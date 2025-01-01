#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector delta=vector::Full(10,10);

delta[0]=0;

//--- deltaステップで-1〜2 piの101個の値を取得する

vector X=delta.CumSum();

//--- Xベクトルの各値の逆正接値を計算する

vector Y=delta.CumSum();



Print("vector delta =

",delta);

Print("vector X =

",X);

Print("vector Y =

",Y);



//--- 計算された値をベクトルから配列に転送する

double x_array[];;

double y_array[];;

X.Swap(x_array);

Y.Swap(y_array);



double array[10];

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

array[i]=MathArctan2(y_array[i],x_array[i]);

}



//--- 計算されたベクトル値のグラフを描画する

CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- EscapeキーまたはPgDnキーを押してグラフを削除し（スクリーンショットを撮り）、終了するまで待機する

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- クリーンアップ

ExtGraph.Destroy();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ESCが押されたら「true」を返す |

//| PgDnが押されたら、グラフのスクリーンショットを撮り、「true」を返す |

//| その他の場合は「false」を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- ESCが押されたら「true」を返す

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- PgDnが押されてグラフのスクリーンショットが正常に取得されたら、「true」を返す

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- 「false」を返す

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| グラフオブジェクトを作成して曲線を描く |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリーンショットを撮り、画像をファイルに保存する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}