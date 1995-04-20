Scalper System

Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy.
You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its signals and see its true potential.

Why Scalper System?
  • Buy and Sell Arrows
  • Entry price with no repaint and no lag 
  • 3 Automatic Take Profit prices
  • Dynamic Stop Loss
  • Signal Alerts for PC, Phone and email


I’ve developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 called EA Forex Proton. It can read and automate alerts from any MT4 indicator including Scalper System without buffers or iCustom functions required. If you're interested, I'm offering a FREE 7-day trial so you can test it on a demo account.

I wish you all the best in your trading journey!

