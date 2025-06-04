After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing
is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.
One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
is that it works really well with our EA Forex Proton robot
, which is capable of reading alerts from any MetaTrader 4 indicator.
How to trade MBFX Timing with EA Forex Proton?
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15
- EA Forex Proton Set File: Click here
- Minimum Balance Required: $1,500
Very good indicator waiting for mt5 version