yellow) arrows at the center of your chart
  • Entry price level for both signal alerts.
  • 3 different take profit levels.
  • Shows take profit hit in real-time trading.
  • Shows stop loss hit in real-time trading.
  • Phone Push Notification Alert.
  • Email Notification Alert.
  • Sound Alert in your MT4 terminal.
  • Option to turn on/off the entry price levels & take profits.

Recommendation

  • Forex Pairs: M30 & H1 for Forex pairs.
  • Metals: M1 & M30 for XAUUSD (gold).
  • Indices: M15 for NAS100.
  • Cryptocurrencies: M1 & M5 for Bitcoin.
 These are our recommendations only. That doesn't mean that you are limited to these timeframes. You can explore other timeframes, the potential is unlimited with this indicator! 
レビュー 17
Ridlo Widyanto
26
Ridlo Widyanto 2025.01.17 17:43 
 

Very good indicators with the best support!

Tony Gregg
816
Tony Gregg 2024.05.21 22:54 
 

Nice indicator!

iambeley
22
iambeley 2024.05.20 06:00 
 

This indicator is easy to use . Thumbs up

Ridlo Widyanto
26
Ridlo Widyanto 2025.01.17 17:43 
 

Very good indicators with the best support!

80053930
624
80053930 2024.12.28 14:43 
 

stabil and good

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.29 04:11
Thank you so much for your feedback!
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2894
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:07 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

FXGUY
135
FXGUY 2024.10.19 17:21 
 

ABSOLUTE GARBAGE, don’t waste your money, I had it on the 30 min and 1 hour chart and it probably didn’t even take 6 trades all week, which 2 were losses This thing is set up to trade at extreme levels, any beginner trader or average trader with free indicators can see extreme levels. Save your money and your time, vendor hasn’t even replied to my questions

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.19 18:41
I have to admit that I'm dissapointed with your review. Trend Swing's description already mentions that it's an oscillator wich reads extreme levels so I mean before buying, you need to read the product details to have your expectations right. Now, I use this indicator on the M15 & H4 timeframes to read these extreme levels and it works nicely if you have a good risk management system in place. Regarding support, I replied to your private questions, you contacted me on October 16th which is only 3 days after I answered. I'm human just like yourself with a life, family, commitments so you need to be patient with that. I wish you good luck with your trading.
Ujjwal
189
Ujjwal 2024.05.23 23:41 
 

Nice indicator fits with my strategy. I am using this indicator for more than a week now and getting winning trades with M30 timeframe. Big thank you for the developer and now i am planning to give a try for another indicator from the developer.

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.07.02 22:31
Thank you so much for this nice feedback! Happy to know that Trend Swing works nicely for you =)
Tony Gregg
816
Tony Gregg 2024.05.21 22:54 
 

Nice indicator!

iambeley
22
iambeley 2024.05.20 06:00 
 

This indicator is easy to use . Thumbs up

heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2024.05.19 18:59 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Stanislav Melnikov
792
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.24 04:33 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2024.04.22 10:37 
 

I recommend, simple to understand, works both in small TF and higher TF, forex, commodities, indices. Everyone will surely find something for themselves. I like the option to set TP and SL, which makes my job a lot easier.

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.23 20:46
Thank you so much Dany for your experience with Trend Swing! Really happy to know that it's working as expected for you :) Happy trading my friend!
kimmer551
20
kimmer551 2024.04.21 02:35 
 

This product was recommended by Jason as a top notch trading product to use, and he is absolutely correct! This is a Gem, better grab it!

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.21 16:16
Thank you so much brother for this amazing feedback :) Really glad to know that you like it!
Bert Robin Marc Ewert
630
Bert Robin Marc Ewert 2024.04.19 20:17 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Poh Leng Lim
1979
Poh Leng Lim 2024.04.19 19:21 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Jason
100
Jason 2024.04.19 10:03 
 

This is an awesome indicator to use with Market structure. Just purchased today and so far 8 consecutive wins. I am very happy.

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.21 16:17
Thank you so much Jason for your feedback and for recommending one of your friends to my indicators! Happy profits my friend!
Alfa Lotus
70
Alfa Lotus 2024.04.15 13:31 
 

this indicator awesome, very easy to understand, and author mo, very easy to discuss, This indicator is worth trying.

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.15 21:44
Thank you so much Alfa for your feedback!
qad
454
qad 2024.04.14 03:32 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.14 03:46
Hi, I would have appreciated that you send me a message so we can discuss the product that you just bought like a few seconds ago. Now that's entirely false regarding your statement about the other product you shared. The other product uses RSI while Trend Swing doesn't use RSI. Trend Swing is an oscillator based on wave momentum as perfectly described. It has nothing to do with your other RSI product. The entry signals are completely different, they have nothing to do with each other. Now, Trend Swing has clean visual entry price levels with take profits and stop loss. It also has signal arrows and it's an overall very professional looking indicator. The display is entirely different than the product you shared which seems very basic. Please feel free to send me a message anytime if you need any kind of help!
jjjb
1894
jjjb 2024.04.11 19:38 
 

One of the few new indicators that work as discribed without any errors well done to the author - Im using it on currencies on M30 timeframe so far Im impressed

Mohamed Hassan
29953
開発者からの返信 Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.13 18:53
Thank you so much for your feedback! Indeed, M30 works like a true sniper on fx pairs!
レビューに返信